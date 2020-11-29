KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To 48% On Stand Mixer Attachments

KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up To 48% On Stand Mixer Attachments

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer might be the most iconic kitchen appliance. While best known for baking, there’s more to make with this cool kitchen gadget than cookies and brownies. When equipped with the right attachments you can transform your mixer into a bonafide multi-purpose tool. So, be sure to check out this KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal, saving you big on some awesome Stand Mixer accessories.

Between slicing, food processing, pasta making, juicing, spiralizing, grinding, and ice cream making, KitchenAid makes some pretty incredible accessories for their most famous appliance. And, thanks to this KitchenAid deal, you can save up to 48% on a variety of KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments.

So, whether you’re looking to amp up the cool factor in your kitchen, or treat someone you know to a great gift, be sure to check out this incredible KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal.

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer

There might not be any KitchenAid deals on the iconic Stand Mixer, but we think this is one appliance well-worth the investment - especially if you're an avid baker and home cook. With loads of attachments and endless recipe possibilities, you'll be glad to have access to this cool gadget in your home kitchen.

We personally use our Stand Mixer for a variety of food prep tasks: cookies, brownies, cakes, whip cream, pasta, pizza, and others. The attachments only make the appliance more versatile and cooler. So, if you're considering treating yourself, or someone you know, to the ultimate must-have kitchen appliance, be sure to check out the actual Stand Mixer.

Available in a variety of colors and bowl types, this is one gift they'll love to use over and over again. For a look at the Stand Mixer options currently on Amazon, click here.

And, for additional KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachments, click here.

The KitchenAid Cordless Collection

If you're on the hunt for other awesome KitchenAid deals during Cyber Monday, be sure to check out KitchenAid’s Cordless Collection. A Black Friday deal that's been extended, you can save 30% across the entire line.

Launched earlier this year, the KitchenAid Cordless Collection features beautifully designed electric kitchen gadgets, including a cordless hand mixer, a cordless immersion blender, and a cordless food chopper. Available in seven gorgeous colors, these are an upgrade to several classic small appliances and prep tools.

With all the same power you’ve come to expect from KitchenAid just without the cord, these small appliances provide you with the convenience of cooking wherever, whenever, and however you choose.

Each appliance features a powerful and rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that takes just two hours to fully-charge. 

Cook It, Bake It, Prepare It: Kitchen Gifts

We're all spending a lot more time at home these days, and as such, cooking and baking have become new hobbies for many. Here's what we think is really cool about that: studies actually show that people who cook at home, and those who cook for others, are happier and healthier. 

So, whether you're shopping for seasoned pros or total cooking newbies, kitchen-themed gifts are super on-trend for 2020 - and beyond. 

Don't miss out on your chance to save up to 48% on KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachments with this KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal!

