9 Best Home Espresso Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

If your idea of homemade espresso involves little more than turning on the machine and pushing a button to create your favorite drink, consider a fully automatic machine such as the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.

I was sent a Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine sample unit for review. My first impression was the relatively compact size of the machine, especially given the built-in grinder, the removable water tank and room for drink prep. However, it does require more counter space than your average drip coffee maker.

The machine is quite intuitive and virtually takes over once you press your preferred drink button. To start, simply add your favorite whole or ground coffee. If you’re using whole beans, there are 12 grinder adjustment settings. While the built-in grinder does make a bit of noise once it gets to work, the machine is insulated to help dampen the sound. The beans are also ground within seconds.

You can’t adjust the brew temperature but you can adjust the coffee strength and amount, as well as the volume of milk, for every drink that you make. The machine automatically records your preferences and saves them for next time, so you don’t have to guess every time you want your brew of choice. Intelligent brewing technology holds the water temperature between 194 and 208 degrees Fahrenheit as the coffee brews, resulting in a rich and flavorful cup. I prefer a bolder taste and tend to keep the coffee strength on maximum for every cup that I make.

Aside from espresso, the drink whips up Americano, cappuccino, latte macchiato and regular coffee beverages with just the push of a button. Once you add your milk or milk alternative of choice, the frother automatically steams and froths the milk to create a rich and flavorful foam. You do need to manually clean the milk container after every use.

The waste container has a 12-cup capacity, but I find it’s best to clean it after every use to avoid moldy coffee grounds. Fortunately, you can easily clean the container, drip tray and other components with soap and water.