15 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals: Save Up to $199

Save up to $199 on your favorite vacuum cleaners from Dyson, Bissell, Shark and more with these amazing discounts. Black Friday brought lots of opportunities to save, but we’ve uncovered even more great deals for Cyber Monday shoppers. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to snag your favorite vacuum at a lower price, jump down to find the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on vacuum cleaners.
Save up to 44 percent off Tineco Vacuum Cleaners with these Cyber Monday vacuum deals listed below:
Save $139 off Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Vacuum. This lightweight stick vacuum features a 450-watt motor, which provides all the necessary suction power for carpets and hard floors. You can easily deep clean all floor surfaces and pick up after pets using this vacuum. As an added bonus, you can convert it into a handheld vacuum to clean corners, crevices and stairs. The expected run time is approximately 40 minutes per charge.
Save $199 Off Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum. Smart sensor technology senses hidden dust and debris and automatically boosts suction power to ensure every last bit is picked up. The vacuum also adjusts suction power as needed to tackle various messes. A high-performance 500-watt motor deep cleans carpets and hard floors. You can also just as easily use the vacuum on upholstery. This battery-powered vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per charge.
Save $120 Off Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Vacuum. Tackle hard floor surfaces, including care floors, sealed wood floors and hard floors, with this Tineco vacuum cleaner. Smart sensor technology detects wet and dry messes and adjusts suction power and water flow for maximum effectiveness. This vacuum is self-propelled and features a five-in-one cleaning system. The lightweight vacuum runs up to 35 minutes per charge.
Save 25 Percent Off Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. The A10 Hero is a battery-powered vacuum that runs up to 25 minutes per charge. Its 350-watt motor is powerful enough for thorough multi-surface cleaning on carpets and hard floors. You can easily convert the A10 Hero+ to a handheld vacuum to reach tricky spaces. A wall-mounted dock is included for easy storage.
A price drop of $150 saves you 22 percent off the LG Cordzero A9 Kompressor. This cordless stick vacuum is well suited for carpets, couches, mattresses, hard floors, and other surfaces. Kompressor technology compacts debris so that you can clean for longer without having to empty the bin. Other perks include two detachable batteries and up to 120 minutes of run time. A portable charging stand lets you store and charge the vacuum virtually anywhere.
Save $150 off the Shark APEX Upright Vacuum (AZ1002) with this Cyber Monday deal. This discount brings the price down to $249, which is the lowest we’ve seen yet this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. This Shark vacuum features DuoClean technology, which means it uses a dual brushroll system to deep clean embedded debris in carpets, and won’t lose contact with the floor. A self-cleaning brushroll makes cleaning up after pets a breeze. You can detach the canister to clean underneath furniture and other obstacles.
Save $150 Off Dyson V11 Torque Drive Vacuum Cleaner. This drops its price down to $549. This Dyson vacuum stands out for its high-torque cleaner head, which instinctively adapts to various floor surfaces. Another perk is the Dyson digital motor, which boasts up to 40 percent more suction power than Dyson’s V8 cord-free vacuum. Whole-vacuum filtration captures almost all microscopic dust and dirt particles, leaving cleaner air in its wake. A glance at the built-in LCD display shows a countdown and performance meter.
Save $100 Off Dyson V11 Animal. The V11 Animal is a battery-powered cordless vacuum that stands out for its strong suction power. This Dyson also runs up to 60 minutes per charge, which gives you enough time to vacuum an entire house. As you go, the advanced whole-machine filtration system captures even the smallest particles, allergens and microns for cleaner air. The Dyson V11 Animal optimizes run time and suction power across all floor types, and automatically adapts suction and power to suit different floor types.
The price of the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick has dropped by $120, which brings its price down to just $279. This is a great discount on a pet-oriented stick vacuum cleaner. The Jet 70 Pet Stick features a five-layer HEPA filtration system, which captures almost all microdust from pollen, dander and other allergens. A multi-cyclonic filtration system pushes dirt directly into the dustbin, which prevents it from building up on the filter. A turbo action brush with a 180-degree swivel cleans up pet hair, dust, dirt and debris on various surfaces. This vacuum runs up to 40 minutes per charge.
Save $100 off the BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus (24613) with this Cyber Monday deal.
One of the biggest perks for pet owners with this upright vacuum is its hair spooling system, which translates to less messy (and hands-free) emptying. The vacuum also comes with a pet dusting brush, pet turbo eraser tool and other pet-friendly accessories. A powerful yet lightweight design makes this vacuum suitable for whole-home cleaning.
Save $51 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal. The Animal model features 55 percent more suction compared to the Dyson V7, making it the optimal choice for pet owners. You can bring the cordless vacuum virtually anywhere around your home, as it runs up to 60 minutes per charge. A total of three cleaning modes ensures you’ll have the right amount of power when you need it.
Save $71 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead. This battery-powered Dyson vacuum runs up to 60 minutes per charge when cleaning with a non-motorized tool. A direct-drive cleaner head pushes stiff nylon bristles into carpets to deep clean embedded dirt and debris. This Dyson also features a fully sealed filtration system that traps nearly all particles, down to the smallest microns. Quickly convert the vacuum to a handheld unit to clean above the floor and in your car.
If you’ve been waiting for the Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction to go on sale, now’s your chance. The price has been cut by 20 percent, which saves nearly $60 off this classic vacuum cleaner. The Classic C1 Pure Suction is well suited for hard floors and carpets and features 1,200 watts of suction power for deep cleaning. You can even switch between six suction settings to clean flooring, upholstery and more.
A smaller version, Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction, is also on sale for 20 percent off.
Save $100, or 20 percent, off the Oreck HEPA Cordless Upright Bagged Vacuum (BK95520PC) with this Cyber Monday deal. This lightweight vacuum cleaner is well suited for hard floors and carpets and excels at cleaning up after pets. HEPA filters trap nearly all particles, from dander to mold spores to dust. The storage bag also holds up to four times more than most bagless vacuum cleaners, so you’ll spend less time emptying its contents. Fingertip control settings add an element of convenience.
Save 42 percent off the Makita Compact Cordless Vacuum Kit (XLC02R1B) with this Cyber Monday deal. This big discount drops the price down to just $99, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. The vacuum weighs just 2.7 pounds and gets up to 15 minutes of continuous use per charge. The kit contains a charger, filter, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, extension attachment and more.
Save 20 percent, or $50, off the Kenmore 200 Series. Whether you have pets or suffer from allergies, the HEPA filtration system helps keep your home clean by trapping over 99 percent of debris, dust and dancer. This vacuum also features a two-motor system for maximum suction power. You’ll find a dusting brush, crevice tool and bare floor tool for cleaning various surfaces.
Save $90 off the eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity. This deal brings the price down to just $209, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. You can clean carpets and hard floors with this lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner. You’ll even get an extra battery for twice the amount of cleaning time. The vacuum runs up to 40 minutes per charge in low cleaning mode.
Save $100, or 29 percent, off the popular BISSELL ICONpet Cordless vacuum cleaner with this sweet Cyber Monday deal.
As its name suggests, this vacuum is designed with pet parents in mind. For starters, its powerful digital motor picks up pet hair around your home and car. Then there’s the lithium-ion battery that provides enough juice so that you can clean those tricky spaces where your pet likes to lounge without worrying about tangled cords.
A tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from getting tangled as you clean. The vacuum even lies flat so that you can reach under furniture and other obstacles. Included pet tools make it easier to clean up after your furry friend.
Save 20 percent off this Shark Navigator model. This vacuum cleaner excels at suctioning dirt, debris, and allergens from carpets and hard floors. With a 2.2-quart dust cup, you won’t have to worry about needing to constantly empty the bin. An anti-allergen seal works in tandem with a HEPA filter to lock in nearly all dust and allergens for cleaner air.
Score $165 off the Hoover Commercial Lightweight Backpack Vacuum with this Cyber Monday special. The vacuum weighs less than 10 pounds and comes with a harness designed by a chiropractor to reduce back strain during use. You’ll find all the accessories you need, including a turbo floor tool, crevice tool, dusting brush and an upholstery tool. Despite its powerful suction, the vacuum remains quiet enough to avoid disturbing others.