21 Best Cyber Monday Tool Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to outfit your personal collection, or you’re searching for the perfect gifts for your handyman or woman, right now you’ll find all the best buys on everyone’s most wanted and needed tools for the shop, garden, and home. These are the best Cyber Monday tool deals on Amazon, but keep in mind, we’ll be adding even more deals through the end of Cyber Monday.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone needs a solid-performing cordless drill in the house. Save some holiday dough and bring on the season with this Craftsman V20 Cordless Drill & Driver Kit. For Cyber Monday, save $28.00 and pay just $59.00.
The drill comes with a 1/2-inch keyless chuck for fast and easy bit changes and powered by a high-performance motor that is more than up the tasks for a variety of drilling and fastening applications. A two-speed gearbox keeps things rolling along and a LED light brightens things up in dark work conditions.
A 20V rechargeable battery is included along with a charger that will refill the tank in less than an hour. Along with a three-year warranty and colored red to match Santa’s sleigh, this Craftsman drill is ready to help you deck those halls.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keeping garden tools organized, off the floor, and easy to grab makes for a cleaner garage and blades and tines that aren’t dull, bent, or broken. This garden tool organizer is a simple solution to keep everything within arm’s reach and it’s super simple to install. With five slips resistant hanging slots for long-handled items, it also includes six retractable hooks for smaller tools like trowels, brushes, and more.
This system is 48% off with this Cyber Monday deal, so you might want to snag a few of them because they’re also great for brooms, mops, and other items that always seem to be in the way.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re constantly juggling an annoying cord, or you’re sick of trying to start your gas-powered unit, the Greenworks 40V cordless string trimmer is going to save your ears and a whole lot of frustration. With a 13-inch cut path, this trimmer can make short work of large riparian areas as well as efficiently trimming and edging your lawn. A simple push of the button gets this unit up and running.
The four-position pivoting head gives you lots of flexibility and helps to minimize shoulder and back strain as well. It also has a 90 degree rotating head with an edging wheel that allows for precise cutting that will keep your yard looking more like a park. This trimmer includes the charger and a 2.0 AH battery that’s compatible with more than 40 other Greenworks tools. Get this early Cyber Monday deal for 61% off, the lowest price since last spring according to our price tracker, CamelCamelCamel.
Cordless string trimmers make great Christmas gifts for anyone on your list who loves to keep a perfectly maintained yard.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For most of the country, the watering season has passed, but it’s the perfect time to plan for spring and summer ahead with this Orbit complete yard watering kit. This simple to install system turns your outdoor faucet into a four station spinkler system. It gives you eight duration options from one to 240 minutes, and a simple to use dial makes system control easy and intuitive.
Set a rain delay for 24, 48, or 72 hours. This kit comes with two programmable valves, and it can be expanded up to four additional valves with ease. With no digging required it’s about the simplest system available and would make a great gift for the gardeners in your life. Get it right now for 47% off the regular price with this Cyber Monday deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to become more eco-friendly and serious about self-sufficiency, this dual body composter is an addition you’re going to want to incorporate into your life. Two separate sides allow the first side to finish while leaving the second side available to add fresh kitchen scraps and clippings. You can alternate finish times so you’ve always got rich compost to add to your soil. With 6-8 turns per day, this unit can create nutrient-rich compost in as little as two weeks in the summer sun.
The two drums are made of BPA free UV inhibited recycled polyethylene that is contact safe and will not degrade under direct sunlight. The painted galvanized steel frame is corrosion resistant and will look great in your garden for years to come. Get it with this early Cyber Monday deal at 39% off. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since last December.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’ve got a lot of limbs to prune, you need these Corona bypass pruners that are geared to deliver power and precision for maximum leverage and quick powerful cuts. The blades are made from MAXForged™ steel that is seriously strong and maintains its sharpness to give you years of use in the garden and yard. Contoured non-slip grips keep hands comfortable even after hours of pruning and a shock-guard bumper helps to reduce hand fatigue.
The spring mechanism is enclosed within the pruners so it won’t get clogged or lost. These pruners can cut branches up to one inch in diameter making them a great go-to choice for light and medium-duty cutting. Get them at this Cyber Monday price of just $19.40 or 42% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re setting fence posts, hanging pictures, or making sure you place your pool or greenhouse on level piers, the Bosch laser level is a game-changer. No more eye-balling or using two hands while you’re trying to wield another tool, this tool delivers both horizontal and vertical lines to ensure whatever you’re doing is perfectly level and plumb.
The projected lines are highly visible up to 30-feet and ensure you an accuracy of 5/16 inch. This pocket-size device comes with batteries and an MM 2 flexible mounting device so you can attach it to a variety of surfaces and objects while you mark your lines. Get it right now for a whopping 43% off the regular price with Amazon Cyber Monday tool deals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve already got other DEWALT 20Volt Max tools, you can get a wicked deal on this 20Volt Max blower from DEWALT that runs on the same lithium ion batteries. Ideal for quick outdoor shop cleanups, as well as blowing leaves and keeping patios and walkways clean, this blower has plenty of power yet it’s quiet compared to many others we’ve used.
It blows up to 100CFM with an airspeed of up to 135MPH. What we love is the ultra-lightweight design (just 2.5 pounds!) that doesn’t cause shoulder and arm fatigue, so almost any teen or grownup can easily manage it. With three variable speeds, you can adjust on the fly, and the trigger is well-placed making it easy to turn on and off with a single finger. Get it for 35% off right now with this Cyber Monday tool deal. And if you don’t use DEWALT tools, you can always order the battery and charger to go with it. The battery weighs in at just 1.05 pounds, so the total tool weighs in at a max of 3.55 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s a reason this Cold Steel axe gets amazing ratings from actual users. It delivers more power per blow, to give you more single strike splits on medium and larger logs. With the perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio, it takes a big bite with every swing. European style head features a four-inch blade and a 4 1/2 inch cutting edge.
It’s a great choice for all-around use from your backyard to trail busting and camping needs. It has a nice straight grain hickory handle that’s durable and comfortable. Anyone who has ever chopped kindling or firewood is going to love that. Get it today for 50 percent off, and channel your inner Paul Bunyan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For so many sanding jobs, this DEWALT variable speed sander gives has a powerful 6 AMP motor that delivers great performance in high torque sanding applications. It speeds up the sanding process with a range of 0-3700 OPM. With an adjustable dush shroud, it can be connected to your dust collection system to help minimize shop clean up time.
You’ll like the dual handle design – the main soft grip handle is accompanied by a side handle that reduces fatigue on long sanding projects. And no worries about having to search for specialty sandpaper because this sander accepts standard 5-inch, 8-hole hook and loop paper that’s easy to change out in a hurry. Get this sander right now with this Cyber Monday tool deal for 41% off the regular price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your DIYer hasn’t yet gotten an oscillating multitool, with Amazon Black Friday tool deals, today the ideal time to add one to their shop because this Black+Decker model is 56% off right now. It’s crazy versatile – capable of sawing off nails and screws, sanding in tight spaces, scraping paint, and doing an extraordinary number of other tasks that no other tool is quite right for. (My husband recently made secret book storage safes with his.)
It accomplishes flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding, and so many other tasks. Six variable speeds offer from 10,000 up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. The comfort grips make for secure handling and more dexterity. The 2.5Amp motor gives it plenty of power to be durable even on the toughest projects.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a dirty job, the Sun Joe high-pressure washer is going to let you tackle it. It lets you quickly and easily maintain your patio and outdoor gear, as well as siding and driveways. It attaches to a typical garden hose and five quick-connect nozzles give you the flexibility for pretty much any cleaning task.
The corded design means you’ll never run out of power, even on the biggest jobs. Two onboard detergent tanks allow you to use different solutions on separate projects without having to stop down and switch tanks. With standard operation at 1450PSI, the powerful 14.5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI, so you can be assured you’ll have enough water pressure for even the most difficult jobs.
Another feature that we like is the extended pump life thanks to an automatic shutoff that shuts down the pump when the trigger is disengaged. Get this power washer for 30% off with this Cyber Monday tool deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skip the sloppy and hard to use traditional measuring tapes which are never long enough for big projects, because you can get accurate measurements up to 165 feet with the Bosch Blaze laser measure instead. Even at the longest distances, it accurately measures up to 1/6 inch. A simple press of the button gets you started, and this compact device easily slips into a pocket or tool belt when it’s not being used.
The backlit color display is easy to read, even when the weather is bad or you’re working in dark spaces. It also includes an auto-square function that allows you to instantly calculate square footage on projects. It’s IP54 rated to withstand rough job site use as well as rain and bad weather. Get it right now with this early Cyber Monday deal at 44% off the regular price. Once you’ve used it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your DIYer hasn’t yet gotten an oscillating multitool, this Cyber Monday deal makes today the ideal time to add one to their shop because it’s 44 percent off. It’s crazy veratile – capable of sawing off nails and screws, sanding in tight spaces, scraping paint and doing an extraordinary number of other tasks that no other tool is quite right for. (My husband recently made secret book compartments with his.)
It accomplishes flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding, and so many other tasks, at top speeds of up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. It has reinforced gearing for more durability, less vibration and optimal force transmission. That’s probably why it’s among the most highly rated in its category.
This kit comes complete with a 1-1/4 inch Carbide Plunge Blade, 1-1/4 inch Plunge Blade, 1-1/4 inch Extra-Clean Plunge Blade, a 3-1/2 inch Segment Blade, 2 inch Rigid Scraper Blade, Sanding Pad with 25 Sanding Sheets, an accessory box, and a carrying case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a proclivity for fixing your own car, or would you rather spend hundreds on the dealer or mechanic running diagnostic tests on your wheels? With this cool tool, you can check, reset, and fix all sorts of maintenance issues on your own. It can read and clear check engine lights (CEL) codes (DTC) on any 1996 or newer OBD2 (OBD II) car, truck, SUV, or hybrid sold in the US or Canada. A trilingual option even allows descriptive definitions to appear in English, Spanish, or French.
When trouble strikes, you can get vehicle-specific fixes using the exclusive Repair Solutions app to get you back on the road. Fixes include estimated repair costs, how-to videos, articles, and parts information. Save 30 percent with this Cyber Monday deal, and remember, your order is specific to your rig.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a personal car mechanic in the house? If you do, this serpentine belt tool from GearWrench is going to make them do the happy dance. This tool kit makes it possible to precisely position idler pulleys and keep your car’s belts set to the correct tension. That could save you major money in repairs due to broken or misaligned belts that eventually lead to serious damage to your car or other motorized toys. At 64 percent off, you’ll save nearly 76 bucks.
Amazon Cyber Monday tool deals include more great sets from GearWrench at big discounts. Get their Seven Piece Standard Pliers Master Set for 19 percent off, and the 12 Piece Combination Ratcheting Wrench Set for 9 percent off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes work has to happen after dark and when the weather isn’t favorable either. This bright LED light can effectively light up a work area without producing the heat of halogen lights. It beams out 750 lumens on high mode and 450 lumens on low mode and runs for up to 8.5 hours of continuous use with a 5.0 Ah Li-ion battery on high mode, or up to 17 hours of continuous use on low mode.
This LED light doesn’t come with a battery because it can operate off your current compatible Makita cordless tool Lithium-Ion batteries. It’s also corded if you’re in a location with power. At 46 percent, this Amazon Black Friday tool deal is just too good to pass up. Another awesome buy is the Makita XT505 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit. It’s 46% percent off for Cyber Monday and comes with the batteries five important tools plus the batteries to run your flood light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Isn’t it time the woman of the house had her own decent set of tools to work with? She’s likely been repairing stuff for years and searching through your shop for the right tool. This 135 piece set will let her handle lots of fixes around the house, from putting together cabinets and storage bins, to fixing pretty much anything herself. Don’t take it personally if she stops asking you for help.
This set includes tools carefully chosen for their usefulness in everyday household and DIY tasks and includes all the essentials needed for light- and medium-duty projects and repairs. The 4.8 Volt cordless screwdriver is a perfect time-saving assistant, with forward and reverse, which allows for rapid tightening and loosening of screws, plus it comes with 20 of the most useful bits.
From smoothing cracks and filling holes, to more major projects, this kit has it all. Even better? Apollo Tools is donating a dollar from every purchase to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Did we mention it’s 35 percent off on Cyber Monday?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 170 piece tool kit contains a carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications. No shop should be without it, especially if you’re one who works on your car, handles basic home repairs, and puts together all those ready to assemble toys and other things that will arrive on Christmas morning.
The set includes 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch quick release ratcheting drives with a wide selection of standard and deep sockets in the most common SAE and metric sizes. Included in the set are the following 3/8-inch drive tools: a 72-tooth quick-release ratchet drive, two extensions, a 3/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter, two spark plug sockets, 25 twelve-point sockets, and 10 six point deep sockets (SAE and metric).
It also includes the following 1/4-inch drive tools: a 72-tooth quick-release ratchet drive, a 3-inch extension, 22 six-point sockets (SAE and metric). Additionally, there are 12 SAE and metric combination wrenches, two pliers, 8-inch adjustable wrench, four screwdrivers, a magnetic bit driver with 44 driver bits, and 26 SAE and metric hex keys.
All of this comes in a handy blow-molded case that keeps everything well organized in your garage or shop.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who has a yard with trees needs this awesome electric telescoping chainsaw. It’s super lightweight at just seven pounds, and the telescoping pole reaches from 8.7 feet to 15 feet. That’s just what you need when tackling tough limbs. Powered by a robust 6.5 amp motor, the SWJ800E can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to 7.5 inches thick. Make no mistake, this isn’t your casual pruner.
This chainsaw means business, and it gets the job done. The 8-inch Oregon cutting bar and chain with automatic lubrication. At less than $64 during this Cyber Monday deal, you might want to think about who in your family would love to ditch their pole saw and giant loppers for this cool tool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This DEWALT 20V MAX six tool combo kit is the real deal for every homeowner, DIYer, and professional builder. It fully outfits you with the most used tools for the shop, and a fast charging 20v MAX 2.0 Ah battery that has plenty of staying power, but you might want to consider a two-pack of backup 20V Max 2.0Ah batteries so you can keep working continuously while your spent battery is charging back up.
This comprehensive power tool kit includes the hugely popular DCD771 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver, the DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver, the DCS381 Cordless Reciprocating Saw, DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw with a 6-1/2 inch carbide blade DCG412 4-1/2 inch Cordless Grinder; DCS356 XR® Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool, and the DCB203 20V MAX* Lithium Ion 2.0Ah Battery.
This whole tool set comes with a tough as nails DEWALT canvas tool bag, which we guarantee will last for years.