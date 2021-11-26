The Best Black Friday Deals: The Ultimate List

Score the Fire TV Stick for just $19.99—which is $20.00 off its usual price—for Black Friday 2021.

This Fire TV Stick is the latest release of the best-selling Fire TV device that can display crisp, beautiful visuals at 1080p resolution. It’s 50% more powerful than previous generations of the device for fast streaming in glorious HD. The set includes an Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.

Ready for less clutter and more control? Use the Alexa Voice Remote to search and launch shows across apps with just your voice. There’s no need to keep your original TV remote on the coffee table because this remote can control it all in just seconds. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio is available with the Fire TV Stick on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Tens of thousands of channels and apps including more than 500,000 movies and TV shows with thousands more with your Prime membership. Easy to set up, the Fire TV Stick plugs in behind your television. Just turn it on and connect to your internet signal to get going. The streaming stick comes with a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen with live Q&A with culinary experts.