Early Black Friday Bose QuietComfort Gaming Headset Deal: Save $50

If you’ve been waiting for a solid saving, this early Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 35 gaming headset Amazon deal is simply too good to pass on.

Normally retailing for $329, this early Black Friday deal takes 15 percent off the asking price, saving $50 and dropping the cost to just $279. Nice! Not bad if you’re after a high-end gaming headset.

What Is the Bose QuietComfort 35 Gaming Headset?

Normally a gaming headset is a gaming headset and headphones are headphones, but that isn’t the case with the Bose QuietComfort 35. Instead, you get a device that’s marketed as a two-in-one. It’s both a set of headphones and gaming headset in one.

The idea here is when you’re gaming you plug in the mic and hook up the included 2.5mm cable to the controller. This makes the gaming headset portion compatible with any device that features a 2.5mm connection – including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you fancy listening to music, just unplug the mic and hook it up to your music player of choice either with the 2.5mm cable or through Bluetooth.

Of course, all gaming headsets can be used to listen to music, so while this isn’t a brand-new feature, it’s good to see companies embracing the dual-usage head-on.

Is The Audio Quality Any Good?

This is the only thing that matters and the short version is yes.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 gaming headset is, essentially, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones with a detachable mic. This may sound like a cop-out seeing as the headphones are three years old, but even today, they’re a killer set of cans capable of picking out the smaller details. Bass has warmth, mid-tones don’t get lost, and treble is captivatingly clear. I’m sure the adage ‘if it’s not broken’ is the best way to look at this setup.

How Is The Active Noise Cancellation?

As a general rule, unless you’re Sony there’s a high chance your ANC tech won’t be the best. That’s not to say the Bose QuietComfort 35 gaming headset is bad by any means. It’s good and will do a decent job of blocking out most unwanted sounds. If you’re gaming, the ANC should be able to kill off the general ambiance around you, which is what most people will be looking for.

Battery Life

Out the box, Bose claims the battery will last up to 40 hours in wired gaming mode and up to 20 hours in wireless mode. Bose also notes a 15-minute charge will equate to five hours in gaming mode and 2.5 in wireless.

For comparison, the Apple AirPods Max, which also have an early Black Friday deal on right now, offers up around 20 hours of constant playback.

What Other Early Black Friday Bose Deals Are On?

My colleague Matt has a great rundown of another early Black Friday deal. If you’ve been holding off on picking up the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, and would like to save a massive $80, your time is now.

Elsewhere, there’s $50 to be saved on the excellent Bose SoundLink Headphones and if you’re after earbuds for the gym, the Bose Sport Earbuds have a hardy saving of $30. Just be warned, we don’t know how long these deals will be on and in the case of the SoundLink, stock is depleting quickly, so act fast.