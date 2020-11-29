KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To 48% On Stand Mixer Attachments

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer might be the most iconic kitchen appliance. While best known for baking, there’s more to make with this cool kitchen gadget than cookies and brownies. When equipped with the right attachments you can transform your mixer into a bonafide multi-purpose tool. So, be sure to check out this KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal, saving you big on some awesome Stand Mixer accessories.
Between slicing, food processing, pasta making, juicing, spiralizing, grinding, and ice cream making, KitchenAid makes some pretty incredible accessories for their most famous appliance. And, thanks to this KitchenAid deal, you can save up to 48% on a variety of KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments.
So, whether you’re looking to amp up the cool factor in your kitchen, or treat someone you know to a great gift, be sure to check out this incredible KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal.
If you have dreams of elevating your dishes with fun ribbons and curls, check out the KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment, now 40% OFF with this KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal.
Attaching to the power hub of almost all KitchenAid Stand Mixers, the spiralizer helps you turn vegetables and fruits into works of art. And, not only does this attachment spiralize, but it also peels, cores and slices with the included interchangeable five blades. Made of high-quality and durable material, it’s also dishwasher safe.
So, we have only one question to ask: zoodles anyone?
You can also check out just the spiralizer by clicking here. It’s also on sale. It’s now 42% OFF.
This pasta extruder is one of our personal favorites. Featuring six different pasta discs and a built-in pasta cutter, homemade noodles are just the flip of a switch away as you transform your mixer into a bonafide pasta maker. And, thanks to KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal, you can save 32%.
Made in Italy – which is important when we’re talking about pasta – this attachment is compatible with all KitchenAid Stand Mixers and will have you wowing your dinner mates as you dazzle them with scratch-made spaghetti, bucatini, rigatoni, fusilli, and two different types of macaroni.
This is what we love most about KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachments – they turn your mixer into a versatile appliance capable of so much. And, the slicer attachment is a good one, now 38% OFF with this KitchenAid deal.
Attaching to the power hub of your KitchenAid Stand Mixer, this gadget will have you slicing up all kinds of vegetables and shredding cheeses with ease and consistency. Included with this attachment is a 3mm Slicing Blade great for cucumbers, carrots, celery, and zucchini; a 4mm Medium Shredding Blade great for cheeses and firm vegetables, such as carrots, to a finer consistency; and a 6mm Coarse Shredding Blade great for shredding cabbages, potatoes and more.
Full disclosure, this attachment is not manufactured by KitchenAid, but its simple design and high marks make it a great pick. And, thanks to this KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal, you can save 15%.
Featuring a unique three-in-one design, this attachment features three different settings that allow you to roll your dough into lasagna sheets and cut it into spaghetti or fettuccine without switching attachments – bonus! It also features eight different thickness settings for a customizable experience.
Made of high-quality material, this electric pasta machine makes creating your own pasta and noodles easier than ever.
As much as we love pasta, sometimes we feel like switching it up and getting all creative in the kitchen. So, if you’re down with meals with a twist, take a look at the KitchenAid vegetable sheet cutter attachment. This gadget helps you transform zucchini into long sheets ready to work with and cook with – and we think that’s awesome. And, thanks to the KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal, you can save 24%.
Here’s the cool thing: you can do more than just make zucchini sheets with this attachment. Apples, cucumbers, and other fruits and vegetables are all fair game and each makes for great substitutes and fun twists on traditional meals and snacks. From substituting pasta and wraps with vegetable sheets, to reinventing snacks and sweet dishes, the options are endless.
With this attachment, it’s easy to transform your KitchenAid stand mixer into a versatile food grinder. And, thanks to this KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal, you can save 38%.
Simply attach to the power hub of your mixer, throw in some meat, vegetables, fruits, or cheese, and let the mixer do the work for you. You can even make bread crumbs and combine ingredients to make salsas and dips. Featuring two grinding plates for coarse and fine textures, this grinder is ideal for the home cook looking to do more with an appliance they already have in their kitchen. Easy to use and clean, this is a favorite for a reason.
As much as we love our food processor, sometimes finding more storage space for another large appliance is hard to do – especially if your kitchen is small. So, if you want all the power that comes with a food processor but lack the space to store it while not in use, be sure to check out this awesome KitchenAid Stand Mixer Food Processor attachment. Now, 25% OFF with this KitchenAid deal.
The Food Processor Attachment comes equipped with a Commercial Style Dicing Kit that gives you the power to dice, slice, shred & julienne fruits, vegetables & hard cheeses, quickly and easily.
Thanks to Cyber Monday you can now save 48% on the KitchenAid Masticating Juicer and Sauce Attachment. Hooray!
Ideal for working with large quantities of citrus fruits, this attachment rapidly extracts juice and deposits it directly into a bowl, pitcher, or measuring cup. It even catches pesky seeds with the built-in strainer. With a slow (masticating) juicing process, this attachment uses a unique processing system to work down soft, hard, and leafy greens for nutrient-rich extraction – which we love. And, with three pulp screens, the options are endless for low pulp or high pulp juices, sauces, and jams.
Full disclosure: this meat grinder attachment is not made by KitchenAid, however, it’s a quality gadget and it’s now 33% OFF thanks to Cyber Monday.
The Antree Food Grinder Attachment for the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is made of durable plastic that grinds up all kinds of meat for sausages, burgers, pasta, and more. And, with the included food pusher and sausage tubes included you’ll be whipping all kinds of delicious meals in no time.