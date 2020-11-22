15 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $199

Save up to 44 percent off Tineco Vacuum Cleaners with these Cyber Monday vacuum deals listed below:

Save $139 off Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum. This lightweight stick vacuum features a 450-watt motor, which provides all the necessary suction power for carpets and hard floors. You can easily deep clean all floor surfaces and pick up after pets using this vacuum. As an added bonus, you can convert it into a handheld vacuum to clean corners, crevices and stairs. The expected run time is approximately 40 minutes per charge.

Save $199 Off Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum. Smart sensor technology senses hidden dust and debris and automatically boosts suction power to ensure every last bit is picked up. The vacuum also adjusts suction power as needed to tackle various messes. A high-performance 500-watt motor deep cleans carpets and hard floors. You can also just as easily use the vacuum on upholstery. This battery-powered vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per charge.

Save $120 Off Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Vacuum. Tackle hard floor surfaces, including care floors, sealed wood floors and hard floors, with this Tineco vacuum cleaner. Smart sensor technology detects wet and dry messes and adjusts suction power and water flow for maximum effectiveness. This vacuum is self-propelled and features a five-in-one cleaning system. The lightweight vacuum runs up to 35 minutes per charge.

Save 25 Percent Off Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. The A10 Hero is a battery-powered vacuum that runs up to 25 minutes per charge. Its 350-watt motor is powerful enough for thorough multi-surface cleaning on carpets and hard floors. You can easily convert the A10 Hero+ to a handheld vacuum to reach tricky spaces. A wall-mounted dock is included for easy storage.