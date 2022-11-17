Early Black Friday Google Deals: Save Big Now

You won’t have to wait until Black Friday proper this year to save some money on Google’s best-selling product lines. You can already find significant discounts on the most popular devices from Google’s Pixel, Nest, and Chromecast product lines on the Google Store and Amazon.

But keep in mind that I’m just highlighting a couple of my personal favorite Black Friday Google deals here. Press the button below to browse the full selection. But don’t dillydally because theses offers won’t last long.

$150 Off Pixel 7 Pro Smartphone

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s latest and greatest smartphone and right now you can snag it for a $150 discount. That might not seem like much but keep in mind that this phone came out less than two months ago. Suffice it to say that this is the lowest the price has come down since launch.

The Pixel 7 Pro might not have the same cutting-edge specs as the latest Apple or Samsung releases but this phone still has an impressive 6.7-inch 120Hz, HDR10+ AMOLED display and a triple rear camera array. That said, this phone isn’t about its specs. It’s about its usability. You get Google-only software perks like a free built-in VPN, free built-in call screening, and Google’s incredible computational photography technology.

Planning to get the Pixel 7 Pro and need a protective case? We’ve got you covered.

$100 Off Pixel 7 Smartphone

Everything great that I have to say about the Pixel 7 Pro is dittoed for its younger sibling, the Pixel 7. If anything, this phone represents an even better price value because it has the same amazing suite of software as the Pixel 7 Pro while opting for a more budget-friendly spec sheet. It’s also got a more grippable 6.3-inch display.

And if you need a phone case for this one then you can head right over to my roundup of the best Pixel 7 protective cases.

20% Off Pixel Buds Pro Earbuds

Not only do the Pixel Buds Pro sound great but they also boast one-tap pairing with Pixel phones and a cumulative 24-hour battery life using its battery case. And right now you can snag a pair for $40 off MSRP. That means now is a great time to upgrade your portable audio setup.

35% Off Pixel Buds A-Series Eabuds

Looking for the buttery-smooth functionality of the Pixel Buds Pro at an even lower price? The budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds just got even more budget-friendly but the offer ends 11/28 so scoop these bad boys up quick if you’re looking to upgrade.

$50 Off Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is Google’s first wearable device but this tech giant clearly knows what they’re doing when it comes to tech. The Pixel Watch delivers all of the features you would expect, from biometric tracking, to Google Wallet support, and of course, the ability to take and receive calls without even pulling out your phone. The watch is $50 off for a limited time and this is the lowest recorded price for this device. It is a great Christmas gift option for the tech-lover on your gift list.

20% Off Chromecast with Google TV 4K

Look, I’m going to be real with you here. The newest Chromecast with Google TV 4K is already a pretty darn good deal. As one of the best 4K streaming sticks out there, it is already pretty fairly priced. But then when you add in an additional $10 off MSRP it’s a no-brainer. This is especially true if you use Google TV to manage your streaming services already.

$70 Off Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat actually goes on sale pretty frequently but that doesn’t mean that everybody’s already got one for themselves. By the way, if you haven’t already gotten one yourself you really should. The Nest Thermostat is extra efficient with your heating because it detects when you are out of the house so you don’t heat an empty home. In fact, many energy providers will fully subsidize your purchase via a mail-in rebate because it saves them money too. That’s as much of a win-win as it gets.

Pro tip: take advantage of this Nest Thermostat Compatibility Checker before you purchase this device to save you from potential installation issues.

$65 Off Google Nest Hub Max

The Nest Hub Max is Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo Show and is a standout deal with this early Black Friday discount of $65 off MSRP. It packs a ton of features behind its 10-inch touchscreen, including a personalized home screen, family notes, and the ability to hop into Zoom calls all from one device.

$60 Off Google Nest Cam

Considering how long they have been a part of our web security ecosystem, it should come as no surprise that Google has applied their smart home tech to a home security system as well. You can get a new Google Nest Cam for $60 off or you can get a two-pack for $80 off if you’re looking to build a larger network of cameras.

These discounts are on the battery-powered version of the camera, though there is also a wired version that is discounted too. Both versions of this camera connect to your home network to send you updates via the Google Home app. And the camera’s AI can tell the difference between a person, animal, and a vehicle too, so we’re talking about a network that can potentially solve a human-grade Captcha.

