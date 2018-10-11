15 Best Robot Vacuums: Which is Best For You?

If you’re like most people, vacuuming isn’t exactly your favorite household chore. Whether you’re looking for something specific, like a robot vacuum for pets, or just want to get a general idea of what’s out there, here’s a look at the best robot vacuum for every budget.
-
1. iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550)Price: $898.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- Smart mapping technology helps the vacuum learn each room
- Can create virtual boundary markers
- Not very quiet
- Pricey
- Dust bin isn't bagless
The iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) holds up to 60 days of dust, dirt and pet hair, and automatically empties contents into its base at the end of each run. Once the debris is deposited into the bin, it’s held in a sealed bag to prevent allergens from escaping into the air. On top of that, a high-efficiency filter helps block any lingering allergens, even tiny dust mites.
Its self-emptying base is this robot vacuum’s hallmark feature, but it also comes with powerful suction for enhanced pickup. When combined with the distinctive three-stage cleaning system found in all Roomba robot vacuums, that means maximum pickup on hard floors and carpeted surfaces.
A suite of intelligent sensors helps guide the vacuum around the room. The vacuum also comes with Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology that enables it to learn and map out your home, while making adjustments as needed with every cleaning session. You can create virtual no-go zones to keep the robot vacuum in designated areas.
In terms of connectivity, the vacuum supports both 2.4 and 5GHz networks. It also works with Alexa for voice control.
Is the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) right for me? Although it comes with a high price tag, allergy sufferers and pet owners especially appreciate this robot vacuum’s self-emptying capacity. If you don’t need a self-emptying base, however, a less expensive Roomba could be a more practical investment.
Find more iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) information and reviews here.
-
2. Neato Botvac D7Price: $599.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-floor mapping techonology
- Turbo boost provides maximum pickup when needed
- Compatible with 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- Not a very low-profile design
- Doesn't have tangle-free brushes
- Smaller dust bin requires frequent emptying
With a run time of 120 minutes and multi-floor mapping technology, Neato Botvac D7 is well suited for cleaning larger homes and living spaces.
This Neato robot vacuum is outfitted with an ultra-performance filter, which captures even the smallest particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. A spiral combo brush that’s specifically designed to pick up pet hair on various floor surfaces makes this vacuum a practical choice for pet owners.
There are eco and turbo modes depending on the amount of cleaning that’s required. While eco mode helps to conserve energy, turbo mode boosts suction power and speeds up the brush to tackle messier areas.
This Neato runs up to 120 minutes per charge and automatically recharges then resumes cleaning when necessary.
Unless you want the vacuum to clean an entire level at once, you’ll want a way to block it from off-limit areas. Virtual barrier lines keep the vacuum inside designated areas while it cleans. You can simply push a button to have the vacuum clean within specified zones. You can create No-Go Lines for each floor plan in your living space.
This Neato has WiFi connectivity and works with 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Neato Chatbot and IFTTT. Laser mapping technology and a distinctive D-shape ensures the most efficient cleaning pattern.
Is the Neato Botvac D7 right for me? With multi-floor mapping and a relatively long run time per charge, the Botvac D7 is right at home cleaning larger homes and living spaces. However, it lacks some features found on a few similarly-priced competitors, including a self-emptying base.
Find more Neato Botvac D7 information and reviews here.
-
4. DEEBOT OZMO 920Price: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can draw customized cleaning areas in the app
- Supports Alexa and Google Home
- Floating brush design
- Integrated voice is a bit loud
- Not the most powerful suction on carpets
- Some similarly priced competitors offer more features
Its low-profile design and combination mop and vacuum setup ensure the DEEBOT OZMO 920 leaves floors looking as clean as possible. In fact, the water reservoir is large enough for whole-home cleaning.
It’s also on the quieter side thanks to a pressure-retention system, which balances efficiency and high vacuum pressure to help reduce noise while maintaining suction power. Expected run time is roughly 110 minutes per charge.
A floating brush design allows the vacuum to dig deep into carpets and other surfaces to draw out even the most stubborn bits of debris. An intelligent mapping and navigation system ensures the most efficient cleaning.
You can also use the map for multi-floor mapping to familiarize the robot vacuum with your living space. Virtual boundary markers keep the vacuum out of restricted areas as it cleans. Another perk is the ability to simply designate specific areas around your home that need the most attention via the app. Alexa and Google Home are both supported.
Is the DEEBOT OZMO 920 right for me? Its large water tank and numerous features make this robot vacuum a solid all-around cleaner for many homes. However, it lacks a boost mode for extra suction power in really dirty areas.
I was sent a sample DEEBOT OZMO 920 for review.
-
5. eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15CPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Triple filtration system
- Four cleaning modes
- Doesn't have virtual boundary markers
- Not the most powerful suction
- Lacks self-cleaning brushrolls
Fans of the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C appreciate its affordable price tag, complete with a generous array of features. For example, this robot vacuum is WiFi-enabled, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It’s also on the quieter side, with a noise level of roughly 55 decibels.
Lower objects and pieces of furniture aren’t an issue, thanks to this vacuum’s slim profile. Standing at just 2.85 inches high, this eufy robo vac slides under most obstacles without getting stuck. Its 1300 Pa maximum suction power isn’t the strongest, but it’s enough to suck up the majority of dust, dirt and pet hair around the house. A triple filtration system, including a high-performance filter, keeps allergens from escaping back into the air.
You can customize each cleaning session by selecting any of the four available cleaning modes. Expected run time is approximately 100 minutes on standard mode, and up to 40 minutes on maximum mode.
Is the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C right for me? This robot vacuum is a bargain for its solid all-around performance, quiet operation and affordable price tag. However, it lacks some features found on pricier models, including virtual boundary markers and mapping technology.
I received a sample eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C for review.
Find more eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C information and reviews here.
-
6. iRobot Roomba 980Price: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses up to 10x air power for more serious messes
- Cleaning head automatically adjusts for hard floors and carpets
- High efficiency filter traps up to 99 percent of allergens
- Expensive
- Battery life could be better
- Occasionally disconnects when using the app
If you’re looking for a Roomba with maximum suction power, consider the iRobot Roomba 980. This workhorse uses up to 10 times the air power once it detects it’s cleaning a carpeted surface, or you put it into performance mode.
Its powerful suction is just one perk for pet owners, though, as the robot vacuum also comes with multi-surface brushes that work in conjunction to sweep and suck up pet hair, dirt, dust and larger bits of debris, all without getting tangled. While the multi-surface brushes battle against pet hair and allergens, the edge-sweeping brush gets deep into corners and edges to get your living space especially clean. A high-efficiency filter captures nearly all dust and dirt particles, and even the smallest allergens.
As with many other robot vacuums in this price range, this Roomba is WiFi-connected. It also works with Alexa for voice control. You can use the accompanying app to handle many tasks, from scheduling cleanings to tracking where the robot vacuum has already cleaned and where it will clean.
Sharing your living space with one or more furry friends typically means dealing with a bit more mess than your average pet-free household. This robot vacuum is equipped with dirt detecting technology to boost cleaning and suction power in dirtier spots. Built-in sensors recognize these dirtier spots and direct the vacuum to clean more thoroughly.
This robot vacuum runs up to 120 minutes per charge. Smart and laser mapping technology keeps the vacuum on track, whether it’s cleaning a designated space or an entire level of your home.
Is the iRobot Roomba 980 right for me? If it’s not too much of a budget stretch, the Roomba 980 is a particularly good choice for households with carpeted floors and/or pets.
Find more iRobot Roomba 980 information and reviews here.
-
7. Roborock S6Price: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Runs up to three hours in Quiet mode
- Integrated cable holder
- Simultaneously mops and vacuums
- Run time is reduced to 180 minutes on more powerful settings
- Mopping needs to be manually disabled for carpets
- Doesn't support smart home integration
Roborock S6 isn’t cheap, but you get a lot of features for its premium price tag. One example is its innovative laser mapping technology, which allows the vacuum to clean as efficiently as possible while adapting each route. Full 360-degree sensing keeps the vacuum from falling or getting trapped.
Selective cleaning allows you to ask the vacuum to clean one room, several rooms or even the entire home in a single session.
Instead of setting up cumbersome strips on the floor to keep the vacuum out of forbidden areas, you can simply draw a no-go zone directly in the app, or use virtual barriers. It also mops as it cleans, leaving your floors looking their best.
In terms of run time, you can expect this robot vacuum to last up to three hours in quiet mode. The vacuum is fully connected and features Alexa voice control for added convenience.
Is the Roborock S6 right for me? While its premium price tag might be a bit of a budget stretch, it might be worth the investment if you’re looking for a high-end robot vacuum that vacuums and mops for hours per charge.
-
8. Neato Botvac D5Price: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best for medium to large homes
- Gets into tough spaces such as corners and wall edges
- Remembers up to three floorplans
- Not currently compatible with 5GHz networks
- Some find it a bit loud
- Can get stuck underneath lower pieces of furniture
The Botvac D5 Connected is a solid mid-range choice if you’re looking for a WiFi-enabled robot vacuum that excels at cleaning up easy-to-miss spaces such as the corners and along the sides of walls. Whether it’s tackling those tricky spaces or is churning along in the open, the extra-large main brush will pick up virtually all pet hair around your home.
Connected is in this robot vacuum’s name, and its features don’t disappoint. Laser technology allows the vacuum to accurately scan and map out each room before it starts to clean. It also works with Alexa, so you can use your voice to give cleaning commands.
Once it begins, the vacuum uses this information to navigate its way through your living space. It moves in a logical and methodical cleaning pattern as it goes for more effective results. If you want to keep the vacuum out of off-limit spaces, or simply want it to avoid Fido’s food and water bowls, just add No-Go Lines to the map. You can set up these lines on each floor for the most efficient cleaning.
Expected run time is approximately 90 minutes per cleaning session. You can save up to three floorplans, making the vacuum a practical fit for medium to larger homes.
Is the Neato Botvac D5 right for me? With its ultra performance filter and efficient combo brush, the D5 is especially suited for allergy sufferers and pet owners. The lack of 5GHz compatibility may be a concern for some.
Find more Neato Botvac D5 information and reviews here.
-
9. iRobot Roomba E5Price: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to customize cleanings
- Automatically adjusts between hard floors and carpets
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Some competitors have a longer battery life
- Doesn't have room mapping technology
- Not very quiet
The iRobot Roomba E5 is a solid value, especially for pet owners. One perk is its washable dust bin, which allows you to completely rinse away dust, dirt and other allergens after each cleaning session. Dual multi-surface brushes flex and adjust as needed, whether the vacuum is on hard floors or carpets.
As with most other Roombas, this iRobot robot vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system. It also has powerful suction with up to five times the air power to suction up even the smallest pieces of debris. A high-efficiency filter traps nearly all pet allergens for cleaner air around your home. Expected run time is roughly 90 minutes per charge.
Is the iRobot Roomba E5 right for me? This Roomba is geared towards pet owners seeking maximum pickup without spending a fortune on a robot vacuum cleaner. However, it lacks the more powerful suction found on the more expensive models.
-
10. Neato Botvac ConnectedPrice: $445.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- On-board sensors minimize collisions
- Vacuums and mops at once
- Equipped with vision mapping and navigation system
- Won't work with 5GHz networks
- Relatively small dustbin
- Not great at remembering home layouts
The Neato Botvac Connected is oriented towards cleaning small to medium homes.
As with other members of the Neato Connected family, this robot vacuum features WiFi connectivity, so you can use your phone — and the accompanying app — to monitor and control the vacuum from just about anywhere. If you prefer manual controls, you can take advantage of the LCD screen with onboard controls.
Laser technology empowers the vacuum to scan out, map and navigate each space as accurately as possible.
Another feature this Neato shares with its family members is a unique D-shape design. The D-shape comes in handy by making it easier for the vacuum to clean deep into corners and along the sides of walls to capture dust, allergens and other small particles.
A multi-purpose combo brush picks up debris and allergens on virtually any surface. The vacuum is also equipped with a blade brush for deeper cleaning on carpeted surfaces.
Once it starts cleaning, you can expect this Neato to run up to 75 minutes per session. Eco mode conserves power and results in quieter operation overall, but if you need an extra boost you can simply turn on Turbo mode.
Is the Neato Botvac Connected right for me? It’s not cheap, but this WiFi-enabled vacuum can be run via voice commands and is ideal for larger houses.
Find more Neato Botvac Connected information and reviews here.
-
11. iRobot Roomba 614Price: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for dorms, apartments and smaller living spaces
- Cleaning head automatically adjusts for carpets and hard floors
- Runs up to 90 minutes per cleaning session
- No WiFi connectivity
- Some similarly priced competiors have more features
- Doesn’t have virtual boundary markers
If you’re living in a dorm, apartment or other smaller living space, you don’t necessarily need a larger and more powerful vacuum, which is where this Roomba comes in handy.
The iRobot Roomba 614 isn’t fancy, but it reliably cleans various floor types, including carpets and hard floors, and gets to work with the push of a button. Dirt detection sensors provide more concentrated cleaning on dirtier areas.
Another convenient feature is cliff detection technology, which keeps the Roomba from tumbling down the stairs. You can expect up to 60 minutes of run time per charge, which should be plenty to successfully clean a dorm room, smaller apartment or certain areas within your home.
Is the iRobot Roomba 614 right for me? If you don’t mind giving up WiFi connectivity and a bit more power, the Roomba 614 is a solid choice for apartment dwellers, college students and anyone else in a smaller living space.
Find more iRobot Roomba 614 information and reviews here.
-
12. PureClean PUCRC25Price: $92.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual rotating brushes pick up dust, dirt and debris
- Starts cleaning with the push of a button
- Run time is roughly 90 minutes per charge
- Lacks WiFi connectivity
- Basic navigation
- Small dust bin
The PureClean PUCRC25 is an unassuming robot vacuum that has a lot to offer at a very affordable price.
For starters, it’s equipped with obstacle detection technology to keep collisions at bay. A low profile makes it easier for the vacuum to underneath furniture.
It’s also equipped with a HEPA filter to purify the air for allergy sufferers and households with pets. Sweeper brushes on both sides collect dust and dirt that tends to hide in corners and edges. Stair detection technology keeps the vacuum from tumbling down stairs.
Is the PureClean PUCRC25 right for me? This robot vacuum is very basic, but it’s a good choice if you’re ready to take the plunge into the world of robot vacuum cleaners while keeping your budget in check.
Find more PureClean PUCRC25 information and reviews here.
-
13. ILIFE A9Price: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- App-based control from nearly anywhere
- Can choose between four cleaning modes
- Two-in-one roller brush
- Not compatible with Google Assistant
- Some competitors have a slimmer profile
- Doesn't work on black carpets
The ILIFE A9 stands out for its efficient cleaning system, including a dustbin that captures and secures fine dust and debris, leaving only clean air in its wake. Powerful centrifugal force helps to separate larger and smaller dust particles once the vacuum suctions them up. A high-performance filter captures these fine dust particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. This method also keeps particles from getting trapped in the filter, which results in consistent and prolonged suction power.
Its powerful suction isn’t the only perk this robot vacuum has to offer for pet owners, as well as allergy sufferers. Side brushes sweep up debris on all types of flooring, including carpet. There’s also a 2-in-1 roller brush that maintains contact with the floor as the vacuum cleans, even if it’s on an uneven surface.
As long as it’s connected to WiFi, the vacuum uses its built-in panoramic camera to generate the most current map for more accurate navigation. Not only does this help the vacuum avoid obstacles, it also displays areas that have been cleaned so that you can accurately track the vacuum’s progress.
Speaking of WiFi connectivity, you can use the accompanying app to control the vacuum, even if you’re not home. With this app you can schedule and start cleanings, as well as track the vacuum’s current progress via the cleaning map. This robot vacuum for pets works with Alexa for voice control.
A choice between four modes lets you customize each cleaning. Depending on the circumstances and how messy your living space is, you can opt for Auto, Edge, Spot and Max modes. Invisible boundary markers help guide the vacuum around desired areas while keeping it from venturing into prohibited spaces.
Is the ILIFE A9 right for me? It’s hard to overlook this affordable vacuum cleaner if you value basics such as WiFi connectivity, strong suction and dependable navigation. However, it’s currently not compatible with Google Assistant. This vacuum also struggles with black carpets.
-
14. ECOVACS DEEBOT N79SPrice: $189.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One-touch start
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Ideal for deep cleaning
- Some mention it can get stuck on rugs
- A bit loud
- Cleaning patterns can be erratic
If you don’t have a specific cleaning purpose in mind, it makes sense to invest in a vacuum that does a little bit of everything. The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S has five cleaning modes with options such as edge cleaning, targeted cleaning and a maximum power mode for the most intense jobs. There’s also a three-stage cleaning system for maximum dirt and dust pickup. A suite of cliff detection and anti-collision sensors protects the vacuum as it goes. This model also features WiFi connectivity and voice control via Alexa. It’s most suited for hard floors and thin carpets.
Is the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S right for me? This robot vacuum is a practical investment if you’re looking for a versatile cleaner. A lack of navigation sensors can make cleaning patterns erratic.
Find more ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S information and reviews here.
-
15. Coredy R300Price: $165.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a remote control
- Anti-collision and anti-drop technology
- Cleaning head automatically adjusts between carpets and hard flooring
- No WiFi connectivity
- Doesn't come with boundary markers
- Tends to get stuck on cords and cables
Budget shoppers will appreciate the affordable Coredy R300 robot vacuum cleaner. If you don’t need all the bells and whistles found on pricier robot vacuums, you’ll enjoy the simplicity of this model. There’s no WiFi connectivity, but the vacuum comes with a remote control so you can clean as well as schedule and customize cleaning preferences. The cleaning head automatically adjusts and boosts cleaning power as needed. It also automatically adapts to transition from hard flooring to medium-pile carpeting.
This vacuum isn’t completely bare-bones, as it comes with upgraded anti-collision and anti-drop sensing technology to keep it from running into obstacles or taking a tumble down stairs. A pressure-sensitive bumper helps guide the vacuum around the home while minimizing the chance of a collision with furniture and other objects.
A high-efficiency filter keeps allergens from circulating back into the air. The vacuum is also equipped with side brushes to sweep up stubborn bits of dirt and debris. Expected run time is roughly 110 minutes per charge.
Is the Coredy R300 right for me? If you don’t mind giving up features such as voice control and WiFi connectivity, this robot vacuum is a solid choice for budget shoppers.
Why do I need a robot vacuum?
As opposed to a traditional vacuum cleaner, you don't need to physically be there in order to get the job done.
In fact, many of today's robot vacuum cleaners feature WiFi connectivity so that you can conveniently schedule cleanings and check up on the vacuum when you're not home using your smartphone.
Which robot vacuum cleaner should I buy?
When searching for the right robot vacuum cleaner, the price is understandably one of the most important factors.
Some of the priciest vacuums can set you back up to $1,000 or more. This generally buys you the most powerful suction and longest-lasting batteries, as well as all of the bells and whistles.
If you're willing to give up a bit of power and performance and don't necessarily need features such as a full bin indicator or boundary markers, you can find plenty of options between $400 and $750.
Which robot vacuum is best for pet hair?
There is no one robot vacuum cleaner that's specifically designed to clean up after pets. However, several of the best robot vacuum cleaners come with features that pet owners tend to appreciate.
For example, HEPA filters can help keep your allergies under control. These filters often prevent allergens, including pet hair and dander, from escaping back into the air while vacuuming. You can also find vacuums with anti-tangle brushes, which is ideal for households with pets.
If you're looking for a pet-specific robot vacuum cleaner, check out these best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair.
Which robot vacuums work with Alexa and Google Home?
The majority of robot vacuum cleaners on the market today feature WiFi connectivity. As a result, many also work with Alexa, Google Home or both.
This used to be one of the distinguishing features between higher-end models and more affordable ones, but a large number of budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners now have WiFi connectivity.
