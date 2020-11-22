15 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $199

Save up to $199 on your favorite vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more with these amazing discounts. Black Friday brought lots of opportunities to save, but we’ve uncovered even more great deals for Cyber Monday shoppers. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to snag your favorite vacuum at a lower price, jump down to find the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on vacuum cleaners.

Which Is the Best Vacuum Cleaner?

From stick to portable to the tried-and-true upright vacuum, this year's Cyber Monday 2020 deals offer discounts on a variety of vacuum cleaners.

You might go with a portable vacuum if you frequently need to clean up smaller messes, or a larger corded vacuum for maximum power. Many stick vacuums are highly portable and come with numerous attachments to bring you a cleaner living space.


What Is a Good Small Vacuum Cleaner?

There are several good small vacuum cleaners. In terms of portability, you'll find a number of compact cordless vacuum cleaners that can be easily carried around your home.

Another option is a handheld vacuum cleaner. This type of small vacuum typically works best for cleaning cars and for reaching into tricky areas.

You can also browse our best robot vacuum cleaners for a look at the best automatic robot cleaners.

Which Is the Best Upright Vacuum Cleaner?

The best upright vacuum cleaner will vary from one individual to the next. If you need maximum suction power and don't have to worry about dragging the vacuum cleaner up the stairs, a heftier vacuum with maximum pick-up could be a worthy investment. Some upright vacuum cleaners come with specific tools, such as multi-tools for pets or upholstery tools.

