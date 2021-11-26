Breville Black Friday Deal: Save $120 Off Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine

Get This Deal Here

If you’re looking for a massive deal on a Breville espresso machine this Black Friday, here’s your chance to save big. The Duo Temp Pro is currently on sale for $120 off, which drops the price down to just $329. This is a great deal on a popular espresso machine that makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys a delicious cup of coffee. Buy it for yourself at this low price or score savings on a premium espresso machine for the coffee lover in your life.

You don’t have to be a barista, or even have previous experience using an espresso machine, to enjoy the Breville Duo Temp Pro.

Buy The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced barista, the Breville Duo Temp Pro espresso machine earns rave reviews for its simple design with minimal controls to worry about. It pulls shots like a champ, with delicious results that will probably vival what you get at any coffee shop. You’re also not limited to just espresso drinks, either. This machine froths rich and creamy milk, so you can let your imagination run wild and create cool latte art designs or just enjoy a smooth beverage.

Cleaning up is relatively simple, especially if you run hot water through the steam wand after frothing your milk. This machine also has built-in maintenance reminders to let you know when it needs some upkeep.

Who Is the Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine For?

If you love coffee, this Breville espresso machine is for you. It’s well worth the investment if you enjoy making your own espresso and specialty drinks at home. Also, if you want to avoid standing in line or spending too much on your coffee at the local cafe, this machine is for you.

On a nerdier level, this espresso machine makes third wave specialty coffee. Industry experts define it in various ways, but the third wave is loosely characterized as a true appreciation for a quality product. The Duo Temp Pro has 4 crucial elements to deliver a worthy cup of espresso, including:

Rich and full flavor

Perfectly balanced taste

Creamy and rich body

Silky microfoam milk

Breville Duo Temp Pro Vs. Barista Express: Which Is Best?

Buy The Barista Express Espresso Machine

Both are excellent home espresso machines, but there are some key differences. One of the main ones is the fact that the Barista Express has a pressure gauge. With this feature, you have a better sense of whether you need to adjust the grind size or tamping pressure. This machine also has a built-in grinder, which adds another level of convenience if you don’t already own a grinder that can produce espresso grinds.

With these features, the Barista Express is more beginner-friendly, offering precise guidance to create a great cup of coffee. However, the Duo Temp Pro is a simpler machine that beginners can quickly master. It’s also the more affordable option, especially with this massive Black Friday deal.

Are There Any Other Black Friday Espresso Machine Deals?

Black Friday 2021 deals are here, and include many discounts on espresso machines from Breville and other manufacturers. We’ve highlighted the best deals below:

