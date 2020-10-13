Garmin Black Friday Deal: Save Up to $305 on GPS Units & Smartwatches

Save up to $305 off your favorite Garmin devices with these mega Black Friday discounts. You’ll find steep discounts on newer releases and older models alike, from basic GPS smartwatches to ones with all the features you might need for wilderness adventures.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $305 off the Garmin fēnix 5X Plus this Black Friday. The 5X Plus comes fully loaded with even more features, including a wrist-based Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor to keep track of your blood oxygen saturation at high altitudes. Whether you’re exploring new territory or are eager to try out a new path, Treadline popularity routing guides you to the best routes and trails.
The smaller Garmin fēnix 5S Plus is also on sale for nearly $200 off. This Garmin is virtually identical to the 5 Plus, but it comes with a smaller wristband. The band on the 4S is 40 millimeters, compared to 45 millimeters on the larger model.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Both the Garmin vivoactive 4 and the smaller 4S are on sale during Black Friday Deals Week 2020. This big discount drops the vivoactive 4 to its lowest price yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is a GPS smartwatch with an array of health stats and user-friendly features. For example, the watch has energy monitoring, stress tracking, hydration tracking, and a pulse ox sensor. There’s also wrist-based heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep monitoring. Built-in sports apps are available with access to over 20 preloaded activities, including running, cycling, swimming, golf and more. You can also follow along with pre-loaded workouts, including strength training, yoga and Pilates.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save 40 percent ($200!) on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT Tri-Bundle. This bundle is specifically designed for triathletes and comes with all the necessary tools to track workouts on land and in the water. You’ll find Garmin’s 735XT smartwatch along with the HRM-Swim strap for pool-based workouts and the HRM-Tri strap, which is best for runs, bike rides and open water swims.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save $150 off Garmin fēnix 6 Sapphire. This Garmin is loaded with features for active lifestyles, including heart-rate monitoring, weather tracking, a built-in altimeter and more. You can also sync your favorite music streaming services and store up to 2,000 songs.
Save $150 off Garmin fēnix 6X Sapphire. The 6X has an even bigger screen than the 6, which makes it easier to view your maps, phone notification, metrics and more. Otherwise, you’ll find the same great features as the 6, including GPS and navigation, along with pre-loaded courses for your favorite activities.
-
Shop now at backcountry.tnu8.net From backcountry.tnu8.net
Save $150 off Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar. Every feature this watch has to offer, including body energy monitoring, smartphone connectivity and built-in activity tracking and coaching, is powered by the sun. You can do everything from golf to climb to bike and more with this smartwatch. You can also store and play music, make payments using Garmin Pay and more.
Save $150 off Garmin fēnix 6S Pro Solar. This Solar watch is identical to the 6 Pro but offers a smaller band size to better suit smaller wrists.
Save $150 Off Garmin fēnix 6X Pro. The 6X Pro offers enhanced mapping features, including ski maps, golf course maps and suggested running and cycling routes. If you choose to take your desire to explore the wilderness to the next level, the 6X Pro monitors your physical response to altitude and even alerts your emergency contacts if it detects an incident.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 50 percent ($150) off the Garmin Instinct watch with this Black Friday Week deal. This huge discount matches the lowest price yet we’ve seen this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Garmin’s Instinct is a rugged GPS watch designed for the most challenging conditions. This watch is built to military standards for water, shock and thermal resistance. The battery lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and 40 hours in UltraTrac battery-saver mode. You can expect up to 16 hours in GPS mode. Other perks include Trackback routing to bring you back to your starting point, along with an altimeter, barometer and electronic compass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Garmin Edge 1030 has a large 3.5-inch color display, so you can clearly navigate, read alerts and more. A pre-loaded cycling map keeps you on track with turn-by-turn directions and navigation alerts. This bike computer also boasts rider-to-rider messaging and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No matter where your day takes you, staying in touch is easy with Garmin’s inReach. Even if you don’t have cell coverage, you can stay in touch thanks to two-way messaging via the global Iridium satellite network. You can also track and share your location with friends and family members. Pair the device with compatible mobile devices to access even more features, such as downloadable maps, color aerial imagery, U.S. NOAA charts and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re hiking, geocaching or exploring, the rugged Oregon 750t GPS and GLONASS handheld device will keep you on track. Highlights include live geocaching and live tracking, so your loved ones will feel more at ease while you’re out. You’ll also find a large three-inch touchscreen, 8MP digital camera and Topo mapping.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Garmin Approach S60 features full-color course maps along with over 40,000 courses. There’s also Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity. The 1.2-inch screen is easy to read in the sunlight and features a scratch-resistant bezel for durability.