Greenworks Prime Day Deal: Save $100 on a 40V Lawn Mower

You’ve been making excuses about getting an electric lawn mower for, like, forever. No more excuses. This amazing Prime Day deal for the Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Mower was made for you.

Score $100 off this superb piece of yard equipment today only! That’s right: this mower is only $199.00. At that price, it pays to never look back to the days of gas-powered fumes and hassle ever again.

But, like all Prime Day deals, you’ve got to be a Prime member to take action on this bargain. What are you waiting for? That grass isn’t going to stop growing while you’re thinking about what to do. Buy this mower already and thank yourself later.

Save $100 on the Greenworks 25322 G-MAX 40V 16-Inch Cordless Mower

The Greenworks 16-Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is one of the highest-rated models online and it’s easy to see why: it’s reliable, easy to use, and needs virtually no maintenance. A simple push of the power button and whammo: you’re ready to cut some grass. This year for Prime Day, this Greenworks mower is on sale for just $198.23, a 34% savings from the retail price. That’s an amazing Prime Day deal.

The 40v battery is ridiculously easy to place into the charger and the lawn mower. The handle of the machine folds down when finished to facilitate compact storage (and save some shed room for your wood chipper). Adjust the mowing height using five settings between 1-1/4-inches high to 3-3/8-inches high by using the simple lever mechanism.

While this mower doesn’t feature automatic propulsion, the mower is light enough that you won’t have any issues pushing it across your yard. Even thick grass at the beginning of a growing season will be cut easily without much stress on your part. The back wheels are 7 inches in diameter and the front wheels are six inches.

The noise level of the Greenworks G-MAX 40V mower is only about half as much as a standard gas-engine mower and there are, obviously, no gas spills or exhaust fumes. The cutting power and battery life are both impressive, able to easily take care of a medium-sized yard on just one charge.

Greenworks offers an impressive feature on this 40V mower: the option to either bag or mulch. Chuck all the clippings into the rear bag while mowing if you wish. Or, mulch on the go to deposit freshly cut, fine clippings on the grass for a more sustainable approach to landscaping. This mower has the capability for multiple options.

While a charger and one battery pack are included with the mower, you should think about picking up an additional battery to avoid long waits between needed charges. They’re also interchangeable with other Greenworks 40V tools.

The Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower is a great machine for homeowners looking to upgrade from an old, smelly gas-engine mower and get green. For what it’s worth: I’m a huge fan of the lime green color of this machine.

Price: $198.23

