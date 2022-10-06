13 Best Google Pixel 7 Cases

The Poetic Revolution Series Case is one of the best Pixel 7 cases for those who want 360 degrees of protection for their new phone. The aspect that sets the Revolution apart from the competition is its built-in screen protector, which adds an extra layer of protection for your front screen without interfering with the phone’s Fingerprint ID feature.

This case also has a built-in kickstand on the rear, which doesn’t interfere with the phone’s ability to wireless charge either. Combine all of this with a grippy raised bumper frame design and you’ve got an all-around winner of a phone case.