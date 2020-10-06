15 Best Robot Vacuums: Compare & Save (Updated!)

If you’re like most people, vacuuming isn’t exactly your favorite household chore. Whether you’re looking for something specific, like a robot vacuum for pets , or you’re simply browsing for a robot vacuum cleaner that can make life easier, read on to discover the best robot vacuums currently available.

Why do I need a robot vacuum?

Life gets messy, and sometimes it falls on you to do the cleaning up. Long before robot vacuums were introduced, vacuuming involved dragging out a hefty vacuum cleaner and manually suctioning up various bits of dust, dirt and debris around the home. As the robotic vacuum reviews above suggest, robot vacuums are more powerful, feature-rich and affordable than ever before, with options for every budget.

According to Signature Maids, vacuuming is one of the most dreaded cleaning tasks, in part because it should be done daily or weekly to keep your living space in top shape. In fact, according to the same source, the average American over the age of 15 spends a total of at least one hour on cleaning-related tasks per day. You may still need to spend time on certain household chores, but vacuuming will be an afterthought with the best robot vacuum cleaner.

Which robot vacuum cleaner should I buy?

When searching for the right robot vacuum cleaner, the price is understandably one of the most important factors.

Some of the priciest vacuums can set you back up to $1,000 or more. This generally buys you the most powerful suction and longest-lasting batteries, as well as all of the bells and whistles.

If you're willing to give up a bit of power and performance and don't necessarily need features such as a full bin indicator or boundary markers, you can find plenty of options between $400 and $750.

Which robot vacuum is best for pet hair?

There is no one robot vacuum cleaner that's specifically designed to clean up after pets. However, several of the best robot vacuum cleaners come with features that pet owners tend to appreciate.

For example, according to Allergy & Asthma Care of New York, HEPA filters can help keep your allergies under control. These filters often prevent allergens, including pet hair and dander, from escaping back into the air while vacuuming. You can also find vacuums with anti-tangle brushes, which is ideal for households with pets.

If you're looking for a pet-specific robot vacuum cleaner, check out these best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair.

Which robot vacuums work with Alexa and Google Home?

The majority of robot vacuum cleaners on the market today feature WiFi connectivity. As a result, many also work with Alexa, Google Home or both.

This used to be one of the distinguishing features between higher-end models and more affordable ones, but a large number of budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaners now have WiFi connectivity.

