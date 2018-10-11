15 Best Robot Vacuums: Which is Best For You?

The Shark IQ R101AE distances itself from competitors, even most of the more expensive ones, by the fact that it automatically empties itself when it’s finished. Every time the vacuum returns to its charger, the contents of its dustbin are automatically suctioned out. Not only does this mean less time spent emptying out dust bins yourself, it can also be a big plus for allergy sufferers. You will have to empty out the dust bin after roughly 30 uses.

I was sent a Shark IQ Robot with Auto-Empty Base to test out for myself. On its first trip around my home, the vacuum picked up an impressive amount of dust, dirt and pet hair, both on hard floors and carpets. It also did a pretty good job of detecting obstacles and either avoiding them or sparing them from a hard collision. The highlight was watching the vacuum return to its docking station and automatically empty its contents into the bagless base. If you don’t need this extra feature, you can purchase a less expensive model without a self-emptying base.

Some robot vacuum cleaners stand out for their quiet operation, but this self-emptying robot vac isn’t one of them. You can still hold a conversation as it makes its way around your home, but you might find yourself raising the volume if you’re watching TV or listening to music.

Suction is important, especially if you have a home with rugs or carpeting. This robot vacuum left my floors looking spotless, and even picked up embedded dog hairs on carpeted surfaces. It also followed a fairly methodical cleaning pattern and seemed to do a better job of avoiding obstacles with each run around the home.

Battery life is roughly 90 minutes per charge, which is about average for many robot vacuums on the market today. This vacuum is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. However, it’s currently only compatible with 2.4GHz networks.

Is the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum (R101AE) right for me? The fact that this vacuum empties itself into its base, a feature that’s often found on much higher-priced competitors, makes it a worthwhile investment for many households, especially for pet owners and allergy sufferers. However, it doesn’t have virtual boundary markers, and isn’t the quietest robot vacuum on the market.