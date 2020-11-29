21 Best Cyber Monday Tool Deals on Amazon

Everyone needs a solid-performing cordless drill in the house. Save some holiday dough and bring on the season with this Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill & Driver Kit. For Cyber Monday, save $28.00 and pay just $59.00.

The drill comes with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes and powered by a high-performance motor that is more than up the tasks for a variety of drilling and fastening applications. A two-speed gearbox keeps things rolling along and a LED light brightens things up in dark work conditions.

A 20V rechargeable battery is included along with a charger that will refill the tank in less than an hour. Along with a three-year warranty and colored red to match Santa’s sleigh, this Craftsman drill is ready to help you deck those halls.