7 Best Stick Vacuums for Pet Hair

Even the very best boys and girls can wreak havoc on your home by leaving dirt, debris, and piles of fur behind. We highly recommend the following stick vacuums for pet hair to tackle those inevitable messes.
These efficient vacuums bridge the gap between our best robot vacuums for pet hair and powerful but cumbersome canister vacuums.
From anti-tangle brushes to specialized cleaning tools and other animal-friendly features, here are our favorite stick vacuums for pet hair.
1. Miele Triflex HX1 Cordless VacuumPros:
Cons:
- Low-profile design easily reaches underneath furniture
- Extra-wide 11-inch brush for hard floors and carpets
- Can be converted in three different ways
- Quite heavy
- Not recommended for plush carpets
- Doesn't have anti-tangle brushes
The Triflex HX1 stick vacuum from Miele stands out among competitors for an innovative three-in-one design that makes it more versatile and efficient than other stick vacuums.
Depending on the mess you’re trying to tackle, you can attach the vacuum’s PowerUnit to the top or bottom of the machine. This gives you the flexibility to reach under furniture, work around obstacles, or cover large spaces with ease. You can also convert it to handheld mode.
I was sent a Miele Triflex HX1 for review. The first step was unboxing and assembling the vacuum. This was a straightforward process that took about 15 minutes in total.
The charging dock can be mounted on a wall or used as a standalone base to store the vacuum and charge the battery. It also provides extra storage space for accessories. My Miele Triflex HX1 test model came with a crevice nozzle, dusting brush, upholstery nozzle and a multi-floor electric brush.
The Triflex HX1 is available in several configurations, starting with the most basic white and grey vacuums (which I tested). Upgrading to the Cat & Dog model gets you an LED floorhead and handheld brush. The premium Pro model also comes with an extra battery and charging cradle for double the run time in all modes. If you don’t need extra lights and a handheld brush for trickier spaces, you’ll save quite a bit of money by sticking with the base model to clean up after your furry friends.
In terms of cleaning capabilities, all three vacuums come with the same electric multi-floor brush. This brush spans a generous 11 inches and works on all floor types, including carpets.
Upgrading to the two pricier models gets you LED lighting to easily spot hidden dirt, debris and pet fur; the brushes are otherwise the same. This multi-surface brush is similar to the brush on the Dyson Animal V11. If you’re worried about frequently vacuuming sensitive hard floors with bristles, the similarly-priced Samsung Jet 90 includes a separate soft brush that won’t damage your floors.
The brush is sleek and low-profile, which makes it particularly good at cleaning underneath furniture, between crevices, and on hardwood floors.
However, there’s no way to automatically adjust the cleaner height for carpets and larger debris. Also, while the brush is easy to remove for cleaning, it doesn’t have an anti-tangle feature. This could be a deal-breaker if your living space has lots of pet fur and long hair.
The Miele HX1 has lots of great features, but it really distances itself from competitors with its precise swivel steering and effortless navigation. I really admired how skillfully this vacuum handled, especially in tight spaces.
Some stick vacuums handle well on hardwood floors but lose momentum on carpets, but my Miele powered along all surfaces without a hitch. I vacuumed hardwood floors, area rugs and carpets without a noticeable change in performance. Despite its low profile, the cleaner head smoothly transitioned from hard surfaces to rugs and carpets.
If you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum, the Miele Triflex HX1 might not be for you. With a total weight of nine pounds, the HX1 is one of the heaviest stick vacuum cleaners on our list. The extra weight is especially noticeable in standard configuration.
Attaching the base to the cleaner head can reduce the strain on your hand and arm, although you still have to push all nine pounds around as you clean. It’s worth noting that it can be trickier to clean underneath furniture or in tight spaces with the base attached to the cleaner head.
The good news is that you can easily clean your car, couch and other spaces using just the PowerUnit. Detaching the unit is an effortless process that won’t interrupt your cleaning routine. The unit snaps back into place when you’re done. This vacuum will conveniently charge with the PowerUnit on the top or bottom.
The Triflex HX1 runs up to 60 minutes per charge, but only in handheld mode on the lowest setting. Miele estimates a run time of 34 minutes on minimum mode with accessories and up to 17 minutes on maximum mode with accessories. My average run times were very close to these estimates.
All HX1 models feature a three-level slide control for easy access to your desired setting. Whether you choose the lowest level or maximum pickup, the vacuum produces an average amount of noise for each mode. Vortex technology maximizes pickup on all surfaces while keeping the overall noise level in an acceptable range.
It’s possible to stand the vacuum up on its own during a cleaning session as long as the PowerUnit is attached to the cleaner head. Otherwise, you’ll need to return the Miele HX1 stick vacuum to its base until you’re ready to resume cleaning.
Dirt, dust and debris is contained inside the dust bag. The bin holds up to 0.5 liters, which is on the smaller side compared to the other best stick vacuums for pet hair on our list. Emptying the bin is a fairly simple and straightforward process, although some might find it unnecessarily fussy. A washable maintenance-free Hygiene lifetime filter purifies air by capturing and containing particles as you clean.
2. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick VacuumPros:
Cons:
- Flexible tool attachment reaches into awkward spaces
- Lightweight and easy to maneuver
- Vibrant display shows power level, brush type, alerts and more
- Doesn't have anti-tangle brushes
- Some competitors have sleeker charging stations
- Mop attachment costs extra
Unlike its similarly priced competitors, Samsung’s Jet 90 Stick Vacuum has two brushes. The larger Turbo Action brush cleans various floor surfaces, including carpets. You’ll also find a Soft Action brush to tackle wood, linoleum, and other hard floor types. If you’re worried about scuffing delicate flooring, the soft brush is a really nice feature to have.
I was sent a Samsung Jet 90 Stick Vacuum for review. I also tested the similarly-priced Miele Triflex HX1. Another close competitor is the Dyson V11 Animal, which is slightly more expensive but also stands out for its high-level performance.
One of the most obvious differences between these vacuums is their weight. The Miele weighs nine pounds while the Jet 90 weighs just six pounds, and the Dyson V11 Animal weighs 6.68 pounds. The Miele was slightly easier to maneuver overall, but the Jet 90 steers very well and is the better choice if you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum cleaner.
Each vacuum comes with a large brush to tackle different surfaces throughout your home. Of these three, only the Jet 90 has two separate brushes, including a softer brush for cleaning hard floors. Anti-tangle brushes aren’t available on any of these models. However, the brushes can be easily removed for cleaning.
The Samsung Jet 90 includes several attachments: a mini motorized tool, long-reach crevice tool, combination tool and a flexible tool. The flexible tool pairs with the combination or extension crevice tools and is just what you need for reaching into awkward spaces.
Another unique feature is the available wet brush, which you can purchase separately. This exclusive dual functionality really sets the Samsung Jet 90 apart if you need a combination vacuum and mop.
A handy dual-action charging station holds the vacuum in place if you need a break. You’ll also find an extra battery charging slot. There’s plenty of room on the stand to store both brushes and other accessories to keep your closet neat and tidy.
The Jet 90 offers three cleaning modes to tackle different messes. You can monitor and adjust these settings on the vacuum’s vibrant display. The display alerts when something is clogged or a spinning brush is stuck. You’ll also see an error message if the microfilter isn’t assembled properly. The battery life is available at a quick glance so you can plan your cleaning sessions accordingly.
While vacuuming without a cord is undoubtedly convenient, you don’t have that endless power supply for unlimited cleaning. As with the Triflex HX1 vacuum from Miele, the advertised 60 minutes of run-time per charge is only applicable in handheld mode on the lowest setting. When used in standard configuration, Miele estimates an average run time of 34 minutes on minimum mode with accessories and 17 minutes on maximum mode with accessories.
These numbers are better on the Jet 90, which has an advertised run time of up to 40 minutes on minimum mode using the soft action brush and up to 35 minutes on minimum mode using the turbo action brush. However, the run time drops to just nine minutes on maximum mode for both brushes. My real-life results were quite similar to these estimates for both vacuums.
Dyson’s vacuum offers a much better battery life if you’re willing to hold a trigger down as you clean. The V11 Animal boasts a run time of over an hour on eco mode and up to 40 minutes in automatic mode.
As you vacuum, you want to make sure that the debris you’re sucking up won’t be deposited back into the air. The Samsung has a five-layer filtration system that captures nearly all particles, including microdust, for a cleaner home. You’ll find a similar Hygiene lifetime filter on the Triflex. Only the Dyson has a whole-vacuum filtration system that traps nearly all particles as small as 0.3 microns.
Samsung’s Jet 90 has a .8-liter bin capacity. Dyson’s holds .75 liters. The Miele has the smallest bin of the three, with a storage capacity of .5 liters. All three filters are easily removable and can be washed.
Whether you suffer from allergies and want to avoid emptying the dustbin or you shudder at the thought of making a mess, the Samsung Clean Station could be a practical solution. The cleaning station is sold separately and is a worthy investment for its anti-dust structure. A five-layer HEPA filtration system keeps air clean and pure by containing dust and debris inside the station.
3. Dyson V11 AnimalPrice: $594.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with several attachments
- LED screen displays cleaning modes and battery life
- Point and shoot hygienic bin emptying mechanism
- Average battery life
- Need to hold a trigger down to operate the vacuum
- Doesn't stand on its own
Dyson’s V11 Animal isn’t cheap, but it has plenty of power to clean floors, carpets and everything in-between. Our furry friends aren’t always predictable, and you may very well find yourself needing to clean in tight spaces. The Dyson V11 Animal is surprisingly nimble and energetic for its size, which is a plus for dedicated pet parents.
If you’re the type of shopper who likes to compare similar products, the closest competitor on our list is the Miele Triflex HX1. I was also able to test the Samsung Jet 90, which is also loaded with features and boasts impressive suction power on all surfaces. I haven’t tested this Dyson for myself, but I was able to spend some quality time with the Miele and Samsung stick vacuums to better understand what sets these higher-priced vacuums apart.
From big to small to downright scary, Dyson’s V11 cleans up messes of any magnitude with an array of attachments. You’ll find a crevice tool, dirt brush, mini motorized tool and a combination tool. The Triflex HX1 comes with a crevice nozzle, dusting brush, upholstery nozzle and an electric multi-floor brush.
All three of these best stick vacuums for pet hair come with charging docks that can be mounted to the wall for easy storage. The stands have extra storage options for various accessories. One feature that sets the Dyson V11 apart is its extra clip to store the two smallest accessories directly on the wand.
These stick vacuums convert to handheld modes to clean your car, stairs or furniture. The Miele can also be configured to attach the main base to the cleaning head for more powerful cleaning and direct-drive action. Configuring the Miele this way reduces tension on the arm and hand, which is a huge plus when you’re dealing with a heavier vacuum cleaner. It’s worth noting that the Miele weighs nine pounds compared to the 6.68-pound Dyson. The Samsung Jet 90 is even lighter and weighs just over six pounds.
The Miele Triflex HX1 and Dyson V11 Animal both have a main brush that’s designed for all floor surfaces. On the Dyson, a high-torque brush head with stiff nylon bristles digs deep into carpets to remove even the most stubborn bits of dirt, debris and pet hair. The Miele has an electric brush with stiff bristles to clean carpeted surfaces. Both vacuums have low-profile heads for cleaning under furniture.
You can automatically adjust the cleaning heads to suction debris from various floor surfaces. Unlike the HX1, however, Dyson’s head can be manually adjusted with a switch to accommodate hard floors, carpets, and everything in between.
Neither model has LED lights. You can upgrade to the Miele Triflex HX1 Cat & Dog for that feature. Dyson currently doesn’t offer lights on any of its vacuums.
Even low-shedding breeds leave behind a surprising amount of fur. If your fur baby is a heavy shedder, you’ve undoubtedly spent time cleaning the brush roll after a vacuuming session. Unfortunately, neither vacuum comes with an anti-tangle brush. Dyson’s brush is slightly larger, which makes it less prone to tangles. The good news is that you can easily detach both brushes for cleaning.
Depending on the task at hand, you can choose between Eco, Auto and Boost cleaning modes. Miele’s stick vacuum offers similar settings. You can view and switch between modes on Dyson’s LED screen or manually toggle between them on the Miele. If you’re a fan of screen displays, Dyson’s more intuitive display has the edge. Both displays show how much battery life is remaining.
Dyson’s V11 Animal has a better battery life than the Triflex HX1 — but there’s a catch. You need to push a trigger down to keep the vacuum running. Dyson has improved this design feature over the years, and now offers a trigger that’s easier to press and hold as you go.
Its efficient trigger-operated design is what propels the V11 Animal and other Dyson vacuums to the top of the list if you’re concerned about battery life. Miele estimates 34 minutes on its lowest mode and up to 17 minutes on the highest mode for the Triflex HX1. In contrast, the V11 Animal lasts over an hour on eco mode and up to 40 minutes on automatic mode. Its maximum mode is slightly lower than the Triflex, with an expected run time of 10 to 15 minutes on boost mode.
This Dyson vacuum promotes cleaner air with its whole-machine filtration, which traps nearly all particles. If you have pets or struggle with allergies, the V11 Animal is an especially good choice for its filtration capabilities. The Triflex HX1 comes with a maintenance-free hygiene lifetime filter.
Both vacuums are very powerful and suction up an impressive amount of dirt, dust and debris as you go. Each vacuum has a dust bin to contain these messes, but Dyson’s .75-liter dust bin offers more storage space than the .5-liter bin on the Triflex HX1. Emptying the contents is a fairly straightforward task on both vacuums. You can also remove the filters to wash and dry them as needed.
5. Black+Decker POWERSERIES Extreme Pet Cordless Stick VacuumPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery can be removed for charging
- Brush bar with rubber bristles digs into carpets
- Lays flat and can convert to a hand vacuum
- Dust bin can be easily knocked off during use
- Beater needs to be manually switched off for hard floors
- Doesn't have a HEPA filter
The Black+Decker POWERSERIES Extreme Pet stick vacuum is a budget-friendly investment with powerful suction to pick up after your pets. A three-part system picks up large and small debris on multiple floor surfaces. You’ll also get a tangle-resistant brush to minimize snags.
Most cordless stick vacuum cleaners have a primary cleaning head for multiple surfaces. The POWERSERIES Extreme has an all-purpose brush to clean carpets, hard floors and area rugs. V-shaped bristles dig deep into carpets and other surfaces to draw out small and large debris. The cleaning head also moves up and down and side to side to get into tricky spaces. Integrated LED lights can help uncover hidden dirt and dust.
Its powerful suction makes this cordless stick vacuum for pets one of our top choices for thicker carpeted surfaces. Unfortunately, the vacuum lacks a robust filtration system. If you suffer from allergies or frequently clean up after pets, it may be worth paying a bit more to get a stick vacuum with a better filtration system that really seals in dirt and debris.
A three-speed control system offers customized cleaning on carpets, hard floors and area rugs. Simply adjust the switch to set your desired cleaning mode. This affordable vacuum doesn’t have a polished display screen, but it flashes an LED battery light if the level runs low.
You can lay the vacuum flat to reach underneath furniture or convert it to a hand vacuum to clean stairs, shelves and other tricky spaces. This vacuum even stands up on its own if you need to take a break.
BLACK+DECKER advertises a 55-minute run time on the lowest speed setting with the brush bar turned off. More powerful modes will drain the battery at a faster pace. The battery is also removable to recharge in or outside of the vacuum.
6. BISSELL ICONpet Pro (2746A)Price: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sealed filtration system keeps particles contained
- Wall mount and charging system
- Large tangle-free brush roll
- Small dirt cup
- Not great for thicker carpets
- Doesn't have an air flow indicator
The BISSELL ICONpet Pro (2746A) goes the extra mile to keep your home clean with its tangle-free brush roll and soft care floor brush. Whether you’re cleaning up after your furry friends or just cleaning in general, the sealed filtration system prevents particles and debris from escaping back into the air.
Even dogs that don’t seem to shed much tend to leave some amount of pet hair behind, but you can clean up any mess using the included specialized pet tools. You’ll find a motorized brush, pet dusting brush, LED crevice tool and a flexible crevice tool.
When it’s time to empty out the 0.4-liter dirt cup, simply slide the separator for mess-free emptying. ICONPet Pro Cordless is powered by a 25.2-volt battery and takes approximately four hours to charge. The vacuum weighs seven pounds and converts into a handheld vacuum to reach those tricky spaces.
7. Tineco Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum (A11)Price: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mounts to the wall for storage and recharging
- Offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction per charge
- Dust bin empties by pushing a button
- Dust bin is a bit small
- Doesn't come with extra batteries
- Lacks a flexible extension hose
If you have pets, the versatile A11 Hero by Tineco could be the vacuum for you. This stick vacuum features a powerful 450-watt motor and up to 120 watts of suction power. You can safely use this lightweight vacuum on hard floors and carpets, making it a practical investment for any home.
The lithium battery provides up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time, which is plenty for cleaning your entire home. Depending on your cleaning needs, you can select between three power modes, including Max mode for stubborn debris.
A large 0.6-liter dustbin captures debris as you vacuum and can be emptied by just pushing a button. Pet dander, dust, debris and other allergens are contained inside a four-stage fully sealed HEPA filter to keep the air around your home as clean as possible. You can easily convert this vacuum to a handheld vacuum to clean furniture, stairs and cars.
Several accessories are included, such as a two-in-one dusting tool, a crevice tool and a hair cleaning tool. The vacuum conveniently mounts to the wall for storage and recharging.
Which Is the Best Cordless Vacuum for Pet Hair?
We've tested, reviewed and researched many different vacuums to bring you the best cordless stick vacuums for pet hair. One of the biggest advantages of cordless vacuuming is that you don't have to worry about cord interference as you clean. Most cordless vacuums for pets can also be configured in various ways, and are highly portable.
Since the vacuum isn't plugged in to a power source, you might be looking for the best cordless stick vacuum for pet hair in terms of battery life. Some vacuums only last a matter of minutes on maximum mode, which could be a disappointment if you have heavy shedders in your home. The Dyson V11 Animal has one of the longest-lasting batteries -- as long as you don't mind holding down a trigger the entire time to conserve juice.
Pet messes are often unpredictable. Depending on the task at hand, you may find yourself cleaning in awkward spaces, such as the crevices in your couch or even your car's interior. We especially like the Shark APEX UpLight, as it has an extendable hose to better reach those tricky areas. Samsung's Jet 90 stick vacuum comes with a flexible tool for those hard-to-reach places.
If you're not sure whether a stick vacuum is right for you, check out our best robot vacuums for pet hair. These independent vacuums offer a wide range of features and provide a truly hands-free cleaning experience.
Which Dyson Stick Vacuum Is Best for Pet Hair?
We highly recommend the Dyson V11 Animal for cleaning up after pet hair. This feature-rich stick vacuum for pets has upgraded and improved components to make cleaning up after your furry friends an easier task.
Dyson hasn't eliminated its power trigger, but it's easy to press and hold the trigger on the V11 Animal as you vacuum. If you're looking for a Dyson stick vacuum that won't quit during a prolonged cleaning session, the V11 Animal is a solid choice.
You can save money by going with the Cyclone V10 Animal. While there are more similarities than differences between the two, it's worth noting that only the V11 automatically adapts suction power to match different floor types. The V11 also has a more efficient high-torque cleaner head for enhanced pickup on all surfaces, especially carpets.
Miele Triflex Vs. Dyson V11 Animal Vs. Samsung Jet 90: Which Is Better?
After testing out the Miele Triflex and Samsung Jet 90 for myself, there are definitely some noticeable differences between the two. While I haven't tested the Dyson V11 Animal, it's another solid option in this price range.
One of the most obvious differences between these three models is the battery life. With an expected run time of over an hour on eco mode in standard configuration, the Dyson is your best bet for marathon cleaning sessions. However, you'll need to press a trigger down to keep the vacuum running.
If you're concerned about weight, the Samsung Jet 90 is your best bet. This vacuum weighs just 6.17 pounds. In comparison, Dyson's V11 Animal is a slightly heavier 6.68 pounds. Miele's Triflex is the heaviest of the three vacuums at nine pounds. However, it's also the only stick vacuum on our list that can be configured in three different ways.
Another key difference is in the brushes. The Samsung Jet 90 is the only vacuum of these three to include a soft brush. Not only is the soft brush easier on hard floors, it also excels at picking up large and small debris. All three vacuums come with a multi-floor brush for hard floors and carpets. While the Miele's brush is a fixed height, you can manually switch heights to better clean hard floors and carpets with the Dyson.
