Hoover Prime Day Deal: Save Up to $126 on Vacuums

Save $126 Off Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel (UH74220PC)

Buy The MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel

The Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel hasn’t experienced a significant price drop in a while, making this deal extra sweet if you’re looking for some serious Prime Day savings. This dual-action vacuum cleaner works equally well on hard floors and carpets. It’s also well suited for pet owners and comes with multi-purpose tools for suctioning pet hair off of furniture, stairs and other areas around your home.

An enhanced cleaning system ensures this Hoover will remain at its peak performance, even if you don’t maintain the filter regularly. Pet owners and allergy sufferers will appreciate the extra-large dustbin and anti-allergen HEPA media filtration, which captures and removes nearly all dust and allergens from the air.

Save $126 Off Hoover ONEPWR Blade MAX Stick Vacuum (BH53350)

Buy The ONEPWR Blade MAX

A price drop of 36 percent drops this Hoover vacuum to the lowest price we’ve seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel. If you’re tired of feeling restricted by cumbersome power cords, check out this cordless alternative. The vacuum features a high-performance digital motor and is suitable for any floor type.

Cyclonic technology captures even the smallest particles without losing suction power. The Blade MAX will run up to 45 minutes per session. Pet owners will find a designated tool to remove deeply embedded pet hair on furniture and stairs.

Save 30% Off Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum (UH74110)

Buy The Pet Max Vacuum

A 29 percent discount drops the Hoover UH74110 to the lowest price we’ve seen yet this year when sold directly through Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. As its name suggests, this Hoover caters to pet owners. One handy feature is the designated Pet Tool Kit, which is specifically designed to tackle dirt, dander, and other debris on furniture, stairs and around the home.

Allergy-blocking technology traps up to 97 percent of dander, dust and pollen particles, resulting in cleaner air for pet owners and allergy sufferers. An on/off switch prepares the brushroll for hard floors or carpets, while a 12-foot extension allows you to reach up to the ceilings and other tricky places. This Hoover also comes with an extra-large dustbin to store contents for longer amounts of time.

Save 28% Off Hoover Wind Tunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Vacuum (UH72625)

Buy The Wind Tunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Vacuum

With its price tag slashed by 28 percent, this Hoover pet vacuum currently sits at its lowest price yet on Amazon this year, according to CamelCamelCamel. Here’s another high-performance Hoover for pet owners and allergy sufferers. The WindTunnel 3 comes ready for even the messiest jobs with a tool that’s specifically designed to remove pet hair on hard floors and carpets. There’s also plenty of suction power to reach and remove stubborn debris.

A carbon filter with HEPA media absorbs odors and traps almost all particles for cleaner air. A 30-foot power cord gives you the freedom you need for more efficient cleaning. This Hoover also features a telescoping extension wand, crevice tool, and an on/off brush roll.

Save 20% Off Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner (FH53000PC)

Buy The Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

A price drop of 20 percent brings this carpet cleaner down to its lowest price in quite some time. Automatic cleaning for pet owners? This Hoover carpet cleaner automatically mixes and dispenses a cleaning solution, which makes cleaning up after furry friends a more straightforward task. Whether you’re living with a super shedder or a pet that loves outdoor playtime, the carpet cleaner is equipped to handle all sorts of messes.

A spot-chasing pretreat wand detaches to instantly clean embedded stains. Specially designed power brushes also expertly remove embedded dander, dirt and other debris while keeping pet odors to a minimum. A drying function restores carpeted surfaces to their pre-cleaning state much faster.

