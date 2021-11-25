5 Best Black Friday Router Deals on Amazon

Black Friday 2021 is a great time to save big on networking gear like a WiFi 6 router or mesh wireless setup. If you haven’t upgraded routers in a while, now is a great time do so because many new devices support better wireless performance over WiFi 6. Mesh systems have also totally changed the game for larger homes with bad signal propogation. Or if you just need a solid new AC router, we’ve got you there too. Without further ado, let’s dive in.
While the Speedefy K7 AC2100 isn’t the most modern of the routers we’ve seen for sale on Amazon, it is one of the best deals currently at 32 percent off MSRP. Is it WiFi 6 compatible? No, but maybe your devices aren’t either. In that case, you’ve still got a solid AC router here.
This router supports 4×4 MU-MIMO as well as a wide suite of networking features. You’ll find everything you need here from guest networking, parental controls, to firewalls, to QoS. If you only pay for 50 Mbps speeds then this router will be more than sufficient for your needs.
If your home typically has networking dead zones, then you obviously don’t already have an Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh WiFi System. If you did, you’d probably be getting wall-to-wall coverage, because this three-pack provides you with three different access points that all lead to the same wireless network. And you can seamlessly switch between them.
This convenience is what has made mesh wireless systems so much more successful than the multi-router setups of yesteryear, and why the eero Pro 6 has become such a beloved router. This system supports gigabit speeds and can cover up to 6,000 square feet using the combined range of the three routers. And as long as one can plug into a modem, you can connect the other two anywhere.
Considering the middle-of-the-road performance that the TP-Link Archer AX21 Router offers, this is bound to be a popular Black Friday deal for the average Internet user. This router was already a popular choice for its balance between price and performance, which is now made all the more significant thanks to a limited-time discount.
This router supports a max downstream of up to 1.8Gbps, which is obviously more than enough to max out gigabit speeds. It also has an easy setup designed for non-experts. You can even use Alexa to set it up if you prefer. And like all of the routers we’ve suggested, it works with all major providers including AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, Spectrum, RCN, Cox, CenturyLink, and Frontier.
If you pay for a high-speed cable service that you aren’t fully utilizing, then upgrading to a Netgear Nighthawk CAX30S Cable Modem Router is an easy fix. Though I don’t usually recommend modem router combos, this one is so aggressively priced that it earns a mention. Plus, it is an admittedly easy way to upgrade to both DOCSIS 3.1 and WiFi 6 at the same time. This router supports speeds up to 2.7 Gbps, which makes it fast enough to support any consumer wireless plan.
Google’s AC1200 Mesh WiFi System is powerful, easy to setup, and generously discounted, making it a great candidate for a Black Friday bounty. The only downside to note, though, is that it does not support the newest WiFi 6 standard, which makes it a less future-proofed option than, say, the ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 routers. But even if this system has a more limited appeal, it is still worth mentioning for the few that don’t plan on getting any new WiFi 6 devices soon (or don’t care about the nominal speed increase).
The $50 discount on the Asus ZenWiFi XT8 Mesh WiFi System may not be anything crazy but the performance of this two-router mesh system certainly is. Not only is each router WiFi 6 compatible with OFDMA and MU-MIMO support but it also uses a triband signal to reduce web traffic at the local level.
And if you find yourself wanting to add to your network, you can connect any WiMesh supported Asus router, making this an easy stepping stone towards networking perfection.