5 Best Black Friday Router Deals on Amazon

While the Speedefy K7 AC2100 isn’t the most modern of the routers we’ve seen for sale on Amazon, it is one of the best deals currently at 32 percent off MSRP. Is it WiFi 6 compatible? No, but maybe your devices aren’t either. In that case, you’ve still got a solid AC router here.

This router supports 4×4 MU-MIMO as well as a wide suite of networking features. You’ll find everything you need here from guest networking, parental controls, to firewalls, to QoS. If you only pay for 50 Mbps speeds then this router will be more than sufficient for your needs.