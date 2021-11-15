Early Black Friday Deal: Up to 29% off Bose Earbuds

While Bose has announced some pretty exciting Black Friday deals to come, they won’t get much better than this early Black Friday deal on their two most popular earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds and the Bose Sport Earbuds.

Through Black Friday, you can get discounts of up to 29 percent off select colors of these two earbuds. These earbuds are a great gift option for any music lover, and they look to be a popular gift option for Christmas 2021. Let’s take a closer look at these deals below.

$80 Off Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are Bose’s best headphone release of 2021 because they offer high-fidelity audio, solid battery life, and, of course, noise-cancelling technology. Plus, according to Amazon Price Tracker CamelCamelCamel, this matches the lowest recorded price for these headphones.

These earbuds have a max 18 hours of battery life with their charging case and are IPX4-rated for water resistance. That means you can certainly use these to work out, though they may not be as comfortable as the Bose Sport Earbuds.

How is the Bose QuietComfort’s Noise Cancelling?

Considering that Bose’s active noise cancelling is the main differentiator between the QuietComforts and comparable earbuds in their price range, you should expect it to be pretty good. And your expectations would be well met.

Not only is Bose’s ANC effective at blocking out all varieties of ambient sound but they also offer intuitive control over the interior vs. exterior audio mix. This is explained more fully on Bose’s website. In short, the ANC on these headphones can be adjusted to let in conversation if needed, so you can still be available to coworkers and family members while blocking out ambient noise.

How do the Bose QuietComforts Sound?

While the active noise cancellation is a huge draw on its own, the real reason that the Bose QuietComforts are so popular is its high-fidelity sound. These headphones offer clear audio with a slight emphasis on the mid-high frequencies. This helps bring beats to life and give the music presence.

One thing to note about the Bose signature sound, though, is that it is somewhat contentious among the reviewer community. While some users love the bass-heavy equalization that the Bose QuietComforts offer, others do not like it at all. This criticism pervades across all Bose headphones, though, so if you have historically enjoyed the sound of Bose gear you’ve demoed then you can expect to enjoy the sound of the QuietComfort earbuds as well.

If, however, you have not enjoyed past experiences with Bose, you can always browse our list of the best true wireless earbuds to see more options.

$30 Off Bose Sport Earbuds

Okay, so a $30 discount might not seem like anything to write home about, but considering that the Bose Sport Earbuds headphones came out only a few months ago, this is actually quite a tantalizing discount. According to Amazon Price Tracker CamelCamelCamel, this deal matches the historical low price offered for these true wireless earbuds.

Are the Bose Sport Earbuds Waterproof?

If you are serious about working out, then you probably already know how important it is to work up a proper sweat when doing cardio. So can the Bose Sport Earbuds stand up to sweat and rain? Pretty much, yeah. Just like the Bose QuietComfort earbuds, the Bose Sports are IPX4-rated for water resistance.

That means they can withstand splashing from any direction, which more or less covers it for more traditional workouts. You probably won’t be able to take them swimming, but there are special earbuds made just for that purpose anyway.

How do the Bose Sports Sound?

If you are concerned that settling for the Bose Sports means settling for an inferior audio experience compared to the Bose QuietComforts, then fret not. Aside from the addition of active noise cancellation, the QuietComforts’ sound signature is almost identical to that of the Bose Sports.

That means that you’ll get the same mid-bass-forward sound that made past Bose releases as popular as they were. Their high-efficiency drivers deliver big sound in a small acoustic package and the comfy ear tips create a great seal that should maintain through the craziest workouts.

