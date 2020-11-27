Bose Black Friday Deal: Save $100 on Headphones

A reliable, great-sounding pair of wireless headphones would make an amazing gift for your teenager, college student, domestic partner, or even yourself. Let’s face it: after this year, you deserve it.

You’re in luck because the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones are on sale for Black Friday for just $199.00. Amazing audio gear from a master manufacturer and you can save a Benjamin? Uh, yes please.

Save $100 on Bose QuietConnect 35 II Wireless Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones provide three levels of noise cancellation for an audio experience that you’ve never had. I’ve owned several pairs of Bose headphones over the years from wired to earbuds to wireless. I can tell you that these the best I’ve used. The QuietComfort 35 II headphones completely bring it.

The noise cancellation feature is the best reason to pick up these headphones. Turn it on and the stress of the outside world will simply fall away into silence. The dual-mic system shuts out ambient noise to provide you with crystal-clear sound. This is so nice for taking phone calls.

Concentrate on music, work, or play with no distractions to get in the way. These headphones understand the noise around you better than you do. QuietComfort 35 II headphones come with Bose AR on board, basically a multi-directional motion sensor embedded into the headphones that provides contextual audio based on where your environment.

They’re also enabled with Alexa so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day all without looking at your phone. Simply ask Alexa what you want and it will respond through your headphones.

You know the routine: Alexa, what’s the weather? Play my Sinatra playlist. How late am I to that next appointment? You can also hold the multi-function button to access your phone’s default virtual assistant whether it’s Alexa or Siri.

The Bose Connect app on your smartphone will get you started. The Bose Connect app can also be used to adjust the level of noise cancellation, enable music sharing, manage Bluetooth connections, and access software updates. Set the app up with your device and select your preferred virtual assistant. Hit the Action button on your headphones and off you go.

If virtual assistants aren’t for you, use the Action button to adjust levels of world-class noise cancellation among high, low, or off. That way, you can block out the noise and just hear the music. If you change your mind, you can use the Action button to access your virtual assistant anywhere you are.

Volume-optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume, and a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides clearer calls, even in noisy environments. These headphones are equipped with Bluetooth and NFC pairing connectivity that lets you pair them fast and easy.

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives you up to 20 hours of wireless playing time. Or if you’re grooving at your desk, use the included audio cable for up to 40 hours in wired mode.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones come in black, silver, and metallic rose. They’re typically $299.00 but for Black Friday, they are available for just $199.00. That’s a savings of $100.00, my friend. The headphones come with a carrying case, charging cable, and audio cable for enjoying music without battery power.

