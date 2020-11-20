15 Best Early Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon

This DEWALT 20V MAX six tool combo kit is the real deal for every homeowner, DIYer, and professional builder. It fully outfits you with the most used tools for the shop, and a fast charging 20v MAX 2.0 Ah battery that has plenty of staying power, but you might want to consider a two-pack of backup 20V Max 2.0Ah batteries so you can keep working continuously while your spent battery is charging back up.

This comprehensive power tool kit includes the hugely popular DCD771 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver, the DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver, the DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw, DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with a 6-1/2 inch carbide blade DCG412 4-1/2 inch Cordless Grinder; DCS356 XR® Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool, and the DCB203 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 2.0Ah Battery.

This whole tool set comes with a tough as nails DEWALT canvas tool bag, which we guarantee will last for years.