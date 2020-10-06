15 Best Robot Vacuums: Compare & Save (Updated!)

If you’re like most people, vacuuming isn’t exactly your favorite household chore. Whether you’re looking for something specific, like a robot vacuum for pets, or you’re simply browsing for a robot vacuum cleaner that can make life easier, read on to discover the best robot vacuums currently available.
1. iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550)Price: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More affordable self-emptying Roomba
- Learns its environments and adapts accordingly
- Google Home and Alexa compatibility
- Doesn't have a spot cleaning function
- Can't create no-go zones
- Not designed for deep carpet cleaning
The Roomba i3+ (3550) is iRobot’s entry-level robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal. Don’t be fooled by its status, though, as this Roomba is a worthy compromise if you want the legendary Roomba cleaning power along with all of the tech essentials.
As with all other iRobot robot vacuum cleaners, the i3+ self-emptying vacuum features a premium three-stage cleaning system for optimal results. Once the vacuum touches a carpet, it can increase suction power by 10 times to remove even the smallest and most stubborn particles.
Sensor technology keeps the Roomba away from furniture and other obstacles while guiding it in a sensible cleaning pattern around your home. Dirt detection sensors guide the robotic vacuum cleaner to especially messy areas.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled and monitored via your smartphone. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa so that you can simply use your voice to clean.
The more time you spend with the i3+, the better it will understand your environment. For example, the vacuum might suggest an additional cleaning when local pollen counts are high or when your pet is most likely to shed.
Whether you own pets or not, it’s also hard to overlook the dual multi-surface brushes that remove debris, dirt and pet hair that’s hiding around your home. This Roomba receives regular updates and improvements so that it stays relevant over time.
Choose the Roomba i3+ (3550) if you want:
- A base that holds up to 60 days’ worth of dirt and debris
- A vacuum that learns its environment and adapts accordingly
- Regular software updates for improved performance
2. Neato Botvac D7Price: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Receives automatic software updates
- Turbo boost provides maximum pickup when needed
- Compatible with 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- Not a very low-profile design
- Doesn't have tangle-free brushes
- Smaller dust bin requires frequent emptying
I was sent a test unit of the Neato D7 to review, and instantly put the robot vacuum to work. My needs ranged from general daily cleaning to picking up mud and dog fur after long post-rain walks. This Neato collected everything that was left behind, along with plenty of smaller dust and dirt particles. While it doesn’t empty its dust bin when it’s done, the D7 makes up it with its powerful performance and numerous features.
As with other Neato robot vacuums, this one has a unique D-shape that allows it to better avoid obstacles and clean up against walls and other tricky places. The design looks a bit clunky but it’s surprisingly efficient.
Setting up the vacuum was a simple and straightforward process, and I quickly found myself setting up zone cleaning and floor mapping. With so many boundaries in place, I confidently walked away and let Neato handle the cleaning without worrying about it venturing into forbidden places.
If you have an Alexa device, you can conveniently ask it to tell the Neato to begin cleaning or return to its base. Although I don’t have carpets, the Neato expertly climbed and cleaned a few area rugs. The anticipated run time of 120 minutes is pretty accurate, but using Turbo mode can drain the battery a bit faster.
An ultra-performance filter captures even the smallest particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air, which is a big plus for allergy sufferers. A spiral combo brush that’s specifically designed to pick up pet hair on various floor surfaces makes this vacuum an especially practical choice for pet owners.
You can choose between eco and turbo modes depending on the task at hand. While eco mode helps to conserve energy, turbo mode boosts suction power and speeds up the brush to tackle messier areas.
This Neato runs up to 120 minutes per charge and automatically recharges then resumes cleaning when necessary.
Unless you want the vacuum to clean an entire level at once, you’ll want a way to block it from off-limit areas. Virtual barrier lines keep the vacuum inside designated areas while it cleans. You can simply push a button to have the vacuum clean within specified zones. You can create No-Go Lines for each floor plan in your living space.
This Neato has WiFi connectivity and works with 2.4 and 5GHz networks. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Neato Chatbot and IFTTT. Laser mapping technology and a distinctive D-shape ensures the most efficient cleaning pattern. Regular software updates mean the D7 will only get better over time.
Choose the Neato Botvac D7 if you want:
- Multi-floor mapping
- WiFi connectivity with 2.4 and 5GHz networks
- A robot vacuum for a larger house
3. eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robot VacuumPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can set virtual boundary markers
- 2200Pa of extra-strong suction power
- Real-time mapping for targeted cleaning
- Limited 12-month warranty
- A bit bulkier than other eufy robot vacuums
- Dustbin isn't the easiest to empty
Its sleek lines and upscale appearance make the RoboVac L70 hybrid look more expensive than its price tag. This hybrid vacuum’s appearance is just one of its strong suits, however.
Whether you’re cleaning up a tricky mess or prefer maximum power to clean your home, the L70 has 2200Pa of extra-strong suction power. Real-time mapping technology allows you to customize each cleaning cycle to fit your home. This robot vacuum cleaner uses advanced sensors to guide its way around furniture and other obstacles.
An upgraded navigation system allows you to pick and choose precisely when and where you want the vacuum to clean. You can also set virtual boundary markers and quickly exclude off-limit areas right from your smartphone.
Built-in Alexa enables you to use your voice to take charge of cleaning sessions. You can safely vacuum multiple floor surfaces, while the mop is specifically designed to deep clean hard floors. Once it starts, the vacuum runs up to 2.5 hours per charge.
Choose the RoboVac L70 Hybrid if you want:
- Real-time mapping for targeted cleaning
- Extended 2.5-hour run time
- Hybrid cleaning capabilities
4. DEEBOT OZMO 920Price: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can draw customized cleaning areas in the app
- Supports Alexa and Google Home
- Floating brush design
- Integrated voice is a bit loud
- Not the most powerful suction on carpets
- Some similarly priced competitors offer more features
Its low-profile design and combination mop and vacuum setup ensure the DEEBOT OZMO 920 leaves floors looking as clean as possible. In fact, the water reservoir is large enough for whole-home cleaning.
It’s also on the quieter side thanks to a pressure-retention system, which balances efficiency and high vacuum pressure to help reduce noise while maintaining suction power. The expected run time is roughly 110 minutes per charge.
A floating brush design allows the vacuum to dig deep into carpets and other surfaces to draw out even the most stubborn bits of debris. An intelligent mapping and navigation system ensures the most efficient cleaning.
You can also use the map for multi-floor mapping to familiarize the robot vacuum with your living space. Virtual boundary markers keep the vacuum out of restricted areas as it cleans. Another perk is the ability to simply designate specific areas around your home that need the most attention via the app. Alexa and Google Home are both supported.
I was sent a sample DEEBOT OZMO 920 for review.
Choose the DEEBOT OZMO 920 if you want:
- Virtual boundary markers
- Multi-floor mapping
- Alexa compatibility
5. eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15CPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Triple filtration system
- Four cleaning modes
- Doesn't have virtual boundary markers
- Not the most powerful suction
- Lacks self-cleaning brushrolls
Fans of the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C appreciate its affordable price tag, complete with a generous array of features. For example, this robot vacuum is WiFi-enabled, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. It’s also on the quieter side, with a noise level of roughly 55 decibels.
Lower objects and pieces of furniture aren’t an issue, thanks to this vacuum’s slim profile. Standing at just 2.85 inches high, this eufy robo vac slides under most obstacles without getting stuck.
Its 1300Pa maximum suction power isn’t the strongest, but it’s enough to suck up the majority of dust, dirt and pet hair around the house. A triple filtration system, including a high-performance filter, keeps allergens from escaping back into the air.
You can customize each cleaning session by selecting any of the four available cleaning modes. The expected run time is approximately 100 minutes on standard mode, and up to 40 minutes on maximum mode.
I received a sample eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C for review.
Choose the eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C if you want:
- Quiet operation
- An affordable connected vacuum
- A low-profile design for sliding under furniture
Find more eufy [BoostIQ] RoboVac 15C information and reviews here.
7. Roborock S6Price: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Runs up to three hours in Quiet mode
- Integrated cable holder
- Simultaneously mops and vacuums
- Run time is reduced to 180 minutes on more powerful settings
- Mopping needs to be manually disabled for carpets
- Doesn't support smart home integration
Roborock S6 isn’t cheap, but you get a lot of features for its premium price tag. One example is its innovative laser mapping technology, which allows the vacuum to clean as efficiently as possible while adapting each route. Full 360-degree sensing keeps the vacuum from falling or getting trapped.
Selective cleaning allows you to ask the vacuum to clean one room, several rooms or even the entire home in a single session.
Instead of setting up cumbersome strips on the floor to keep the vacuum out of forbidden areas, you can simply draw a no-go zone directly in the app, or use virtual barriers. It also mops as it cleans, leaving your floors looking their best.
In terms of run time, you can expect this robot vacuum to last up to three hours in quiet mode. The vacuum is fully connected and features Alexa voice control for added convenience.
Is the Roborock S6 right for me? While its premium price tag might be a bit of a budget stretch, it might be worth the investment if you’re looking for a high-end robot vacuum that vacuums and mops for hours per charge.
8. iRobot Roomba E5Price: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to customize cleanings
- Automatically adjusts between hard floors and carpets
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Some competitors have a longer battery life
- Doesn't have room mapping technology
- Not very quiet
The iRobot Roomba E5 is a solid value, especially for pet owners. One perk is its washable dust bin, which allows you to completely rinse away dust, dirt and other allergens after each cleaning session.
Dual multi-surface brushes flex and adjust as needed, whether the vacuum is on hard floors or carpets. The cleaning head also automatically adapts its height for optimal cleaning on hard floors and carpets.
As with most other Roombas, this iRobot robot vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system. It also has powerful suction with up to five times the air power to suction up even the smallest pieces of debris.
The E5 learns your voice and schedule over time, so it will naturally become smarter as it spends more time in your home. Once it becomes familiar with its surroundings, this robot vacuum can offer a customized cleaning schedule or simply begin cleaning at the sound of your voice.
A high-efficiency filter traps nearly all pet allergens for cleaner air around your home. The expected run time is roughly 90 minutes per charge.
Choose the iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) if you want:
- A good value
- High-efficiency filtration for pets and allergies
- WiFi connectivity with Alexa
9. Neato Botvac ConnectedPrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coverage maps where Neato has cleaned
- Smart navigation technology
- D-shape gets into corners and tough places
- Won't work with 5GHz networks
- Relatively small dustbin
- Not great at remembering home layouts
The Neato Botvac Connected is oriented towards cleaning small to medium homes.
As with other members of the Neato Connected family, this robot vacuum features WiFi connectivity, so you can use your phone — and the accompanying app — to monitor and control the vacuum from just about anywhere. If you prefer manual controls, you can take advantage of the LCD screen with onboard controls.
Laser technology empowers the vacuum to scan out, map and navigate each space as accurately as possible.
Another feature this Neato shares with its family members is a unique D-shape design. The D-shape comes in handy by making it easier for the vacuum to clean deep into corners and along the sides of walls to capture dust, allergens and other small particles.
A multi-purpose combo brush picks up debris and allergens on virtually any surface. The vacuum is also equipped with a blade brush for deeper cleaning on carpeted surfaces.
Once it starts cleaning, you can expect this Neato to run up to 75 minutes per session. Eco mode conserves power and results in quieter operation overall, but if you need an extra boost you can simply turn on Turbo mode.
Choose the Neato Botvac Connected if you want:
- WiFi and Alexa connectivity
- Smart navigation for efficient cleaning
- Coverage maps where Neato has cleaned
Find more Neato Botvac Connected information and reviews here.
10. iRobot Roomba 614Price: $224.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for dorms, apartments and smaller living spaces
- Cleaning head automatically adjusts for carpets and hard floors
- Runs up to 90 minutes per cleaning session
- No WiFi connectivity
- Some similarly priced competiors have more features
- Doesn’t have virtual boundary markers
If you’re living in a dorm, apartment or other smaller living space, you don’t necessarily need a larger and more powerful vacuum, which is where this Roomba comes in handy.
The iRobot Roomba 614 isn’t fancy, but it reliably cleans various floor types, including carpets and hard floors, and gets to work with the push of a button. Dirt detection sensors provide more concentrated cleaning on dirtier areas.
Another convenient feature is cliff detection technology, which keeps the Roomba from tumbling down the stairs. You can expect up to 60 minutes of run time per charge, which should be plenty to successfully clean a dorm room, smaller apartment or certain areas within your home.
Choose the iRobot Roomba 614 if you want:
- An affordable Roomba
- A quiet and efficient vacuum for dorms and apartments
- Roomba cleaning capabilities without WiFi connectivity
11. ILIFE A9Price: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- App-based control from nearly anywhere
- Can choose between four cleaning modes
- Two-in-one roller brush
- Not compatible with Google Assistant
- Some competitors have a slimmer profile
- Doesn't work on black carpets
The ILIFE A9 stands out for its efficient cleaning system, including a dustbin that captures and secures fine dust and debris, leaving only clean air in its wake. Powerful centrifugal force helps to separate larger and smaller dust particles once the vacuum suctions them up.
A high-performance filter captures these fine dust particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. This method also keeps particles from getting trapped in the filter, which results in consistent and prolonged suction power.
Its powerful suction isn’t the only perk this robot vacuum has to offer for pet owners, as well as allergy sufferers. Side brushes sweep up debris on all types of flooring, including carpet. There’s also a 2-in-1 roller brush that maintains contact with the floor as the vacuum cleans, even if it’s on an uneven surface.
As long as it’s connected to WiFi, the vacuum uses its built-in panoramic camera to generate the most current map for more accurate navigation. Not only does this help the vacuum avoid obstacles, it also displays areas that have been cleaned so that you can accurately track the vacuum’s progress.
Speaking of WiFi connectivity, you can use the accompanying app to control the vacuum, even if you’re not home. With this app you can schedule and start cleanings, as well as track the vacuum’s current progress via the cleaning map. This robot vacuum for pets works with Alexa for voice control.
A choice between four modes lets you customize each cleaning. Depending on the circumstances and how messy your living space is, you can opt for Auto, Edge, Spot and Max modes. Invisible boundary markers help guide the vacuum around desired areas while keeping it from venturing into prohibited spaces.
Choose the ILIFE A9 if you want:
- WiFi connectivity and Alexa voice control
- Smart panoramic navigation
- Cleaning for hard floors and carpets
12. Ecovacs DEEBOT N79SPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Voice and app controls
- Multiple cleaning options
- Increased suction for messy areas
- Some mention it can get stuck on rugs
- A bit loud
- Cleaning patterns can be erratic
If you don’t have a specific cleaning purpose in mind, it makes sense to invest in a vacuum that does a little bit of everything. The Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S has five cleaning modes with options such as edge cleaning, targeted cleaning and a maximum power mode for the most intense jobs.
There’s also a three-stage cleaning system for maximum dirt and dust pickup. A suite of cliff detection and anti-collision sensors protects the vacuum as it goes. This model also features WiFi connectivity and voice control via Alexa. It’s most suited for hard floors and thin carpets.
Choose the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S if you want:
- WiFi connectivity with Alexa
- Multiple cleaning modes
- Self-charging capabilities
Why do I need a robot vacuum?
Life gets messy, and sometimes it falls on you to do the cleaning up. Long before robot vacuums were introduced, vacuuming involved dragging out a hefty vacuum cleaner and manually suctioning up various bits of dust, dirt and debris around the home. As the robotic vacuum reviews above suggest, robot vacuums are more powerful, feature-rich and affordable than ever before, with options for every budget.
According to Signature Maids, vacuuming is one of the most dreaded cleaning tasks, in part because it should be done daily or weekly to keep your living space in top shape. In fact, according to the same source, the average American over the age of 15 spends a total of at least one hour on cleaning-related tasks per day. You may still need to spend time on certain household chores, but vacuuming will be an afterthought with the best robot vacuum cleaner.
Which robot vacuum cleaner should I buy?
When searching for the right robot vacuum cleaner, the price is understandably one of the most important factors.
Some of the priciest vacuums can set you back up to $1,000 or more. This generally buys you the most powerful suction and longest-lasting batteries, as well as all of the bells and whistles.
If you're willing to give up a bit of power and performance and don't necessarily need features such as a full bin indicator or boundary markers, you can find plenty of options between $400 and $750.
Which robot vacuum is best for pet hair?
There is no one robot vacuum cleaner that's specifically designed to clean up after pets. However, several of the best robot vacuum cleaners come with features that pet owners tend to appreciate.
For example, according to Allergy & Asthma Care of New York, HEPA filters can help keep your allergies under control. These filters often prevent allergens, including pet hair and dander, from escaping back into the air while vacuuming. You can also find vacuums with anti-tangle brushes, which is ideal for households with pets.
If you're looking for a pet-specific robot vacuum cleaner, check out these best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair.
Which robot vacuums work with Alexa and Google Home?
The majority of robot vacuum cleaners on the market today feature WiFi connectivity. As a result, many also work with Alexa, Google Home or both.
This used to be one of the distinguishing features between higher-end models and more affordable ones, but a large number of budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners now have WiFi connectivity.
