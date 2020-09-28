Early Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deal: $100 Off Ecovacs DEEBOT

Score $100 off the Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum with this early Amazon Prime Day deal. This already budget-friendly robot vacuum is even more affordable with this steep price drop.

Traditionally, features such as Alexa and Google Voice commands and a longer battery life have been associated with higher price tags. The DEEBOT N79S isn’t the newest robot vacuum on the market, but it continues to stand out for its generous features, including WiFi connectivity and an accompanying smart app. You also don’t have to pay a premium for longer run times, as this DEEBOT powers through 110-minute cleaning cycles before needing to recharge.

Some robot vacuums only work with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, but the DEEBOT N79S works with both. Not only is this simply more convenient, it also means you won’t be left wondering whether your smartphone or other connected device is compatible with the vacuum. If you’d rather not use voice commands, the smart app puts over five commands at your fingertips. You can schedule cleanings, get status updates, control the vacuum as it cleans, and more directly from your smartphone.

Connectivity aside, this robot vacuum is a solid choice for its cleaning capabilities. You can’t map out entire zones or floors of your home, but you can use this robot vac to clean up virtually any mess. To get started, simply choose between Auto, Spot and Edge modes. There’s even an option to double the suction power for tougher messes. Four dual-length side brushes are included to help clean trickier spaces, such as corners and underneath furniture. As the Ecovacs makes its way around your home, its high-efficiency air filter will keep particles from escaping.

Messes rarely happen at convenient times. Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about disturbing others thanks to this vacuum’s whisper-quiet operation. It’s also equally suited for hard floors and carpets. Obstacle detection technology keeps the robot vacuum from crashing into furniture and other obstacles, while its anti-drop function ensures the automatic vacuum won’t go tumbling down the stairs.

One feature you won’t find on this robot vacuum is a mop. Don’t worry if you’re looking for a combination cleaner, as Ecovacs has a DEEBOT just for you. Check out these options:

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T8 can vacuum and mop up to 2,000 square feet at a time. The T8 AIVI builds on these noteworthy features with innovative technology that identifies various obstacles, such as cables and shoes, then plans accordingly. Not only does this prevent unwanted tangles and messes, it also means you don’t have to worry about picking up around the house before the vacuum begins.

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO U2 PRO also vacuums and mops up to 2,000 square feet. However, this robot vacuum specifically caters to pet owners with its pet care kit, which includes an extra-large dustbin, tangle-free brushes and more. This robot vacuum is specifically designed for mopping hard floors.

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T5 vacuums hard floors and carpets and has carpet detection technology to avoid carpets when mopping. Aside from its smart navigation and high-efficiency filter, this robot vacuum also runs up to three hours per cleaning cycle.

