The Best Black Friday Deals: The Ultimate List

Looking for the best of the best Black Friday deals for 2021? Well, look no further. We’ve got all the incredible bargains on our list below.
While you’re all taking a nap after the turkey and pumpkin pie, our crew will be curating the list by adding more deals and striking sold-out items throughout the weekend. You’ll find amazing bargains ranging from tech to toys to tools and more!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Move over, Tay Tay—Amazon has a better Swift on sale! The lightning-fast Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo 14″ laptop is $265 off, bringing the price to an all-time low of $584.99.
It has 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, Back-lit keyboard, and features the Intel EVO i7-1165G7 processor. It’s a great price on the high performance and long battery life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score the Fire TV Stick for just $19.99—which is $20.00 off its usual price—for Black Friday 2021.
This Fire TV Stick is the latest release of the best-selling Fire TV device that can display crisp, beautiful visuals at 1080p resolution. It’s 50% more powerful than previous generations of the device for fast streaming in glorious HD. The set includes an Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons.
Ready for less clutter and more control? Use the Alexa Voice Remote to search and launch shows across apps with just your voice. There’s no need to keep your original TV remote on the coffee table because this remote can control it all in just seconds. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio is available with the Fire TV Stick on select titles with compatible home audio systems.
Tens of thousands of channels and apps including more than 500,000 movies and TV shows with thousands more with your Prime membership. Easy to set up, the Fire TV Stick plugs in behind your television. Just turn it on and connect to your internet signal to get going. The streaming stick comes with a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen with live Q&A with culinary experts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Leaving a pet alone can be stressful for any dog parent. This Black Friday 2021 deal helps ease the anxiety and uncertainty of the situation while allowing you to save big along the way. Furbo features a WiFi camera and two-way audio to keep tabs on even the most anxious furry companions. It’s also compatible with Alexa and can toss treats on command.
Snag it for $51 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $118.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for some Chromebook Black Friday deals? Amazon has the highly-rated HP Chromebook x360 14a for $160 off the MSRP, bringing the price all the way down to just $199.99. Incredible!
This 4GB Ram, 64GB eMMC Chromebook uses the Chrome OS, which is a key feature in providing its super long battery life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score a top-tier portable gaming monitor for $100 off, as Amazon is featuring the ASUS ROG Strix 15.6″ portable gaming monitor for just $299 (usually $399).
These types of portable monitors are especially great for those who want a second screen for their laptops, and they come especially handy when traveling. With ASUS ROG being a top-tier gaming-centered tech brand, you can’t go wrong.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a way to tame that shaggy grass, then this Prime Day deal on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Combo Pack is just for you. For one low price of $119.20 (that’s more than $53.00 off), this kit provides an axial-fan leaf blower capable of 390 cubic feet of air per minute and a 12-inch dual-line string trimmer with an auto-feed head.
A 40V 2.0Ah battery pack and charger are both included for approximately 45 minutes of weed-killing run time. Both tools are extraordinarily easy to use and lightweight. Plus: no gas, no noise, no hassle. Plan for your spring clean-up now with this Amazon Prime Day deal!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon has a Columbia Black Friday sale of its own going on for Black Friday, allowing buyers to take up to 30% off select Columbia apparel and accessories.
For example, you can pick up this classic-looking Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket for 30% off, dropping the price down to $67.89. There are tons of Columbia products to choose from, and you’ll find some at an even steeper discount than the advertised 30% off (like the Tipton Peak Insulated Jacket for 57% off the MSRP!).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Snag the all-new Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021 model) for just $299.99, which is $170 off the MSRP/usual price on Amazon.
This highly-rated TV uses the Fire TV OS, as well as the Regza 4K Engine to deliver stunning picture quality. It also features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, so that your movies and games have an incredible pop of color.
At just $299.99, it’s an incredible deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can pick up the standard Kindle — now complete with a built-in front light — for $40 off the MSRP, bringing the price all the way down to $69.99 for Black Friday 2021.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking to protect your laptop on the cheap? Check out this stellar software deal over at Amazon right now: save $70 on the Norton 360 Deluxe Antivirus software, bringing the price all the way down to just $19.99. That’s a savings of 78% off the MSRP!
This gives you instant download access and install capabilities for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS and/or Android devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For today only, check out Amazon’s deals on LOL Surprise dolls. You can pick up some of these super popular toys for 30% off—perfect for gifting this holiday season.
Here, you can grab the LOL Surprise OMG Series 3 Class Prez Fashion Doll, complete with 20 surprises, for just $18.99—that’s 30% off, saving you $8.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Unlocked model on sale for $100 off—today only! That brings the price all the way down to $399.99.
This highly-rated smartphone is unlocked and ready to go for your carrier, and has a fast and reliable processor. It has a MicroSD card slot as well so that you can expand on the storage, and its picture-taking capabilities are quite impressive. You can shoot high-res 64MP snaps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ASUS TUF 32″ Curved Monitor is on sale for $70 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $299.
It features a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, as well as extreme low motion blur and premium FreeSync.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you aren’t yet heavily invested in WiFi 6 but want a router that can provide lots of home coverage, the TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router is a solid one-day deal option for focused shoppers. This router has powerful beamforming antennas, a powerful CPU with 3 coprocessors, and the capability to handle gigabit speeds, making it a solid choice for an AC router.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The DJI FPV Combo is the ultimate drone.
I’ve written extensively about the DHI FPV Drone before but what you need to know is this: It’s the tech and craftsmanship that makes this thing so dreamy.
Three flights modes for three different types of flyers meet clever design and powerful specs. We’re talking up to 120 frames-per-second and an ultra-wide 150-degree viewing angle. Your videos and photos will remain crisps even flying at high speeds.
This drone may seem like it’s the endpoint – the drone you get when you’ve mastered flying – but it’s also really user-friendly. So much so, it’s easy to recommend this for even new pilots. Why not start by going straight to the top?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the HyperX Cloud Alpha isn’t the cheapest gaming headset in this guide, it’s still very affordable, and the jump in quality between this and the Cloud Stinger is clear.
I’m a headset snob, so I’ll always flock to the more expensive options. That said, if you want something that offers up crystal clear audio, comfort, and a quality mic, this headset can’t be beaten.
The aluminum frame really makes this product feel premium, as does the leatherette cover over the memory foam padding. It’s stupidly comfortable as well. I’ve played with this headset on during long sessions and there’s no pressure build-up on the ears. It remains as comfortable as the first time you put it on.
Yeah, sure, it may not offer up the same level of audio as the Cloud Revolver, but for a fraction of the price, this headset is one of the best affordable headsets out there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for a deal on a gaming-ready laptop, the Razer Blade 15 is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals for you. Now through December 4th, you can get select models like this i7-10875H/16GB/RTX 2080S/1TB version at a massive discount. Considering how expensive GPUs are right now, this is probably one of the best deals on a gaming laptop this Black Friday.
Not only does this laptop provide some standout specs but it also has a gorgeous 15-inch 4K OLED touch display as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Right now this Makartt Poly Gel All-In-One Kit is cheaper than it’s ever been before at 60% off for a savings of $50 off the list price, bringing down the current price to $29.99. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the first and only time that this set has been offered at this low of a price.
It comes with everything you need for your own French Manicure poly gel nail extensions with lot of nail art extras like an organizer full of nail rhinestones and four jars of nail glitter.
Along with the nail art extras, you get six tubes of poly gel, a mini LED nail lamp, top and base coats, 60 dual forms, sticker forms, double-ended nail tool, nail file, and slip solution.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get ready for Christmas cookie and yule log season with 47% off this Two Cookie Sheets and Cooling Rack Set by Chicago Metallic. You get two 17-inch by 12.25-inch dishwasher-safe, alloy-steel cookie sheets with a matching cooling rack that fits inside the baking sheets for easy storage.
The rounded slope of the pan walls is perfect for de-panning delicate sponges for jelly rolls and yule logs.
According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this set has never been priced this low until now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Two dolls and a modest saving. What’s not to love about this Black Friday deal?
The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Rocker Boi and Punk Grrrl packs in two super-stylish rockers. And yes, both of them do come with guitars.
There are more than just dolls in this set as well, which makes it even more tempting. The full breakdown of what’s what is the two dolls and their outfits, fashion accessories, a hatbox, hairbrush, two doll display stands, two records, a magazine with lyrics, and a record player that plays actual music. Cool!
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With this deal you can take a massive $77 off the highly sought after LOL Surprise OMG Winter Chill Cabin Wooden Doll House.
The Winter Chill Cabin is the main LOL Surprise dollhouse. It’s designed for the larger dolls (as opposed to the smaller varients) and has a lot going for it. Each of the four rooms is fully decorated and comes with items to furnish the rooms as they see fit. There’s even a rather cosy loft up to keep valuables in if you want.
On the outside kids will find two pool areas that can be accessed by pulling out the tray underneath. There’s also a super cool ski lift.
Lastly, adding to the idea of role-playing adventures, there’s also a host of lights and sounds for kids to find.
It’s a cool dollhouse, for sure, and with a massive discount, it’s the perfect time to pick this beast up.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This incredibly handy KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment for their stand mixer is on sale right now for 38% off bring the price down to $79.99 from the original $129.99. That’s a savings of $50.
The attachment hooks onto the front of your mixer and has a built-in scale for weighing your ingredients as you pour them. You no longer have to dirty another bowl to weigh your flour on a kitchen scale. Once weighed, the attachment automatically sifts your ingredients into the bowl through a chute. It saves time, effort, and counter space so you can enjoy baking more.
It’s only compatible with certain stand mixer models so make sure to enter your model number into the box so it can check to see if your mixer is compatible.
To be clear, this deal is on the attachment only. The stand mixer is not included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Select Nordic Ware bundt pans are half off so pick some up and make your holiday bakes that much classier and more impressive. I’m featuring this golden Crown Bundt Pan which was Nordic Ware’s 70th Anniversary pan. It’s 50% off right now at $31.10 down from a list price of $62.50. That’s a total of $31.40 off.
Nordic Ware’s exceptionally festive Pine Forest Bundt Pan is 43% for a savings of $21.60. Their Jubilee Bundt Pan is 32% off, and their Blossom Bundt Pan, perfect for spring, is 41% off.
Other Christmasy deals include 22% off their Gingerbread House Bundt Pan, 20% off their Yule Log Pan, and 43% off their Bundtlette Pan which has six mini geometric bundt molds in one.
Nordic Ware pans are made in the United States and come with a lifetime warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This deal on Beetles Gel Polish Sets is a great way to stock up on your favorite colors from Beetles. This is is brand I use regularly at my house with polish I bought with my own money.
There are loads of different sets with massively slashed prices right now. The biggest price cut is this Modern Muse Collection linked above at 38% off bringing the price down to $27.99 which saves you $17. It comes with 20 stunning colors as well as a top coat, base coat, and matte top coat. CamelCamelCamel price tracker says that this set has never been this cheap until today.
You can save $12.20 on their neon Color Run Set and $8 on their Full Maroon Set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Roadie is a super easy and accurate way to tune your guitar, especially to alternate tunings in loud environments, and it’s almost 20% off the normal price this Black Friday.
It uses vibration to determine the pitch of the string and then the automated peg winder tunes it properly and quickly. In addition to the over 40 presets for tunings, you can program your own or download others. It works on electrics, acoustics, banjos, mandolins, and ukuleles. Makes a great gift for guitar players.