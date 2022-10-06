13 Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Cases

Google proved with the Pixel 6 Pro that you don’t have to spend a fortune for a competitive, current-gen phone and they have doubled down on this concept with the Pixel 7 Pro. But while software advances like Google’s computational photography technology and a free built-in VPN are more important than the new hardware, you still have to take care of your device if you plan to use it for its full lifespan. Read on below to browse my picks for the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases available now.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $49.99 Shop now at Zagg
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $29.99 Shop now at Google Store
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Poetic Revolution Series CasePrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Stiff button covers
If you are seriously concerned about damaging your phone then you should seriously consider the Poetic Revolution Series Case. This is one of the best Pixel 7 Pro cases for securing your phone against drops and scratches. Not only does this case have a raised bumper frame to protect your phone’s vulnerable edges but it also has a built-in screen protector to rebuff scratches and cracks.
As if this case didn’t pack enough value already, the backside of this case houses a foldout kickstand too. The Poetic Revolution is one of my favorite Pixel 7 cases as well as there simply aren’t many cases out there than can boast as many features as it can.
Find more Poetic Revolution Series Case information and reviews here.
-
2. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Parallax is a simple snap-on case that sports an impressive balance between protection and portability using its raised bumper frame design. It offers enough of a bezel to shield both the phone’s 6.7-inch display and protruding rear camera bar from a face-down drop. And it does so without making this phone impossible to fit in your pocket.
The grippy texture on the edges is great for preventing drops outright but my favorite texture on this case has got to be the 3D hexacube design on the rear, which adds just the right amount of flair to your Pixel 7 Pro.
-
3. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
The Spigen Tough Armor probably won’t win any beauty contests but it may yet win out as your Pixel 7 Pro case of choice. That’s because it checks all the boxes for what most people want out of a phone case. It is protective thanks to its combination of TPU and PC materials. It is slim thanks to its raised bumper frame design. And it is functional thanks to its built-in kickstand and wireless charging support. And for bonus points, it smooths out the phone’s camera bar design to make for a phone that can actually lay down flat.
-
4. Crave Dual Guard CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Grippy design
- Battery Share compatible
- Slim and durable
- Bezel could be larger
- Cheap material quality
- Mushy button covers
When I see the colorful plastics of the Crave Dual Guard Case I don’t typically get the vibes of a high-quality product. But there’s more than meets the eye with this phone case. Beneath the outer PC layer of this case is a secondary TPU sleeve, which means it offers twice the protection that a simple snap-on case might provide. And on top of that, the case has a grippy texture to prevent drops from happening outright. One more thing that sets this case apart from the competition is its lifetime warranty, which is always nice to see on a product whose longevity is its selling point.
-
5. Ringke Fusion CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Battery Share compatible
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
Between its gentle curves and its bold camera bar, the Pixel 7 Pro is quite an attractive phone. If you’re not eager to cover yours up with a hunk of gray plastic then consider the Ringke Fusion Case instead. This case is made from a blend of clear TPU and PC materials so that it can show off the stock colorways of your phone without leaving it vulnerable to drops.
This case uses a raised bumper frame to provide a buffer against drops in all directions. This goes a long way toward preserving the phone’s 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display, which is far more likely to smack right into a rock without this crucial protective bezel.
-
6. Gear4 Denali CasePrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Antimicrobial coating
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
If you want a phone case made out of the same stuff that motorcycle helmets are lined with, then the Gear4 Denali might be your only choice. It is the first smartphone case I’ve come across to use D3O material, which is some of the best impact resistance materials on the planet. As an added plus, this case also has an antimicrobial coating to prevent the spread of bacteria on your phone or its case. I find this especially useful considering how many nasty public restrooms I’ve used my phone in.
-
7. Official Google Pixel 7 Pro CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Matching colorways
- Battery Share compatible
- Front bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
Look, I don’t always recommend official accessories for smartphones but Google’s Pixel 7 Pro case is pretty solid if you can look past the price. It adds both drop protection and some added grip to your phone without radically altering its weight or dimensions. Its three colors (hazel, chalk, and obsidian) are designed to match the stock colorways of the Pixel 7 Pro as well (hazel, snow, and obsidian). And it of course works great with the phone’s wireless Battery Share feature.
Do You Really Need a Pixel 7 Pro Case?
The peculiar thing about the Pixel 7 Pro is that its debut MSRP is substantially cheaper than most other phones with "Pro" in their names. So is the Pixel 7 Pro even a premium phone? And for that matter, does it even need a case? I would answer both of those questions with a resounding yes.
This phone may represent more of a software upgrade than a hardware upgrade but that doesn't make it any less worthy of protecting with a case or cover. This phone has the battery power and software support to outlast the average smartphone lifespan, which according to Buyback Boss, is two to three years.
But if you want things to last longer then you have to take care of them. And in the instance of a phone, that means using a phone case if you want to put off any unnecessary upgrades. On top of prolonging your phone's lifespan, a case also saves you money on expensive screen repairs. And according to Market Watch, American smartphone owners spent an estimated $3.4 billion replacing screens in 2018 alone. Considering how inexpensive and unobtrusive my favorite Pixel 7 Pro cases are, there are hardly any reasons to go caseless with a phone this nice.