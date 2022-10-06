13 Best Google Pixel 7 Cases

Rather than dazzle you with specs, Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones draw a crowd with genuinely useful features like free VPN support, spam protection, and Direct My Call. But all that convenience isn’t worth much if you break your phone. Be smart and get yourself one of the best Pixel 7 cases to keep your Google phone intact until your next upgrade.
1. Poetic Revolution Series CasePrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Built-in kickstand
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Bulky design
- Stiff button covers
The Poetic Revolution Series Case is one of the best Pixel 7 cases for those who want 360 degrees of protection for their new phone. The aspect that sets the Revolution apart from the competition is its built-in screen protector, which adds an extra layer of protection for your front screen without interfering with the phone’s Fingerprint ID feature.
This case also has a built-in kickstand on the rear, which doesn’t interfere with the phone’s ability to wireless charge either. Combine all of this with a grippy raised bumper frame design and you’ve got an all-around winner of a phone case.
-
2. Crave Dual Guard CasePrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of color options
- Grippy design
- Battery Share compatible
- Slim and durable
- Mushy button covers
- Cheap material quality
- Bezel could be larger
I have a surprising amount of good things to say about the Crave Dual Guard Case considering its relatively straightforward design. This hybrid case may not have a lot of bells and whistles but it offers a great amount of protection for its size and has a grippy texture to keep accidental drops from happening. It is also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
To add to this list, the case comes in a wide variety of colors — far more than the Pixel 7 itself. And it works with wireless charging in and out of the phone. This case isn’t made with the fanciest materials but it is still one of the best Pixel 7 cases I’ve come across yet.
-
3. Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Built-in kickstand
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Could be grippier
- Bezel could be larger
The Spigen Tough Armor Case always impresses me for the perfect balance it strikes between protection and portability. It is both slim and tough at the same time, making it both durable and pocket-friendly. Additionally, this case has a media-viewing kickstand on the rear, which works in both portrait and landscape and portrait modes. Another thing I like about it is that it smooths out the backplate of the Pixel 7, which is nice for those who don’t like the camera bump on the rear.
-
4. Caseology Parallax CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Grippy design
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Caseology Parallax Case is a hybrid-style case that adds both drop protection and extra grippiness to the Pixel 7 without adding too much extra bulk. The case uses a raised bumper frame design to provide a protective bezel around the phone’s vulnerable edges. It also adds some flair with its raised geometric backplate that is wireless charge-friendly.
-
5. Gear4 Denali CasePrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Antimicrobial coating
- Battery Share compatible
- Limited color options
- Bezel could be larger
- Limited drop protection
The Gear4 Denali is a no-nonsense Pixel 7 case that offers top-of-the-line protection to both you and your phone. That’s because this case is made with D3O Bio, an impact-resistant material that contains an antimicrobial agent designed to inhibit bacterial growth. This material packs a lot of protection into a small package, making this one of the better cases for handling drops despite its size. And it still allows for your phone to send and receive a wireless charge.
-
6. Ringke Fusion CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Large raised bezel
- Battery Share compatible
- Clear plastic discolors over time
- Could be grippier
- Stiff button covers
In my opinion, the Google Pixel 7 is a pretty attractive phone. That’s why it feels like a shame to cover it up with a chunk of plastic all in the name of keeping it looking brand new. If you feel this way as well, then consider the Ringke Fusion Case, which shields your phone from drops and scratches with a combination of clear TPU and PC materials. It offers a near-perfect balance of protection and portability and works with wireless charging too.
-
7. Google Official Pixel 7 CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Slim and durable
- Matching colorways
- Battery Share compatible
- Front bezel could be larger
- Could be grippier
- Limited drop protection
Though you will typically pay a premium price for buying name-brand smartphone accessories, there is no denying the aesthetic benefits of going with the Google Official Pixel 7 Case. This simple PC shell adds both protection and grip to your phone while perfectly matching the colorways of your phone.
The case feels more high-quality than last year’s Pixel 6 case too. The Google logo and side buttons are highlighted with a metallic finish and the buttons feel snappier and more responsive. But while the case offers a large rear bezel for the camera, the front screen protection is a little lacking. Consider supplementing this case with a glass screen protector if you really want to keep that 6.3-inch 90Hz display looking fresh.
Do You Really Need a Pixel 7 Case?
With its aluminum enclosure, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus display, and IP68-rated water resistance, the Pixel 7 doesn't feel quite as breakable as Samsung's latest glass-back phones. But phones are phones and people are people so let me cut to the chase: yes, you probably should get a Pixel 7 case.
But it is not your fault. It is simply a matter of statistics. According to statistics reported by Phone Arena, an average of 50 million phone screens break in the U.S. alone each year. That's nearly two phone screens per second. And that includes careful and clumsy people alike. Accidents simply happen.
But fortune favors the prepared, which is why I suggest to just about everyone I know to at least get a simple case for their phone. Sure, defender cases will offer even more longevity for your Pixel 7 but bulky accessories aren't ideal for everyone (hence the roundup post). So it doesn't really matter which case you go for as long you get some kind of material between your phone and the floor. Otherwise, you'll just become a statistic.