Breville Deal: Save Up to $600 Off Espresso Machines

Whether you’re splurging on a last-minute luxury gift or you’re shopping for some great deals on home espresso machines, these big Breville deals are worth checking out. You can save up to $600 off high-end home espresso machines that will whip up delicious customized drinks in the comfort of your own home. Don’t delay, as these deals will only last as long as the machines are in stock!

Save $600 Off Barista Touch Espresso Machine (Now $899.95)



Breville’s Barista Touch espresso machine is an elegant choice for making your favorite premium coffee drinks in the comfort of your home. You can currently score this Breville machine for $600, or 40 percent, off. This brings the price down to just $899, which is a great value when you consider all that this espresso machine has to offer.

If you’re looking for premium features, you’ll find plenty on this Breville espresso machine. Perhaps its most noteworthy feature is a user-friendly touchscreen display, which allows you to handily swipe and select your preferred beverage.

You can easily adjust the strength of the coffee, milk texture and temperature depending on personal preferences. Not only do you have a wide range of options, but you can also personalize eight different coffees and assign a name and image to each one. Once you’ve mastered your favorite coffee, simply save the setting with your name.

Barista Touch is outfitted with an automatic steam wand, so you can adjust the temperature and texture of the milk to suit your test. This home espresso machine also features a built-in grinder and takes just three seconds to heat up. With so many available features, this espresso machine is great for families and entertaining.

Save $100 Off Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine (Now $599.95)

Save $100 off the Breville BES870XL Barista Express with this impressive holiday sale. This Breville is marked down by $100, which drops its price down to $599 for the stainless steel model.

A suite of analog gauges and button controls gives you a barista-like hands-on experience with each cup of your preferred coffee. Highlights include dose-control grinding, which ensures that you’ll have just the right amount of coffee you need for each drink, along with a grind size dial for full control over the grind size.

The Breville BES870XL Barista Express also offers micro-foam milk texturing via a steam wand. Not only does this enable you to further customize your favorite drinks, it’s also a great tool for creating latte art. Digital temperature control technology provides water at the optimal temperature for espresso extraction, which in turn leads to flavorful beverages.

Save $100 Off Breville BES878BSS Barista Pro Espresso Machine (Now $699.95)



Breville’s Barista Pro espresso machine is currently $100 off, which drops its price tag down to $699.

This elegant home espresso machine features an upscale brushed stainless steel exterior, so you’ll feel confident leaving it on the counter. It’s also packed with features such as a crisp LCD display (complete with grinding and extraction animations) and all the information you need to customize each drink. As with other Breville home espresso machines, the Barista Pro has a powerful steaming wand to create textured and delicious micro-foam milk.

An innovative ThermoJet heating system reaches the optimal extraction temperature in just three seconds, so you don’t have to wait around for your next coffee beverage. This machine also has digital temperature control technology for optimal espresso extraction. An integrated conical burr grinder takes care of the coffee bean grinding step for you.

Save $100 Off Breville BES840BSXL Infuser Espresso Machine (Now $479.95)



A discount of $100 drops the price of the Breville Infuser down to just $479, making it one of the more affordable Breville espresso machines for your home.

While it doesn’t have a touch screen display and other features found on its pricier siblings, the Infuser is a practical choice if you’re looking for a no-frills espresso machine that gets the job done right. In addition to its 15 bar Italian pump, the coffee maker also has 1650 watts of power. A thermo coil heating system accurately controls water temperature to make one delicious coffee beverage after the next.

You’ll find all of the essentials you need to get started, from single and dual wall filter baskets to a stainless steel frothing mug, coffee scoop, removable water tank and more.

