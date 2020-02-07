9 Best Home Espresso Machines: Your Buyer’s Guide

Enjoy a delicious cup of espresso whenever you want with your own espresso machine. Aside from espresso, many of the machines listed below can be used to make a cup of high-quality cappuccino, latte and other speciality coffee beverages.
1. Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso MachinePrice: $799.00Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable brew strength and amount
- Easy to customize settings, including the amount of milk, for every drink
- Choice between five specialty coffee beverages
- Lacks a timer/clock display
- A bit loud when grinding coffee
- Can't adjust brew temperature
If your idea of homemade espresso involves little more than turning on the machine and pushing a button to create your favorite drink, consider a fully automatic machine such as the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine.
I was sent a Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine sample unit for review. My first impression was the relatively compact size of the machine, especially given the built-in grinder, the removable water tank and room for drink prep. However, it does require more counter space than your average drip coffee maker.
The machine is quite intuitive and virtually takes over once you press your preferred drink button. To start, simply add your favorite whole or ground coffee. If you’re using whole beans, there are 12 grinder adjustment settings. While the built-in grinder does make a bit of noise once it gets to work, the machine is insulated to help dampen the sound. The beans are also ground within seconds.
You can’t adjust the brew temperature but you can adjust the coffee strength and amount, as well as the volume of milk, for every drink that you make. The machine automatically records your preferences and saves them for next time, so you don’t have to guess every time you want your brew of choice. Intelligent brewing technology holds the water temperature between 194 and 208 degrees Fahrenheit as the coffee brews, resulting in a rich and flavorful cup. I prefer a bolder taste and tend to keep the coffee strength on maximum for every cup that I make.
Aside from espresso, the drink whips up Americano, cappuccino, latte macchiato and regular coffee beverages with just the push of a button. Once you add your milk or milk alternative of choice, the frother automatically steams and froths the milk to create a rich and flavorful foam. You do need to manually clean the milk container after every use.
The waste container has a 12-cup capacity, but I find it’s best to clean it after every use to avoid moldy coffee grounds. Fortunately, you can easily clean the container, drip tray and other components with soap and water.
2. Breville The Barista ExpressPrice: $536.60Pros:
Cons:
- Automatically adjusts water temperature for consistent results
- High-pressure extraction for optimal results
- Integrated stainless steel conical burr grinder
- Lacks precise automatic milk temperature
- No low water indicator light
- Best for single servings
The Barista Express checks all the boxes if you’re looking for a versatile machine that’s an overall solid value for making specialty drinks in the comfort of your home. To start, simply add your favorite freshly ground beans. The machine starts with a low-pressure pre-infusion to soak the grinds, followed by a nine-bar high-pressure extraction process.
An integrated conical burr grinder lets you grind beans right before extraction. It also offers dose control so that you get the right amount each time. You can also choose between automatic and manual operation. Digital temperature control ensures the water is at the ideal temperature for delicious results. Finish off your espresso with the steam wand, which produces micro-foam milk that can be used to create latte art.
Find more Breville The Barista Express information and reviews here.
3. Flair Signature Espresso MakerPrice: $154.00Pros:
Cons:
- Custom pressure gauge for optimal extraction
- Comes with a stainless steel tamper
- Produces a shot in 30 to 45 seconds
- Initial learning curve
- Requires a separate coffee grinder
- May wobble a bit when pressing firmly
If you’re more hands-on when it comes to making espresso, consider the Flair Signature Espresso Maker. Flair is a fully manual espresso machine that delivers professional-quality shots complete with a delicious crema. The machine also has a custom pressure gauge and brews between six and nine bars for optimal espresso extraction. A stainless steel tamper is included, along with a portafilter.
Not only is this manual espresso maker portable, it also has a fully detachable brewing head for easy cleaning. A separate burr grinder is recommended for optimal flavor. Once you’ve added your freshly ground beans, simply push down on the lever to begin. The coffee maker produces a shot in 30 to 45 seconds.
4. De'Longhi Manual Espresso MachinePrice: $81.69Pros:
Cons:
- Works with pods and ground coffee
- Stainless steel construction
- Separate thermostats for water and steam pressure
- Frothing wand is a bit small
- Built-in tamper seems finicky
- Coffee cups not included
If you prefer to take the reins and craft your own espresso drinks, consider this manual espresso maker. It may not come with as many bells and whistles as some of its pricier counterparts, but this machine is more than adequate for most home espresso and cappuccino demands.
Along with easy drink preparation, the machine boasts a self-priming operation that does away with traditional start-up preparations. A 15 bar pump pressure is more than enough to pump out one delicious cup after the next.
Find more De’Longhi Manual Espresso Machine and reviews here.
5. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso MakerPrice: $132.99Pros:
Cons:
- Quick preheat time
- Prepares coffee and espresso
- Automatic shut-off
- Lacks temperature control
- Pods are a bit pricey
- Some dislike the frothy end result
Some mornings may have you struggling with the decision to make an espresso or a cup of coffee, but the VertuoPlus lets you make both. Key features include a rapid heating time of 20 seconds along with an automatic shut-off after nine minutes of inactivity.
Choose to make an 8-ounce cup of coffee or a 1.35-ounce espresso to start your morning off the right way. This machine uses a larger capsule for coffee and a smaller one for espresso. All you need to do is insert the appropriate capsule then wait for the machine to brew directly into your cup.
Find more Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker information and reviews here.
6. BELLA Personal Espresso MakerPrice: $41.30Pros:
Cons:
- Removable drip tray
- Steam wand for customized heating and frothing
- Ideal for making espressos and cappuccinos
- Small carafe
- A handful of users complain of a plastic/metallic taste
- Design is a bit clunky
A home espresso machine doesn’t have to be a large or expensive addition to your home, as this personal espresso machine shows. The coffee machine has a built-in frothing wand for making a variety of delicious beverages, from espressos to cappuccinos, macchiatos, and lattes.
Users appreciate the simple yet effective brew and steam functions, which only require the push of a button. You can also use the steam wand to customize your desired levels of heating and frothing.
Safety-conscious consumers will appreciate the steam pressurized safety cap. If you detest messy cleanups, you’ll appreciate the removable drip tray that promotes easy cleaning. A constant 5 bars of pressure produces consistent results each time.
Find more BELLA Personal Espresso Maker information and reviews here.
7. Capresso EC100 Pump Espresso & Cappuccino MachinePrice: $99.99Pros:
Cons:
- Ideal for beginners
- 15-bar pump promises ample flavor
- User-friendly indicators
- Short steamer wand
- Some wish it was faster to heat up milk
- Can take a bit of experimenting to find the ideal consistency
This espresso and cappuccino machine is a solid choice for beginners who want to create delicious espresso and cappuccino drinks as quickly and simply as possible. If you’d rather not fuss with potentially confusing dials and controls, you’ll appreciate the user-friendly layout with indicator lights for on/off as well as coffee and steam.
Two sieves are included so that you can create one to two shots at a time. The filter holder locks into place and has a thumb guard to ensure it fits. The 46-ounce water reservoir is easy to remove and clean. A standard 15 bars of pressure creates the ideal amount of pressure for brewing espressos.
Find more Capresso EC100 Pump Espresso & Cappuccino Machine information and reviews here.
8. Krups Espresso & Cappuccino Coffee MakerPrice: $103.04Pros:
Cons:
- Brews single or double espresso
- Water tank has a 1.5-liter capacity
- Comes with a tamper and measuring spoon
- Not the fastest brew time
- Steamer tip is prone to falling off
- No auto-off feature
A 15-bar pump operation provides optimal flavor extraction without that bitter taste, leaving you with a cleaner and more flavorful espresso. You can manually adjust the controls to get the consistency and flavor just right. This espresso machine heats up quickly and allows you to brew a single or double espresso.
A steam nozzle froths your favorite milk or non-dairy beverage at the optimal consistency for your favorite espresso or cappuccino. The water tank has a 1.5-liter capacity, which is enough to brew roughly six cups. A tamper is included, along with a measuring spoon.
9. EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso & Cappuccino MakerPrice: $219.99Pros:
Cons:
- Machine is ready to go in less than a minute
- Comes with an electric bean grinder
- Choice between single or double shot per extraction
- Included grinder isn't a burr grinder
- Initial learning curve
- Steam wand takes awhile to heat up
As its name suggests, this espresso machine and cappuccino maker does it all, from grinding your favorite coffee beans to creating delicious beverages such as Americano, macchiato and Italian espresso to frothing. The machine is ready to go in less than a minute and simply requires you to add your favorite beans and choose between a single or double shot for each extraction.
An innovative heating system maintains an accurate temperature, while the 15-bar pump pressure system delivers a flavorful cup of your favorite brew. The water tank holds up to 1.25 liters, which is enough for several cups. It’s also removable for added convenience. When it’s time to clean you can detach the frothing tip and remove the drip tray.
The machine comes with everything you need to get started, including an electric bean grinder, tamper and measuring spoon, a milk frothing cup and two espresso cups.
