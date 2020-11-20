15 Best Early Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon

15 Best Early Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to outfit your personal collection, or you’re searching for the perfect gifts for your handy man or woman, right now you’ll find all the best buys on eveyone’s most wanted and needed tools for the shop, garden, and home. These are the best early Black Friday tool deals on Amazon, but keep in mind, we’ll be adding even more deals as Black Friday approaches.

These Are the Best Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
Dewalt 20v max tool kit
Save $150 on DEWALT 20V MAX Compact 6-Tool Combo Kit
$449.00 Shop now at Amazon
2
racheting wrench serpentine belt tool
64% Off GearWrench Ratcheting Wrench Serpentine Belt Tool
$50.00 Shop now at Amazon
3
dual body composter
Save $63.30 on FCMP Dual Body HOTFROG Tumbling Composter
$103.09 Shop now at Amazon
4
pink 135 piece tool set
35% Off Apollo Tools 135 Piece Complete Household Tool Kit
$44.43 Shop now at Amazon
5
electric power washer
Save $60.99 on Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer
$139.00 Shop now at Amazon
6
bosch laser measure
44% Off Bosch GLM165-10 Blaze One Laser Distance Measure
$39.00 Shop now at Amazon
7
DEWALT 20 volt blower
Save $51.54 on DEWALT 20V MAX Blower (Tool Only)
$91.39 Shop now at Amazon
8
cordless string trimmer
61% Off Greenworks 13-Inch 40V Cordless String Trimmer/Edger
$93.49 Shop now at Amazon
9
corona bypass pruners
Corona BP 7100D Forged DualCUT Bypass Hand Pruner
$19.40 Shop now at Amazon
10
2.5 amp oscillating tool
56% Off BLACK+DECKER Oscillating Multi-Tool
$55.98 Shop now at Amazon
