7 Best Stick Vacuums for Pet Hair

The Triflex HX1 stick vacuum from Miele stands out among competitors for an innovative three-in-one design that makes it more versatile and efficient than other stick vacuums.

Depending on the mess you’re trying to tackle, you can attach the vacuum’s PowerUnit to the top or bottom of the machine. This gives you the flexibility to reach under furniture, work around obstacles, or cover large spaces with ease. You can also convert it to handheld mode.

I was sent a Miele Triflex HX1 for review. The first step was unboxing and assembling the vacuum. This was a straightforward process that took about 15 minutes in total.

The charging dock can be mounted on a wall or used as a standalone base to store the vacuum and charge the battery. It also provides extra storage space for accessories. My Miele Triflex HX1 test model came with a crevice nozzle, dusting brush, upholstery nozzle and a multi-floor electric brush.

The Triflex HX1 is available in several configurations, starting with the most basic white and grey vacuums (which I tested). Upgrading to the Cat & Dog model gets you an LED floorhead and handheld brush. The premium Pro model also comes with an extra battery and charging cradle for double the run time in all modes. If you don’t need extra lights and a handheld brush for trickier spaces, you’ll save quite a bit of money by sticking with the base model to clean up after your furry friends.

In terms of cleaning capabilities, all three vacuums come with the same electric multi-floor brush. This brush spans a generous 11 inches and works on all floor types, including carpets.

Upgrading to the two pricier models gets you LED lighting to easily spot hidden dirt, debris and pet fur; the brushes are otherwise the same. This multi-surface brush is similar to the brush on the Dyson Animal V11. If you’re worried about frequently vacuuming sensitive hard floors with bristles, the similarly-priced Samsung Jet 90 includes a separate soft brush that won’t damage your floors.

The brush is sleek and low-profile, which makes it particularly good at cleaning underneath furniture, between crevices, and on hardwood floors.

However, there’s no way to automatically adjust the cleaner height for carpets and larger debris. Also, while the brush is easy to remove for cleaning, it doesn’t have an anti-tangle feature. This could be a deal-breaker if your living space has lots of pet fur and long hair.

The Miele HX1 has lots of great features, but it really distances itself from competitors with its precise swivel steering and effortless navigation. I really admired how skillfully this vacuum handled, especially in tight spaces.

Some stick vacuums handle well on hardwood floors but lose momentum on carpets, but my Miele powered along all surfaces without a hitch. I vacuumed hardwood floors, area rugs and carpets without a noticeable change in performance. Despite its low profile, the cleaner head smoothly transitioned from hard surfaces to rugs and carpets.

If you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum, the Miele Triflex HX1 might not be for you. With a total weight of nine pounds, the HX1 is one of the heaviest stick vacuum cleaners on our list. The extra weight is especially noticeable in standard configuration.

Attaching the base to the cleaner head can reduce the strain on your hand and arm, although you still have to push all nine pounds around as you clean. It’s worth noting that it can be trickier to clean underneath furniture or in tight spaces with the base attached to the cleaner head.

The good news is that you can easily clean your car, couch and other spaces using just the PowerUnit. Detaching the unit is an effortless process that won’t interrupt your cleaning routine. The unit snaps back into place when you’re done. This vacuum will conveniently charge with the PowerUnit on the top or bottom.

The Triflex HX1 runs up to 60 minutes per charge, but only in handheld mode on the lowest setting. Miele estimates a run time of 34 minutes on minimum mode with accessories and up to 17 minutes on maximum mode with accessories. My average run times were very close to these estimates.

All HX1 models feature a three-level slide control for easy access to your desired setting. Whether you choose the lowest level or maximum pickup, the vacuum produces an average amount of noise for each mode. Vortex technology maximizes pickup on all surfaces while keeping the overall noise level in an acceptable range.

It’s possible to stand the vacuum up on its own during a cleaning session as long as the PowerUnit is attached to the cleaner head. Otherwise, you’ll need to return the Miele HX1 stick vacuum to its base until you’re ready to resume cleaning.

Dirt, dust and debris is contained inside the dust bag. The bin holds up to 0.5 liters, which is on the smaller side compared to the other best stick vacuums for pet hair on our list. Emptying the bin is a fairly simple and straightforward process, although some might find it unnecessarily fussy. A washable maintenance-free Hygiene lifetime filter purifies air by capturing and containing particles as you clean.