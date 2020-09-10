101 Best Birthday Gifts for Women

If you’ve been searching for unique gift ideas for that special woman in your life, we know it requires some finesse. No worries. Discover more than 100 of the best gift ideas for women that they’ll absolutely love. And just in case you’re shopping for that woman of “a certain age,” consider our recommendations for the best gifts for women over 50 that will delight her on any special occasion.
If you’re shopping for a particularly pampering gift, foot masks are a perfect gift idea. Or create some special outdoor space just for her with a beautiful gazebo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dyson’s next level hair dryers are amazing. If you need a gift for a woman with long hair, or a woman who uses the blow dryer every day, this is a killer gift idea.
What sets the Dyson hair dryer apart from the competition is the clever blend of technology and design. Dyson moved the motor into the handle, making it much more ergonomic to hold for a long time. They’ve also controlled the heat to prevent damaging hair, and the dryer also offers a controlled, high velocity airflow that dries hair more quickly than traditional dryers.
It’s a great gift for women over 50 as their hair gets drier with age and needs more gentle treatment. If this one’s a bit above your budget, but you’re looking for the best professional blow dryers, get our list of recommendations here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We don’t know about you, but we know plenty of women who don’t want to get out of bed without a great cup of coffee or a shot of espresso, but you can save her from hitting the coffee stand in her jammies with this fabulous coffee and espresso maker from Nespresso. This machine also has a lightning fast heat-up time – just 15 seconds! That means she’ll never have to wait too long for her fave hot drink in the morning, and she can pull double or single shots to pour over ice and make her most loved coffee drinks for summer too.
After nine minutes of non-use, this energy saver automatically shuts off. A 54 ounce water tank means she can make a delicious cuppa frequently without having to refill it. Definitely get her a supply of Nespresso Vertuoline coffee pods so she won’t have to wait to brew her first time.
This is one of those great Christmas gifts that you’ll likely also get some use out of (ahem, BONUS?).
Just in case she’s not an espresso gal, consider getting her a cold brew coffee maker or a simpler single serve option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So much more than the story of a First Lady, Becoming by Michelle Obama shares the story of a Chicago girl from humble roots who made her way through law school and up the corporate ladder only to find herself unfulfilled. In this book, Obama reveals what life was like as a First Lady, but also shares her own authentic journey of finding out who she really is, and how she’s constantly evolving. From moments that will make you laugh to those that leave you in tears, each page is a delight to read and be inspired by.
Obama also has a new book out that’s complementary to her first. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice would make a great gift for any woman who is looking to be inspired and learn at the same time.
In another awesome read, The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, author Melinda Gates illustrates the issues of workplace inequity through inspiring personal stories of the people she’s met.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for the woman who loves frozen drinks? This margarita machine is perfect for women who love to make their own signature cocktails for home entertaining. This model uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies. Pro tip: some users have found that drink quality is improved by adding pre-crushed ice to the blender, rather than whole cubes. Throw in some margarita mix, or a bottle of her favorite tequila, and you’ve got a show-stopping gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stunning ring is almost mouthwatering! Set in 14k white gold, LeVian brings its reputation for gorgeous chocolate diamonds to the fore, with an interesting combination. This ring features a 0.75 carat cushion cut aquamarine center stone with a halo of vanilla diamonds and a larger halo of chocolate diamonds. That focal piece is accented by a diamond-studded band with prong set diamonds down the shoulders. The overall carat weight is 1.50.
If that ring is just too much of a budget buster for you, you could consider these gorgeous LeVian Morganite Earrings with Chocolate and Vanilla Diamonds. Or if your lady loves necklaces, the LeVian Morganite Chocolate and White Diamond Pendant has that undeniable wow factor that will net you major bonus points. It’s one of our favorite birthday gift ideas for her.
No matter what your budget, if your special wife or partner deserves something really special this year, why not consider an anniversary ring? It can commemorate your love and relationship whether you’ve been together just a year, or you’ve spent a lifetime with one another. Browse through our favorites here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for great Christmas gift ideas for her, these bamboo pajamas are a guaranteed hit. This two piece set features a cute short sleeve peasant style pajama top with flattering front pleats. The roomy bottoms feature wide legs and an elastic waistband with a drawstring, along with pockets – always a favorite feature.
Made from 70 percent bamboo viscose, 25 percent cotton and five percent spandex, these jammies are stretchy and perfect for lounging around the house. At night, the breathable bamboo blend fabric helps to keep her cool and comfy, even in warm weather. Get these cut PJs in 15 different color options and women’s sizes from X-Small to 3X-Plus, although not all sizes are available in every color.
This three piece Bamboo Capri Pajama Set is another awesome idea that has tons of flexibility depending on her mood. It comes with a cute V-neck tee top, capri length bottoms and sleep shorts.
Want to look at all our favorite pairs of bamboo pajamas for women? Browse our best recommendations right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a woman who never misses her daily horoscope? This cool zodiac necklace features each constellation for every sign, studded by beautiful sparkling cubic zirconia.
There are lots of zodiac necklaces available, so pick the style you think fits best for the lady on your list. If you’re shopping for a woman who does everything based on her astrological chart, this is a gift that she’ll really love. The design is eye-catching, and will definitely get her a ton of compliments.
Want to see more options? Nano Jewelry has a really cool collection of both zodiac and non-zodiac jewelry choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best gifts for women don’t need an express purpose other than to look beautiful. This is a prime example of that thinking, although this gorgeous art glass piece could certainly hold flowers or fruit, but simply gazing at its beauty is a fine enough reason to buy it. Hand blown, this piece features a blend of vivid and subtle colors, with a clear base that’s made available through NOVICA in partnership with National Geographic.
We think she’d also love the Art Deco styling of this multi-color art glass vase, especially if you delivered it filled with a dozen exotic blooms for her special occasion.
If this gift happens to ignite a passion in her for collecting art glass, here’s an informative article about what she’ll need to know about modern art glass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for a woman who is earthy and spiritual? For a gift idea that will appeal to her spirit, soul, and sense of style, this polished amethyst crystal geode is a beautiful décor piece with a deeper meaning. This pretty piece will touch her heart, especially if you include a note that tells her a bit about the gem theory of amethyst. (Also, it’s shaped a bit like a heart.) It weighs in at more than seven impressive pounds.
We’ll help you out here. Amethyst is a stone of spirituality and contentment. According to crystal experts, it brings energies of serenity and composure, while enhancing one’s ability to manage responsibilities. Amethyst bestows stability, strength, invigoration, and peace. Even better? It’s also known as the stone of faithful love. Perfect.
If this is the year you plan to blow her away with something truly amazing, a beautiful piece of crystal décor is always prized.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Jewelry gifts are always welcome, but if you really want to give someone a true statement piece, you couldn’t find one more breathtaking than this sterling silver and turquoise squash blossom necklace. Handmade in the studios of jewelry designer Carolyn Pollack, this piece is a big, bold and beautiful reflection of the American Southwest.
This traditional design is crafted from sterling silver with an intricately designed squash blossom center featuring oval Sleeping Beauty turquoise cabochons gemstones set in serrated bezels. The blossoms accentuate stations along the double row of polished sterling beads. This piece is 21 inches long and about 1.75 inches wide. It includes a three inch long extender to adjust to her perfect fit or the style of neckline she happens to wear it with.
These necklaces have an interesting history you could share with her as well, making your gift an even more special one. If the price of this piece caused you to catch your breath a bit, you can still get her a lovely squash blossom necklace that’s handmade with sterling silver, brass and turquoise at a more affordable price. And, these Sleeping Beauty Turquoise and Silver Earrings would be a perfect gift for another special occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve ever flown across the pond, you’ll see folding bikes everywhere. That’s because in Europe they don’t have quite the expanse of wide-open spaces we have in the U.S. If you and your lady have limited storage space and you live in one of those cute neighborhoods with little markets, boutique shops, and coffee stops, this folding bike is an ideal gift.
This bike can handle varied terrain and it has a unique belt drive that is maintenance and grease-free. With a 7-speed internally geared hub, moderate hills and city streets are no problem. By all means, be sure to get her a bike helmet for safety, and because it folds up in seconds, she can easily take her bike inside wherever she goes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing more calming than a smooth paddle across sparkling water, so if you plan to spoil the woman in your life this year, make your gift choice this sleek touring kayak from Perception Kayaks. Made for both speed and comfort, this sweet sit in boat is virtually bomb proof on rocky shores, so she’ll feel safe taking it anywhere. Because it’s a touring kayak, it’s ideal for smooth open waters, slow rivers, and calm coastal conditions.
It features an extra comfy adjustable seat, roomy cockpit with footrests, and padded thigh supports. It has lots of dry storage thanks to a rear hatch with an easy on/off sealed cover, plus it has added flotation foam for extra buoyancy. Be sure to get her a lightweight carbon paddle and a quality personal floatation device and she’ll be ready to paddle off into the sunset. The Stohlquist life jacket is our favorite because of the comfortable boob cutouts, and when you’re shopping for gift ideas for her birthday, gender specific choices are always a wise choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These stunning earrings are packed with sparkling Swarovski crystals, and hang beautifully. These are great earrings for date night or any special occasion.
If you need a gift for a woman who loves all things sparkly, these earrings are a great option. That being said, if they’re a bit over your budget, a cheaper pair of earrings we also like are these expensive looking crystal drop earrings. Either pair of earrings are a great gift idea for any occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fitbit is arguably the most recognized brand of tracker out there. The Alta model strikes a nice balance between modern features and the classic, slim look of Fitbits past. The Alta lets you track steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes throughout the day. In addition, you can get call, text, and calendar notifications on the band, though only when the band is close to your smartphone. We also like that you can customize the Alta’s look with different bands. If she needs a new fitness tracker, this sleek model offers a great balance of form and functionality.
Still researching the best fitness tracker or heart rate monitor for her needs? Check out our guide to the best Fitbit competitors, or peruse our Fitbit comparison post to find the best Fitbit for her unique fitness goals. You should also check out our Fitbit vs. Garmin post to see how Garmin’s wearables stack up against the best known name in fitness trackers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone who has ever struggled with a traditional vacuum, especially one with a cord they are constantly tripping on, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is going to actually (and we mean this) make cleaning house a lot simpler and maybe even more fun. After all, we always love how nice things look once they’re freshly vacuumed.
While we usually eschew such appliances as gift ideas, this one gets an exception from us because of the aforementioned reasons. We also think it has amazing suction, and a built in smart sensor that automatically changes as your lady (and hopefully you, at least some of the time) moves between different floor surfaces. No more having to switch a lever when moving from wood to rugs, or from to carpet to tile.
The V11’s whole-machine filtration captures 99.97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, which makes it a wonderful gift for people who suffer from allergies. Plus it runs for an entire hour on a single charge. You’ll get major bonus points if you give this as a gift to your favorite lady, especially with a book of tokens for every time you’ll be on vacuum duty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone raves about the Instant Pot, but in my kitchen, this little rice cooker gets much more use. This rice cooker does so much more than simply made you a bowl of rice. It can also steam meat, fish or veggies at the same time, ensuring you get a complete, well-balanced meal. And if rice isn’t really her favorite thing, this cooker can be used to make soup or chili instead.
There’s a handy 15-hour delay timer, making it simple to “start” dinner before she leaves for the day, and return home to find dinner waiting for her and her family. This kitchen appliance is ideal for students who want a way to cook healthy food in their dorm room, as well any working gal who needs a simple kitchen gadget to help her make dinner after a long day at the office.
If you’re looking for a high-end rice cooker, my personal pick is the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker. It’s the model I use in my own home, and it’s pretty much foolproof. It has both keep warm and extended keep warm settings, as well as cook settings for multiple types of rice. It’s easy to clean, and ideal for cooking plain rice, sweet rice, rice porridge, or mixed rice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a woman who loves gadgets, celebrity culture, or splurging on beauty supplies? This mini microdermabrasion device is perfect for the woman who loves to be on the cutting edge of beauty. Designed to deliver salon-quality treatments at a fraction of the cost of in-office appointments, this little device delivers results in just five minutes a day. This tool makes skin look youthful and healthy.
In a clinical trial, 80 percent of participants experienced decreased wrinkle depth, while 95 percent reported softer, more hydrated and refreshed skin. In addition, 85 percent of participants reported fewer blemishes, making this great for someone with problem skin. We recommend this gift for any beauty-obsessed mom or grandma. It’s 2017. Why leave the comfort of your own home when you can get a quality skincare treatment in your own house?
Want to get more gift inspiration for the gal who loves beauty products? Browse our guide to the best Dead Sea salt beauty products. You may also be interested in our guide to the best anti-aging devices, which includes lots of gift ideas for women who are into next-level beauty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can you ever really have enough tea accessories? If you’re shopping for a serious tea drinker, she’ll appreciate having different size tea pots and tea cups. We think this cute little pot from Tea Forte is an awesome gift idea, particularly if paired with loose leaf tea. This teapot holds enough water for two people, or one tea lover in serious need of caffeine.
The Teabloom Amore Glass Teapot Gift Set is a great way to say “I love you” with a lovely pot and tasty tea that’s as entertaining as it is delicious. If you really just want to give her tea, there are tons of tea gift baskets and sets that will wow her with your tea buying prowess.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It can be really hard to find a gorgeous bag that also has solid construction. This bag really ticks all the boxes. Made from high quality leather and sturdy nylon, this cute backpack is a great balance of form and function. If you’ve been looking for a laptop backpack with style, look no further. The bag has room for a laptop up to 15 inches, as well as a spot for a water bottle, four insert pockets, a key hook, and a zippered compartment for other items. We love that this come with a matching wristlet, for those who like a perfectly coordinated look.
Want to get her something more substantial? Find a dress for your favorite fashionista in our guide to the best little black dresses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vanity tables are a great spot for women to dress, put on makeup, and great ready for any special occasion. They are generally placed in the bedroom, though some families choose to place their vanity sets in a master bedroom or in the lounge. The stool pictured above is included in this vanity set, so you don’t have to worry about finding a piece to match the vanity table.
Five drawers give her ample storage space for perfume, cosmetics, and other essentials. Some minor assembly will be required when this item arrives at your doorstep, but user reviews indicate that this process is generally pretty painless. Sadly, this gift is not available for shipping outside of the continental United States.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a nice gift for a coffee lover? This Ninja Hot and Cold Brew coffee system is ideal for a birthday, anniversary, or major holiday. The same coffee maker can quickly be adjusted to make a single cup, or a full carafe (and a couple of sizes in between). A special feature allows you to make the coffee weak or super strong, the latter being perfect for making specialty coffee drinks that are destined to get watered down with ice.
A two-hour auto-off feature keeps coffee warm during a long brunch and turns off automatically to avoid wasting electricity. This coffee maker looks great on a countertop and is extremely versatile. In short, if they desperately need a new coffee maker, this model is likely to be a step up from their current model.
Want more gift ideas for your favorite coffee lover? You might also want to check out our posts on the best burr coffee grinders and the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers for other cool gift ideas for coffee addicts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This inexpensive bracelet is something nice you can give to a woman who loves to ride her bike all over town. Whether she’s a casual cyclist or a woman who routinely does 100-mile rides, she’ll love this cute bracelet. Another cute gift for women who love cycling is this cool bike chain mug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A designer handbag is a dream gift for many women. This gorgeous FRYE handbag features leather construction, ample storage for everyday errands, a real fox fur accent, and a magnetic snap closure. It’s elegant, but still functional. This is a simple, structured bag that is perfect for the woman who wants to look professional and polished. It’s big enough for a tablet plus all the necessities and it comes in ten tempting colors. It also comes with a shoulder strap so it can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag as well.
If she’s likely to enjoy something a bit smaller with a trendy crossbody style, the FRYE Olivia Crossbody bag is a total win. Get it in one of four classic colors for less than half the price of the larger handbag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Since you’re looking to thoroughly spoil a special lady in your life, one birthday gift for her that’s a no-fail is to encourage to be vigilant about self-care. Along with that, you could give her this beautiful bathtub caddy that lets her soak to her heart’s content, while she reads, has a glass of wine or browses on her tablet.
Made of naturally mildew resistant bamboo, this caddy can be customized to fit most bathtub sizes with pull out trays on each side that can slide in or out, depending on her tub. An easel supports her tablet, while individual dividers make space for all the necessities like candles and bath salts.
Her wine glass will stay stable, thanks to a custom glass holder, and this tray even comes with a free bamboo soap holder to match the caddy. Of course, if you’re really serious about giving her the gift of self-pampering, add a bath gift set to the package.
Have you ever wondered whether baths really relieve stress? The verdict is yes, according to the experts at Healthline.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make the bedroom a little more romantic with this cute pillow case. The text is an excerpt from an E. E. Cummings poem. You can use them only on holidays like Valentine’s Day, or keep them on the bed year-round. Either way, she’ll be pleasantly surprised you willingly bought linens for the bed. Multiple text colors are available, and you can see all options via the link below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gift for the gal who’s always on social media? This wearable camera is the perfect tool for livestreaming her daily routine to share on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter. You can capture hours of content, and then distill it down into a fun, first person time lapse video.
A mobile app makes it easy to transfer video onto a smartphone, while a built-in LCD touchscreen on the camera allows you to preview the footage you’ve captured that day. This is an awesome gift for the gadget-obsessed, social media diva in your life. While it is a bit on the expensive side, it’s still a great gift idea for a big holiday or milestone birthday. And you could always split the cost with friends or family to get her a gift that will take her social media game to the next level of influence.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a single woman, or someone who just cooks for herself and significant other, this three quart Instant Pot electric pressure cooker makes every meal fast, flavorful and ridiculously easy. This versatile kitchen tool can cook literally any meal up to 70 percent faster than doing it on the stovetop. Plus, pressure cooking can make even less expensive cuts of meat super tender and delectable, so she’ll save on her grocery bill too.
Versatility is the key with this awesome pressure cooker, because it can also act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and sterilizer, plus a whole lot more. If you think she’d love this, but needs a bigger model for a family, no worries because this award winning pressure cooker comes in six quart and eight quart sizes too.
You might share this awesome article from the New York Times cooking section on how to use her instant pot. Their food related articles are filled with wise advice and great cooking techniques.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a lovely hostess gift, housewarming gift, or present for the woman who loves to host dinner parties. It’s also a nice houseware item for women who like to have a simple dinner of cheese, crackers, and wine on a weekly basis. Not sold on this style of cheese board? Browse more cheese board styles here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who doesn’t have a fond memories of blowing the seeds off a dying dandelion’s head? It’s traditional to make a wish as you blow the seeds off the flower’s head. This cool pendant is handmade, and includes both a handmade Swarovski crystal pearl charm and a fuzzy dandelion seed suspended in glass. The 18-inch chain is made from sterling silver.
The designers at Aimée Trésor warn buyers not to wear this pendant in a pool or hot tub, to ensure that it lasts for a lifetime. For any woman who needs a little luck or an excuse to make a wish, this necklace is a lovely gift idea. The same company also makes a beautiful pair of sea glass earrings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This lovely watch set includes two color-coordinated bangles, creating a lovely effect when you stack all three on the same wrist. The watch is water-resistant, and features a mother-of-pearl dial and Swarovski crystals at band and indices. This is a classic look that’s perfect for older women, or young women with an elegant sense of style.
Want more watch-inspired gift ideas? You might also want to check out our post on the best womens gold watches, or browse a list of our very favorite, top-rated smartwatches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This bouquet is a great gift for any woman in your life. Whether you are looking for a professional gift for an office colleague, or just a gift with a personal touch, these flowers are a wonderful choice. These flowers symbolize youth, wealth, and congratulatory wishes.
You can give them as a birthday gift, or for any important occasion in a woman’s life. Some folks identify these blooms as the best option for celebrating a 30th anniversary. Flowers are a great gift for any occasion, particularly as a thank you gift. If you need more ideas, check out our post on the best thank you gifts to find even more gift ideas for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need to stay organized? A jewelry organizer helps her keep her favorite pieces clean, well-ordered, and safe from harm. This two-level jewelry box is perfect for women and grils who own a lot of jewelry already. It is also available in pink and black.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fancy drinking accessory is a classy way for her to bring her favorite bottle of wine to a party. This clutch is perfectly sized to hold a standard bottle of wine. Best of all, the clutch is insulated, ensuring that your wine won’t overheat while you’re out in the world.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While guys often seem to get the credit for grilling, ladies like to play pitmaster just as much, and this tabletop gas grill from Cuisinart makes it easy. Big enough to cook up to eight burgers or steaks, or six to ten chicken breasts, this little cutie features a powerful 5,500 BTU stainless-steel burner with an even-heating porcelain-enameled grate.
At just under 14 pounds, it’s easy to take along for tailgate parties, family picnics and camping. Sturdy aluminum legs make set up a snap, and generous carrying handle makes it simple to grab and go. This nifty gift comes in red, silver or black. Why not help her break it in right with a package of Omaha Steaks?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women tend to have an eye for color, and for the lady who loves to design a room around a key piece of art, this pretty floral print on canvas gives her a great place to start. Red, orange and pink flowers pop against a sepia tone background, and she could pluck each color for a throw, pillows or glass display pieces. This 30 x 40 inch canvas is hand stretched on a wood frame and comes ready to hang with all the hardware included.
Is this not the perfect color option? No worries. Check out this gorgeous abstract print on canvas with a silver frame that is virtually a palette of color, or pick a different print that suits her personal style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s one smart cookie, your favorite lady will love this Breville smart oven that lets her cook twice as fast with a two speed convection operation and also gives her the option to air fry too. With six quartz heating elements, this oven directs the heat exactly where it needs to go to give her perfect results every time. With Element IQ it senses and perfectly cooks every meal with cold spots or overdone areas.
This little smart appliance can do so much more. It can perfectly roast her favorite beef tenderloin, or dehydrate her garden’s bounty of veggies and fruits. It can toast up to six slices of bread at once, or roast a full size. It can even act as a dutch over to slow cook pot roast or pulled pork. One of our favorite gifts for women, this complex kitchen tool is easy to use and has a large, easy to read LCD screen.
Is her counter space limited, or is she just cooking for herself? The Breville BOV450XL Mini Smart Oven might offer the perfect solution.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ll admit it. We got to test out a pair of these super comfy sandals, and haven’t stopped wearing them, even in cold weather. The OLUKAI Ho’Opio Sandal just happens to be a big step ahead of the average flip flops we’d normally wear, thanks to an anatomically molded micro-textured PU midsole that feels great on your feet. The rubber outsole is non-marking and non-skid, plus these cute kicks are made to wear in the water. She’s gonna love this gift for playing outdoors or padding around inside. In dozens of colors, not every color option is available in every size.
If she prefers a flip flop with a more robust strap, we think she’ll also love the OLUKAI Ohana W Sandal, especially in this wicked hot pink color. OLUKAI makes amazingly comfortable sandals, shoes and slippers for women and men, so get yourself something while you’re gift shopping too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Natural diamond and emerald jewelry gifts can break the bank, but you can still get your special woman a high quality piece that looks so real. This beautiful faux diamond and emerald dragonfly brooch would make a lovely accent to a scarf, dress or jacket.
This piece was produced by the Metropolitan Museum in collaboration with the Moscow Kremlin Museums, and it comes with a card that shares the history of the piece. Another thing she’ll love? The proceeds from this brooch go to support the Met. Want to find more gift ideas for her birthday that have this sort of historic component? The Met has all kinds of things that will please.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the most coveted gifts are those that are easy to use, simple to pack around, and function like something that should cost a lot more. We think that this two pack of portable camping chairs from Sportneer fit all those criteria and more. When we first unboxed our sample, we were shocked at how little the chair weighed – just two pounds! And it came in a cute little pouch that belied just how sturdy this chair is. It has a weight capacity of 350 pounds.
This low to the ground sit down has a seat that’s just 13.8 inches off the ground, so it’s ideal for the woman who attends kids’ soccer matches, or just happens to drive by a park or beach and wants to enjoy it without sitting on the ground. We were shocked at how stable and solid this chair feels to sit in, and even more surprised by how tiny it folds down – into a 14.25 x 5.25 inch bundle that comes with a zippered carrying case. It’s so easy to toss a couple in the trunk, back of her SUV or stash with your camping gear.
And speaking of camping, if your gal is outdoorsy, Sportneer also makes a wildly popular Double Camping Hammock with Mosquito/Bug Net as well as a wearable sleeping bag, which frankly, makes way more sense than a silly onesie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women love to get flowers any time, but especially on a special occasion like Mother’s Day or her birthday. This year why not give her a sweet bouquet that never wilts? These pressed flower earrings are made with genuine tiny blossoms preserved forever in resin and set in a 14k gold over sterling silver bezel. The teardrop earrings hang from a comfy French wire hook. To make this gift extra special, get her the beautiful matching pressed flower pendant as well. This set will brighten up her outfit and her day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s a reason you see these brightly colored casserole dishes and matching dutch ovens and pots on all the cooking shows. Le Crueset is the first name in top quality cookware. This Caribbean blue covered casserole is the optimal way to bake pretty much anything, yet it’s pretty enough to be used as a serving piece as well.
Made from dense stoneware that provides even heat and prevents scorching, it has a glazed interior that’s nearly non-stick, so cleanup is fast and easy. If your lady has something like this, consider an adorable Le Crueset honey pot or tea set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sunny days at the lake or ocean can be even more fun with this beautiful, high quality beach umbrella. At 7.5 feet across, this umbrella features a tilt head that allows your lady to avoid getting burned while still enjoying the cool breezes and panoramic views. It guarantees UPF 50+ sun protection, and the fabric is mold and mildew resistant. This commercial grade umbrella will last for all her summers to come with a solid ash wood pole, and convenient carrying bag.
Because the winds at the beach can kick up, we’d also recommend you get her a sand anchor to go with this gift. She might also like these options from Beach Brella, but you’ll have to hurry because their stock is going fast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s not every day that you’ll spend more than a hundred bucks on a pair of jeans, but if you love a lady who would feel totally spoiled by such a gift, we’d vote for these NYDJ midrise jeans every time. She’ll fall in love with these jeans because they feature a slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design that shapes and supports her curves. Gotta love that. These awesome jeans feature smaller rear pockets with zero bling, and they come in a whopping 35 different washes and sizes from 00 to 18.
Midrise jeans are always a great gift option for the woman you’re trying to convert who is still stuck in “mom jean” land.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It takes a woman with some attitude to sport a stylish hat, but if you’re looking for a gift for just such a lady, we love the vintage look of this little wool fascinator. This hat is handmade and has all the details to make her stand out from the crowd, including a bow and two perky feathers. The design allows her to wear it at multiple angles to create different looks. If you’re shopping for a summer occasion, this black and white straw fascinator is fabulously fetching.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your special lady hate to sacrifice style when it comes to her shades? These sassy sunglasses from SPY are guaranteed to turn her head and everyone else’s as well. The mint chip and bronze frames feature a twisted design, and they’re complemented by the bronze colored lenses that feature 100 percent UV protection. That means she’ll be wearing these stylish shades all year long, and think of you every time she slips them on.
Another favorite gift for women, the SPY Spritzer sunglasses in pale pink feature a modified cat eye frame, brown lenses and killer optics. If your gal is a bit of a sporty spice, the SPY Logan Polarized Wrap Sunglasses are ideal for cycling, running and whitewater adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Taking a sauna is such a guilty pleasure, but who has space or the cash to get a real wood sauna for their patio or backyard? That’s what makes this portable sauna one of the coolest gifts because it fits just one person – her. No worries about sharing space with strangers at the health club, and sorry, but even you can’t squeeze in with her. She’ll be in a private reverie of warmth.
At less than 20 pounds, this portable zip-front sauna dome can easily be moved into any room in the house. It uses safe infrared heat to do the work of helping her sweat out all the toxins and stresses of the day as well. It even comes with a portable chair and a warming foot pad. This solo-sauna heats up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and has a wired remote control so she can easily adjust it to her preferred comfort level. With a 60 minute run time, she’s going to want to use this gift regularly.
Just in case you had a serious splurge purchase in mind, or you wanted to share the sauna experience with your lady, the Dynamic Andora Two Person Far Infrared Sauna is made of beautiful Canadian hemlock and features LED lighting and stereo speakers to enjoy your favorite music while you relax. Even the experts agree that saunas have lots of beneficial health impacts, as long as you’re careful to hydrate well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for someone who’s concerned about their health and likes to grow and eat their own organic vegetables and greens? The AeroGarden hydroponic growing system might make the ideal gift for them. This copper countertop garden can produce up to six plants at a time in water. With an ultra thin grow light hood, she can have fresh herbs or salad greens at hand all year long, no matter what the weather is doing outside. This has an easy-to-use control panel that includes a vacation mode setting to help keep her plants healthy and thriving when she’s out of town
The AeroGarden is also good for apartment dwellers who often live in smaller spaces without the space to garden outdoors in the summer. Depending on your giftee’s available counterspace, you can get the larger AeroGarden Bounty that grows up to nine plants at a time, or the smaller AeroGarden Sprout that grows three at once.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect for a musician, music teacher or any lady who loves music and art, the lovely handmade glass treble clef sculpture is striking in its simplicity and beauty. With swirling stripes of color throughout, it sits on a solid base that makes it easy to set on a table or in a window where the light can shine through. At more than 14 inches tall, this impressive piece of art is sure to impress her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether she’s creative and crafty, or simply needs to mend a split seam, this Brother lightweight sewing machine will become her best ally. With 27 built-in stitches, 63 stitch functions, and six quick change sewing feet it can tackle sewing jobs both large and small. At just under 13 pounds, it’s easy to pull out for something quick, and the space saving size doesn’t take much space should she want to keep it out for a big project.
For the more experienced sewer, the Brother Computerized Sewing Machine offers almost unlimited possibilities with 110 utility, decorative and heirloom stitches, an automatic needle threader and eight built-in button hole styles. Sewing gifts are a great gender neutral ideas because, at some point, everyone needs to know how to use a needle and thread.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If someone on your gift list is enamored with birds, this solid copper birdbath is one of our fave gift ideas for women. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but it will also attract frequent fliers who will entertain and delight as they drink and literally jump in and splash themselves clean. (I know, because I have one!) At about two inches deep, it’s just the right depth for a host of chickadees, juncos, robins and even woodpeckers to drink and refresh.
One thing that’s especially lovely about this piece is the beautiful and artistic iron stand, which is designed to look like twigs holding the copper bowl. It adds a natural element to the garden that heightens the entertainment factor. If you really want to make this gift extra special, be sure to include a copy of the National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America and a nice pair of birding binoculars.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you could give the woman in your life the gift of a few hours of relaxation every week, how might you best do that? We think this hanging chaise lounge chair is an ideal way to do just that. It lets her create a comfy corner of the patio to relax, read, snooze or think. It has a removable padded cushion, headrest and even an umbrella to protect her from getting too much sun. With a durable steel frame, it can hold up to 330 pounds, so she’s probably safe if the kids climb up to join her.
If your lady prefers relaxing in something a little more organic, this padded hanging chair swing is a cool option, although you’ll need to buy the hanging frame separately. We also think the hanging cocoon is a really interesting idea for cozy quiet time and it fits two people.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Staying fit while you work a desk job is a challenge, and for those women whose schedules don’t allow the flexibility to hit the gym at lunch or after work, the Cubii under desk elliptical trainer is an awesome gift. With eight levels of resistance, she can increase her impact over time, all while working on projects at the office. It has a built-in display monitor that tracks real-time progress, burned calories, RPM, strides, and distance. For even more trackability, the Cubii Fitness Pro syncs with her Fitbit or HealthKit, allowing her to use her smartphone for real-time tracking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every girl needs a good go-to jacket for playing outside – one that’s not too heavy or fancy, but is still warm and water resistant, whether she’s headed for the store or a soccer game or a walk in the woods. The Columbia Mighty Lite Iii Jacket is the perfect blend of function and fashion with a cute cut that definitely doesn’t look bulky, but offers warmth and wind resistance when the climate calls for it.
This cute coat is an ideal gift for the woman on the go who doesn’t have time for something fussy, but instead wants performance along with good looks. If she prefers a car length jacket, the Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket is another awesome choice. Both jackets come in lots of colors and a wide range of women’s sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOREO has been at the forefront with some of the most popular facial cleansing brushes on the market, but they’ve taken the mission to give your special lady more beautiful skin to the next step with the LUNA fofo smart facial cleansing brush that actually analyzes her skin and creates a customized program to improve it.
This little silicone brush is small – and we mean really small, like dollar pancake size. But its amazing technology could be the key to a more luminous complexion. It utilizes skin sensors to determine her skin’s hydration levels and true age, and creates a unique skincare routine based upon the data. And it delivers 400 uses on a single charge, which seems amazing to us.
If aging skin is the situation she’s in, the larger FOREO LUNA 2 has an anti-aging mode to help firm skin by increasing circulation through massage. And if your giftee loves to use face masks, the FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device will make all her facials more effective through thermo-therapy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for mom, or your wife who happens to be a mom too, a birthstone ring can be really meaningful. This unique bypass ring features two horizontally set baguette Swarovski zirconia stones, customized to her birth month, or the birthstones of your children. In fact, you can even get your kids’ names custom engraved on the ring. Set in 10K rose, yellow or white gold, it will be a fond remembrance of motherhood for her birthday or Mother’s Day.
If you’re looking specifically for rings that celebrate her birth and birthstone, there are so many beautiful birthstone rings to choose from. If you’re unsure about which stone is right for her birth month, the American Gem Society makes it easy with this list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Decanting wine can not only improve clarity, but dramatically enhances each wine’s unique flavor profile thanks to aeration. This gorgeous handblown decanter and purifier from Üllo can make even less expensive bottles seem like elegant and tasty options our lady will want to serve to her girlfriends. If she’s decanting an entire bottle, the wine purifier sits perfectly atop the decanter, but if she wants to enjoy a single glass of perfectly aerated wine without sediment, this clever device can also fit on top of most wine glasses.
The filter also removes those allergy-inducing sulfites, and one feature we think is particularly cool is the fact that she can choose to use it as a filter alone or as a filter and aerator, thanks to a simple on/off aerator switch. This system comes complete and ready to use with the stunning glass decanter, wine purifier, six filters, a purifier stand, and convenient filter carrying bag.
Wondering why you’d want to decant wine and when to do it? Mary Gorman-McAdams breaks it down nicely in her blog, thekitchn.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roosters are totally back in vogue, and especially if they have a vintage look about them. This stunning rooster weathervane would be perfect on top of a house or mounted on a tall post in the back yard. This proud cock stands tall at nearly two feet and features a beautifully aged verdigris finish. It’s easy to install and includes an all-weather assembly rod, solid brass directionals and copper globes. The roof mount would need to be purchased separately.
If a rooster isn’t her spirit animal, perhaps the leaping bunny verdigris weathervane would be more to her liking. It comes with a roof mounting included. She might also like the polished copper flying pig weathervane because it’s bound to give her a giggle every time she sees it spin. Weathervanes are a really fun way to watch storms blowing in, and they’re basically just mesmerizing to look at.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Encouraging someone to explore their creative side is an incredible gift all on its own, but if you give them the tools that allow them to express themselves it can become a lifelong passion. This US Art Supply 133 piece painting set will go way beyond just getting them started, beause it gives them everything they’ll need to try different mediums, from sketching initial designs to painting in oils, acrylics, and watercolor.
It comes with an adjustable lightweight aluminum easel that can be taken outside for plein air painting sessions. It also includes an adjustable wooden desktop easel with drawers to stow brushes and other materials. If you think this set might seem just too overwhelming for a beginner, US Art Supply has a smaller set that still has an amazing amount of artistic goodies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you a bit of a weather nerd? Frankly, you have to be if you’re truly into gardening. This WiFi Weather station offers all the features you’ll need to keep tabs on weather history, as well as the forecast to come. It does so much more than monitor the temperature. With all the tricks of the meteorology trade, you’ll be making accurate weather predictions in no time.
This smart weather station is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature and humidity, solar radiation and UV. It also offers you the opportunity to become an official weather reporting station via the Ambient Weather Network, which in our opinion is pretty righteous.
This station has a simple to read indoor color LCD monitor, that tracks temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. The weather station also calculates dew point, wind chill, and heat index, and has a graphic display that predicts what’s to come.
An app connects your smartphone, so you can monitor the weather at home or from wherever you’re at. Editor’s note: I have this weather station and I’m addicted. If you’re really into weather watching for gardening and fun, the Ambient Weather Falcon WS-8480 Fan Aspirated Smart WiFi Weather Station has even more bells and whistles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to expressing the ultimate cool vibe, there’s nothing like a leather jacket. But when you’re looking for gift ideas for the woman in your life, perhaps you want to combine cool with hip – and that’s exactly the vibe you’ll get with this beautiful lemon yellow lambskin leather moto jacket. An asymmetrical front zip and zip pockets make it look sleek and stylish, and the stand-up collar can be worn folded down for a completely different look. The over stitched cuffs feature wrist to elbow arm zippers, and the gusseted back has a flattering fit over the bum.
Just in case she’s not game for the Euro design of the yellow jacket, this red leather motorcycle jacket is another classic with lots of zip and snap details and a flattering fit. Get either jacket in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Much like sitting in a sauna at the spa, a facial sauna can be so relaxing, and at the same time unclogs pores and leaves skin looking revitalized. That would be a lovely gift for anyone who struggles with their skin, or even just wants a relaxing facial treatment that’s non-invasive. This steamer features an atomizing lamp and new sonic atomizer to produce nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles. This steam is up to ten times more effective at deeply cleansing skin.
This beauty tool creates micro-fine steam particles in just 30 seconds, and will steam for up to ten minutes at a time. The warmth and moisture increase circulation and encourage skin healing as well as detoxifying skin to look more radiant and beautiful. We’re seriously impressed that this steamer also features a patented inner UV disinfection system that actually sterilizes the nano-mist before it comes out the nozzle, making sure the steam that gets to your sweetie’s face is 100 clean. Sweet.
It comes with a blackhead remover kit and headband to go with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most women love to play around with makeup, but they tend to limit themselves to the colors they know, and don’t always experiment with new looks. That’s why she’ll love this awesome makeup train case. It’s filled with eyeshadows, face powders, blushes, lipsticks, lip gloss, concealer, eyebrow powder, face primer, body glitter, and more. Ideal for a makeup enthusiast, and even better for a beginner, this kit is the ideal way to play with different looks for day, night, and special occasions too.
She might also love the SHANY All In One Harmony Makeup Kit nearly 200 different shadows, blushes, brushes, glosses and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s simply no question – you want to keep the ladies in your life safe from burglers or home invasions, and this home security system can keep them alerted to any dangers that may be lurking in the dark and during the day. When connected to her smart phone, this system can send alerts to her whenever doors or windows open or motion is detected. this kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
If she wants to keep her eyes on her porch area, especially in case of package thieves, the Ring video doorbell is another great gift idea and a solid way to ensure she never answers the door to a stranger. We also like the Ring Spotlight camera with motion activated lights, and an option for you to speak to the intruder via your smartphone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the classic “must-have” jewelry gifts for women is a tennis bracelet, and this stunner delivers all the bling without breaking the bank. Brilliantly colored, it features a nearly 8.0 carats of oval cut, prong set peridot in grassy green. To add to the sparkle factor, tiny round diamonds glitter between them. Set in 18k yellow gold over sterling silver, this lovely bracelet feels like a quality piece, despite its affordable price. We also think you’ll like to option to get this same design with either topaz, garnet or amethyst stones, so pick her favorite color or birthstone and make your lady seriously happy.
If you’re game to go for a diamond tennis bracelet, no woman is going to object to that sort of gift, but as with most things, you can pick a luxury option or a more budget friendly option. Either way, they’re both total crowd pleasers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctors agree that women often feel cooler than men, even if they’re both in the same room. That happens for a variety of reasons, but whatever the reason, you can give the woman on your list a gift that’s going to make her feel cozy all over. This sweet red fleece throw is printed with lots of warm hugs and healing thoughts that will make her feel extra loved and cared for. Super soft velvety fleece on one side, and fleece sherpa on the other, this is the perfect throw to keep on the couch or in her favorite living room chair to snuggle up with while watching TV or reading a book.
If she’s regularly complaining about being chilly, you might want to consider a heated throw instead. This one from Sunbeam is a popular choice because it’s toasty and machine washable too. It has three comfy heat settings and an automatic shutoff feature that’s great for her peace of mind as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Steamed foods are super healthy and delicious, especially veggies and fish. This Secura two tiered stainless steel steamer makes it simple and fast to get a meal on that’s cooked to perfection without making a giant mess. With 1200 watts of power, it heats fast, cooks precisely and keeps things warm until you’re ready to serve. It’s also great for cooking different grains and rice.
For a working mom or anyone on the go, it can conveniently be set to cook up to ten hours after it’s been prepped. Anti-scald handles and an easy to set LED display make this simple enough for a teen to prep dinner for mom as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For some folks, “rise and shine” is an oxymoron. For them, waking up shiny seems like an impossible feat, but this clever clock can really make a difference. Rather than being awakened by a jarring radio and bright white light, this gentle alarm starts with a more soothing red-tinted light that gradually brightens into white light. Wake up light therapy can help her feel less groggy and more ready to start the day.
With 20 adjustable brightness settings for sunrise light and seven colors of LED time display brightness, you can easily program your way to an easier wakeup call with gradual sunrise simulation. It features seven alarm sounds from birdsong to ocean waves to wind chimes to piano, as well as a programmable FM radio.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For women who have a covet worthy mane, good hair days mean having a top quality hairbrush. If you’re planning on giving your gal a crazy splurge gift, she’ll be super impressed that you’ve chosen this Mason Pearson hairbrush for her. Yes, it’s expensive, but these handmade brushes from England have a tendency to last for a lifetime. They’re made with only the highest quality materials to reduce frizz, minimize breakage and make her hair shiny, soft and beautiful.
The unique combination of nylon and boar bristles distribute her hair’s natural oils, while detangling gently without pulling and snagging. Sure, she’ll think you’re a little bit nuts for buying this spendy hair tool, but once she uses it, she’ll thank you every day. If you can’t find the wherewithal to pony up that kind of cash, you could always opt for one of the best round brushes that create blow outs to die for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for a romantic little gift of an idea for the lady on your list? What better way to spend time together than by getting her a beautiful porch swing. This pressure treated pine swing is meant to make memories for the long haul. Stained with a natural cedar tone, this swing features clever cup holders that don’t impede the armrests.
We think you and she will both love the fact that this swing has no sharp or sliver-making edges because slats have routered to make them safe and comfy. At 63 inches wide, this swing is big enough for a couple of adults and even a kid or two. It comes with hanging chains, but you might want to order some hangers and comfort springs to finish a quality install. A porch swing cushion will add a pop of color and comfort as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fancy cocktails are a hot trend, and mixing up a batch for friends is a fun way to develop her bartending skills. This eleven piece mixology kit contains everything she’ll need to whip up the perfect cosmopolitan, martini or mojito. The stainless steel shaker, shot glasses and muddler are all dishwasher safe, plus this barware set comes with a strainer, spoon, bottle opener, pouring spout and more, all in a cool vintage looking wooden stand.
If you want to give her some basics to get her started, consider a recipe book like The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a new mom, you might be wondering what kind of gift to get. After all, new moms are so often overloaded with an overwhelming number of baby gifts and paraphernalia, but often what happens is that none of those things is really about celebrating her new role as a mother. This lovely sterling silver necklace is one of those truly sweet gifts for women who are at a challenging, exhilarating and exhausting time in their lives.
Two intertwine silver circles surround a tiny crystal, representing the new babe. This necklace hangs from a delicate sterling chain and comes in the sweetest gift box embellished with a sentiment every new mon will love – a special quote from Winne the Pooh. If her baby is a few months old, get her a different piece of functional jewelry, this silicone baby teething necklace that looks cool when she wears it but is safe for baby to suck and chew on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for the woman who spends long hours on her feet, or for the one who does that in heels, this foot bath and spa massager is going to give her hours of soothing comfort and foot pain relief. As if a good warm water soak wasn’t enough, this foot friendly unit has a built-in shiatsu massager on the bottom, with massaging nodes that target hot spots and ease away the pain.
Bubbles and heat enhance circulation to relieve foot fatigue. This machine heats up fast, and can be set to the temperature that’s comfortable for her – anywhere from 95 degrees to 118 degrees Fahrenheit. The spacious tub fits even men’s feet up to size 13, so if she’s feeling generous, she might share it with her partner. It has a collapsible handle that makes it easy to carry, and the six foot cord means she can set it up wherever she feels most comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your giftee love to spend time in the kitchen learning new methods of cooking? If she prides herself on her culinary achievements, and better yet, if you get to enjoy them with her, this ANOVA sous vide immersion cooker is a tool that will deliver perfect results every time. It takes slow cooking to a new level because food is more flavorful and so needs less seasoning to be melt in your mouth delicious.
When foods are placed in a bag to cook, the flavors and juices stay inside, making for more tender meats, delicious desserts and more. This tool takes slow cooker cooking methods and turns them on their head, using temperature controlled water to do the cooking. This precision cooker can be controlled remotely with her smart devices, allowing her to escape from the kitchen, a major bonus especially when she’s cooking for guests.
It’s easy to maintain as the detachable stainless steel skirt and disks are dishwasher safe. We’d definitely recommend you also get her a sous vide container that’s compatible with this unit so she won’t have to wait to try it out. And just for grins, grab a beautiful piece of meat (yes, meat) for her trial run. She’ll be amazed at how perfectly it turns out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you celebrating an anniversary and looking for the perfect way to show your lady all the love? You can’t go wrong with a diamond anniversary band. It’s a symbol of love and devotion that’s undeniable. The beautiful band from Madina Jewelry struck us from the first moment we laid eyes on it because it’s so incredibly unique – just like your partner in life, right?
In this ring, offset spirals of highly polished white gold cradle two lovely diamonds in a setting that makes them look suspended in mid-air. These channel set diamonds are rated as having an excellent quality cut, and rare clarity and rated nearly colorless. Sure, you could get her something cheaper, but why would you?
We can also guarantee that every woman would be thrilled to have a pair of diamond stud earrings too. That’s one gift that always fits, always matches, and always delights.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing sparks intimate conversation like a crackling fire. If your lady doesn’t have a fireplace but relishes those deep conversations, this patio fire bowl is a perfect gift for her. Made of rust resistant and sturdy steel, the big 30 inch fire bowl has a bit of a Roman look to it. It comes with a mesh spark screen to eliminate any worries about sparks flying on the roof or into a neighbor’s yard.
This fireplace also comes with a poker included. At just 23 pounds, the whole thing can be moved off the patio and into the backyard, if stargazing needs to be combined with conversation around the fire. An even larger 40 in firepit has a Texas-inspired design, and also comes with a spark screen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When a woman wants to present an elegant meal for guests, often the first course involves a salad. What better way to impress her friends than this lovely cherry wood salad bowl and serving hands? The wavy edged bowl is unique and beautiful and needs only the occasional rub down with mineral oil to keep it looking that way. The salad hands are especially easy for dishing up both lettuce salads and large chunky fruit salads. She’d probably also love the gift of this acacia wood salad bowl set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest here. Cornhole is a ridiculously fun bean bag toss that anyone can enjoy, but it seems it’s gotten a bit of a reputation as less than refined, perhaps because of the many beer drinking challenges that seem to go along with playing. You can give your gal a gift that will prove those naysayers wrong. This cornhole game set can be customized to look as refined as necessary. Made of lightweight poplar boards, and designed to include her family name, the boards have no nails or screw holes. This set comes with eight ACA regulation bags, so team up with her and get tossing!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your lady love to get mani/pedis on a regular basis? Perhaps she’d like to create her own custom nail designs at home. If you think she would, this digital nail art printer is a cool gift idea that will spark her creative side and will likely make her nails the envy of all her friends. With an easy to use touch screen, she can customize designs for her fingers and toes, and print them out five at a time. In fact, this printer is so clever, she can even size her designs to exactly fit her nails.
While we know this gift is a bit on the spendy side, when you think of the cost of regular salon sessions, this could eventually pay for itself in savings. But it’s a gift, so hey, why not splurge. There are, however, a wide variety of nail art printers to choose from, so definitely pick the one that best fits your budget.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s hardly a gift that makes a woman want to kick up her heels more than a sassy pair of red leather cowboy boots, and this pair delivers all the style and sass, plus a classic western look. Perfect with jeans or even her favorite mini, these boots feature embroidery scrollwork on the tall shaft and around the vamp. A stacked heel and classic snip toe design complete add up to a gift she’s going to love.
If red is out of her comfort zone, the ARIAT Women’s Cowtown Cutter Western Boot has a traditional design with a twist. For a boot that can cross over from rodeo to rock concert, the Rockport Cobb Hill Bethany Boot offers up ridiculous comfort along with rugged style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As the old saying goes, “the worst day fishing is better than the best day working.” We agree. That’s why you need to make sure your lady has the best rod and reel set up to make fishing fun as well as successful because catching fish is definitely more fun than not. This awesome rod and reel combo from Sougayilang would be the perfect gift to either get her started with the sport or to upgrade her lesser equipment.
At just seven feel long, the telescoping graphite rod is lightweight and super sensitive so she’ll easily feel a bite, while the super smooth operation of the reel makes casting and reeling in a dream. Be sure to get her the right tackle for her excursions, and if she’s fishing for trout don’t forget she’ll need a creel too.
We do like that this set up comes with a carrying case for when the rod is ready to store, plus it includes a variety of different lures and tackle to get her started with no waiting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for a meaningful gift for a woman who has survived breast cancer? First off, how lucky for you both that she’s made it through that ordeal, and now you can help her celebrate with this beautiful sterling silver pendant necklace. It features a breast cancer ribbon pendant that’s studded with pink Swarovski crystals, and next to it, a small ingot engraved with the word “survivor.” It hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver box chain so it’ll fall close to her heart, just like you.
If this isn’t quite the right choice for your lady, there are many thoughtful gifts for breast cancer survivors that might be the perfect fit for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Searching for the right gift to deliver peace and calm to her garden? This beautiful faux stone outdoor water fountain will tickle her fancy with the soothing sounds of trickling water. Made of lightweight polyresin, this fountain is easy to move and locate in the perfect place. It features a bubbling ball top that sends water cascading into two lower vessels. It includes a water pump and LED lights to make it even more enchanting at night. With a six foot cord, it would be ideal for the porch or patio as well.
The Graceful Form Fountain features a beautiful impression of a woman and is perfect for the patio or use indoors. At 43 inches tall, it is is a perfect expression for form and function. If her tastes run more along traditional lines, perhaps the Pineapple Two-tiered Outdoor Fountain would be better, and it’s likely to attract birds to its bowls.
If you’re still not finding the look she’d love, we can recommend many other beautiful water features to enhance her outdoor experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know your special woman is – she loves to make everyone feel welcome in her home. That’s what makes this beautiful door wreath a lovely gift for her. It’s a lovely visual that greets guests with a mixture of lush green leaves, twigs, and eucalyptus dotted with dainty white berries, so it’s perfect to hang inside the kitchen or over a fireplace. At 24 inches across, this piece is both showy and homey.
The Marseille Natural Dried Lavender Wreath is slightly smaller in size at just 17.5 inches across, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in fragrance. Just in case you’re shopping for someone with allergies, the Lavender and Wild Grasses Wreath features artificial lavender and wildflowers mixed with dried natural grasses.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bear resistant but totally beer worthy, this YETI cooler is the perfect gift for a woman who loves to play in the rugged outdoors. With a rotomolded design, it’s practically bomb proof, and has a lifetime guaranty. The T-Rex lid latches are constructed of heavy-duty rubber and they’re made with patented technology so she’ll never deal with one breaking on a trip. The extra thick FatWall design and PermaFrost insulation mean her ice will stay frozen for days longer than with a standard cooler. Plus it’s lockable to keep your less than best friends away from your goods while you’re gone.
For multi-day trips, the YETI Tundra 30 Cooler holds up to 20 cans of her favorite frosty beverages along with ice, and if you’re buying this for her and your whole family to use, you might consider the YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler is big, beefy and the toughest cooler on two wheels. It has a T-bar handle to make towing it from your truck to the campsite a breeze.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For travel to hot climates, or any other time your lady wants to be cool and comfortable in the weather, a kaftan is an ideal option for an easy breezy style that always looks great. This Tangier kaftan is made with feather light Aire SUNTECT® fabric with a UPF 50+ rating. It blocks 98% of UV radiation to keep her safe in the sun. Scalloped trims add style to this flowing dress that has a V-neck and bell sleeves along with curved side slits. Get this kaftan in four different color options and women’s sizes from X-Small to 2X-Plus depending on the color you choose.
Kaftans are also perfect for beachwear and aprés-swim days as they make great swimsuit coverups without being hot and uncomfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Got a bird lover on your list? Consider giving her this large outdoor birdhouse to attract nesting birds to her yard. Large enough for wrens, finches, chickadees, nuthatches and titmice, and other common nesting birds to make their home, she’ll enjoy the tiny peeping sounds as chick hatch and grow to fledglings. It has an easy to access cleanout so, at the end of the season, she can prep it for another spring of birds and babies to come.
This white birdhouse pedestal will make it easy to mount in a location where she can see her birdhouse often. We also think she might love this Cottage Birdhouse with its clever shake roof.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It really doesn’t matter whether she loves melted cheese or adores melted chocolate, because this lovely fondue set is going to give her unlimited options to create dip worthy dishes to serve to friends and family and enjoy for herself too. You know you can count on Cuisinart for legendary kitchen quality, and this fondue set is no exception.
The three quart bowl has a nonstick interior which makes it easy to clean up after some of those mouthwatering melts, and if you’re really nice, you’ll always offer to do that for her. It comes with eight fondue forks, a temperature probe, a shiny base, and a removable cord with temperature control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you shopping for a gal with a curly or wavy mane who is always wishing she could get that salon blowout look at home? An electric hair straightening brush could be her new bathroom BFF. This straightening brush heats up in just 60 seconds and she’ll be on her way to silky smooth locks in no time.
With large triangle teeth, this straightener makes 200 percent more contact with each stroke through her hair, meaning it’ll take her less time to get great results. The brush has five heat settings from 266 degrees Fahrenheit to 410 degrees Fahrenheit so she can customize her style based on her hair texture and thickness.
For the woman who embraces her curly locks, a blow dryer for curly hair could be another great gift idea, while a professional flat iron is another awesome hair straightening option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most ladies like to carry stylish purses and wallets, but they don’t like it when someone tries to steal their identity electronically. That’s what makes this RFID blocking wallet from Fossil a total hit. It keeps thieves from electronically scanning her chip cards without her knowledge. Also, it’s totally great to look at with a vibrant print on leather and a natural leather snap tab. An outer zipper pocket has plenty of room for change, and inside, it’s super roomy, with an ID holder that has an easy to slide opening so you can access it quickly when needed.
Additionally, this wallet features 12 credit card sleeves and additional space for cash and receipts. It comes in 16 different colors and patterns. We particularly like this one as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kinetic yard art pieces are always fun gardening gifts that are entertaining and totally gender-neutral. This beautiful metal tulip is powered by the wind and spins in a mesmerizing cacophony of colors with even the slightest breeze. With two tiers of colorful metal petals that spin in opposite directions, your giftee won’t be able to take their eyes off this piece.
What’s even cooler than the design itself is that it features a three-inch solar glass light ball in the center that emits color-changing light by night. So fun.
We do understand that some people prefer something that’s less showy but equally interesting, so this oiled bronze wind spinner might be a better option for them. Want something full-on fancy for your gardening guru? This wind spinner features painted metal peacock feathers around the outer circumference with six translucent colored glass feathers in the center. It also features a color-changing night light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes life can throw tough stuff your way, so one book that’s essential for everyone’s nightstand or bookshelf is You Can Be Happy No Matter What. This thoughtful tome from the author of Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff is the perfect elixir for those times when things seem bleak, sad or simply hard to handle.
This simple guide opens with an introduction from Dr. Wayne Dyer, and helps readers understand how to use their feelings as a barometer for when things are going off track and gives simple, yet thoughtful advice about how to sort out reality from the thoughts swirling in our heads and gives concrete steps on ways to lead a more joyful and fulfilled life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the woman who loves her morning smoothie, wants to whip cream quick, or loves to make fresh dressings for her salads, an immersion blender is an indispensable tool in the kitchen. This stainless steel model from Mueller Austria has nine speeds and a powerful 500 watt motor that can do amazing things in addition to those mentioned. This sturdy understudy can puree her potato soup or create macerated berries in a quick minute. With a simple swap, she can attach the wire whisk head and tackle more delicate tasks.
If you want to get her an immersion blender that can do even more, the Utalent 5-in-1 Eight Speed Stick Blender comes with a mixing wand, milk frother, food chopper, beaker, and egg whisk. It’s so versatile she might not need a food processor anymore.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lots of women struggle to stay fit and healthy when they’ve got a desk job, but changing positions during the day can not only save her posture, but spark her creativity. This sit stand work station from VARIDESK is a fantastic gift idea because it’s so easy to switch things up, multiple times a day. This unique desk is spacious enough to accommodate up to two big monitors, a laptop or notebook and features a lower tier for a standard keyboard, mouse, and more.
Super sturdy, it offers 11 different height adjustments and the stability means she won’t be the least bit nervous about changing positions because adjusting the height is smooth as silk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to finding a gift for Christmas, birthdays or any other special occasion when you need to buy for a lady, but you’re totally stumped, this gorgeous gift box of Godiva Chocolatier Signature Truffles is guaranteed to be a hit. This assortment of 36 sumptuous bites features some of Godiva’s most legendary flavors, from Salted Almond or Oranges and Creamsicle to Aztec Spice.
If this idea doesn’t have your mind reeling and your mouth watering, but you know your lady’s a major chocoholic, there are so many awesome gift ideas for chocolate lovers that aren’t actually edible. If you are, however, looking for a melt in her mouth sort of gift, luxury chocolates can provide an exotic and delectable treat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to classics, there are a few brands that simply never go out of style. Dr. Martens is one of those iconic boot brands that women know they can count on for comfortable fit, and a look that’s straight from London’s Carnaby Street to her feet. This pair of Dr. Martens boots feature the classic air cushioned sole and soft yet sturdy leather uppers with an eight-hole style with contrasting black laces. The uppers are so soft there won’t be a break in period with these babies.
For the woman who prefers a heel over a flat combat style boot, the Dr. Martens Women’s Kendra Fashion Boot is a great choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For women who tend to travel a lot, there’s nothing worse than an airplane seatmate who just can’t stop talking. (We hope that’s not you!) That’s when she can slip into these Bose noise canceling headphones and get some sweet relief. Of course, there are a lot of great reasons these headphones make a great gift. Not only will they allow her to block out external irritations, but she’ll also be able to listen to pristine sound from any of her wireless devices.
Whether she’s watching a movie, listening to an audio book or tapping into her favorite playlist, these headphones deliver the kind of dynamic sound quality you’ve come to expect from Bose. And because they’re Alexa enabled, she can organize her day, her music, and her plans by just asking. And really, rose gold? How could it get better?
If she’s not a traveler, why not consider a Bose soundbar for her flatscreen TV instead. While these televisions have breathtaking visual quality they’re notorious for having lousy sound, so you could absolutely upgrade her viewing experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your lady love to luxuriate in a steaming hot bath? This massaging bath mat could take her bubble baths to the next level. Place on the floor of the tub, this massage mat delivers delicious bubbles thanks to pumped in air from a device that sits outside the tub. The motorized air pump delivers millions of massaging bubbles every second and the mat itself has a built-in heater to make her soak even more soothing.
The fully submersible mat is waterproof and mold resistant, with an eight foot air hose that means she’s got plenty of space between the tub and the pump. With suction cups on the bottom, there’s no worry she’ll slip and fall when she’s ready to step from the tub, and the pump itself has a built-in safety shut-off should it become compromised in any way.
To make her spa experience even more delightful, consider getting her a bath gift basket filled with luxurious soaps, body washes, bath bombs, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re new to a relationship, breaking the ice is the most difficult part. Giving your new partner this gift could slowly build your levels of trust, playfulness and naughtiness too. With three different games in this set, you can determine your level of expectation right up front. Should you just talk? Perhaps you’re ready for some unabashed flirting. Or are you ready to take things to the next step with some outright dares?
This game pack is the perfect recipe for a fun date night that could grow to an intimate romance, and if it doesn’t work out, well – you haven’t busted your budget in a big way.
If you’re seriously established as a couple, or perhaps you’re newlyweds, you could always use some relationship advice that’s quick, sensible and easy to digest. Another fun gift that shows her you’re invested in an extraordinary relationship is this pack of Love Hacks that pairs relationship advice from experts with fun action items you’ll both benefit from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your lady is seriously into yoga, or just seriously into comfort, these yoga pants from prAna are the perfect present. The compression stretch jersey fabric delivers a slimming profile, while the boot cut leg adds a fashion touch that makes them look great with a pair of comfy kicks, and a tee. A tummy tucking wide waistband delivers support and comfort, and the booty shaping backside is a definite plus. As an added bonus? these pants offer UPF 50+ protection so if she’s out on a run, she won’t have to slather up with sunblock.
Snag a prAna yoga top to go with them, and she’ll be sitting pretty for her next class or just hanging out at home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a tiny tube of spit, one can now discover so much about their heritage and connect to relatives they didn’t know they had. The Ancestry DNA test kit offers tantalizing clues to one’s ethnicity and more. You lady can trace the migration of her ancestors, plus it can also reveal 26 of her most interesting personality traits. If she’s been dying to take the test, this gift will let her ace it easily. What’s even more interesting is that as more people take the test, more things are revealed, including recent updates that more accurately pinpoint exactly where one’s family came from and how it might influence her in her everyday life.
If you think she’s more interested in trying to define her health risks and take action early to avoid them, the TellmeGen Health & Ancestry DNA Test Kit gives her intel on such things and can even recommend which medications are best for her. The 23andMe DNA Test Kit can give her more than 90 reports on her health, ancestry and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A stylish cardigan is always a perfect gift, and this circle cardigan gets bonus points for its longer profile as well as its cool fabric blend of nylon and bamboo rayon. That means it’s the perfect little wrap for the shoulder seasons because it’s not too hot or too cool. It features cozy pockets to give it that casual cool style that looks great with jeans or sweats but also looks cute over a dress or skirt. Get it in five colors and women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.