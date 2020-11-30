Cyber Monday Deal: Up to 38% Off SodaStream

Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 is officially underway and sparkling water makers from SodaStream were just announced at discounts up to 38 percent off MSRP. These deals won’t last long so if you are looking to hook up your favorite fizzy water addict with a literal mainline of sparkling sodas, then now is the time to act. Read on below to browse the savings.

38% Off SodaStream Fizzi One Touch

The SodaStream Fizzi One Touch is one of the coolest sparkling water makers on the market and it is currently discounted for Cyber Monday 2020. Unlike its CO2-powered brethren, it uses electricity to operate, allowing it to switch between three presets for different levels of carbonation. The user can then switch between a light tingle or a burp-inducing brew depending on their goal. This set comes with the sparkling water maker, two 60L CO2 cylinders, a 1-liter carbonating bottle, and two flavorings.

$30 Off SodaStream Jet

Considering that soda and sparkling water addicts can easily spend over $100 a month on their vice, the SodaStream Jet comes off as modestly priced at its MSRP. With a Cyber Monday discount, it is an outright steal. This value-oriented product uses a simpler layout than the SodaStream Fizzi to make it easy for first-timers to use.

It also fits both 60L and 130L CO2 cylinders, so it can support a high usage volume better than the Fizzi. This kit comes with the sparkling water maker, a 60L CO2 cylinder, and a 1-liter carbonating bottle.

$50 Off SodaStream Jet Bundle

One more saving option this year is to purchase the SodaStream Jet Bundle for about $30 more than the base kit. It includes the same CO2-powered sparkling water maker that you get in the normal SodaStream Jet Kit but it comes with two 60L CO2 cylinders, three 1-liter carbonating bottles, and two flavorings. This is a great option for serious enthusiasts as they will no doubt want to have several different flavors of sparkling water at the ready.

Is SodaStream Good For You?

With soda in the name, it understandable to show some concern about whether or not SodaStream beverages are healthy. Well, rest assured that most beverages you can make with the SodaStream are healthier than your average soda. This does depend on what kind of flavoring syrups you use, though. The flavorings included in their kits are all zero calories but there are also thicker, more sugar-filled syrups out there on the market. Be mindful of this and you may actually find that switching to sparkling water is a health benefit.

In fact, this article from Men’s Health suggests that sparkling water’s role as a substitute for more calorically-dense drinks can help individuals lose weight. It is also a great way to stay hydrated.

Is SodaStream Worth the Money?

Considering that you will have to regularly refill your CO2 cylinders to make your own sparkling waters with SodaStream, we don’t blame you if you want to crunch the numbers on how much it costs to use before you pull the trigger.

Thankfully, Chris Watson of SodaPopCraft did the math for us. And according to his calculations, the SodaStream is an easy choice in the long run (as long as you don’t break it and need to buy a new one).

