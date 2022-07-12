Shark Prime Day Deal: Save $270 Off AV2501AE Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base

Get This Deal Here

Are you looking for a huge Shark robot vacuum Prime Day 2022 deal? Well, here it is. The newly released Shark AI robot vacuum is now yours for up to $270 less than usual. This is the lowest price of the year by far and is an even bigger discount than we saw on Cyber Monday!

More Shark Robot Vacuum Deals Include:

Save $200 Off Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (Now $299)

Save 50% Off AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base (Now $299)

Find More Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals Here.





Shark offers several self-emptying robot vacuums, and they’re all on sale right now. Here are some other options:

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base (Now $288 – Save $261). This vacuum is currently available for the lowest price so far this year. Now in its 2nd generation, it features faster mapping and better carpet cleaning than its predecessor.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base – This is the original model, and it’s currently on sale for just $379 ($220 off).

Who Is the Shark AI Robot Vacuum For?

As with many of the Shark vacuums that came before it, the AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base is perfect for pet owners. Its powerful suction picks up nearly 50% more pet hair than the RV1100AE. You’ll get the best results using UltraClean mode, which maximizes suction power.

If you have heavy or frequent shedders, you’ll notice a difference right away. Plus, Shark outfitted its latest robot vacuum with a self-cleaning brushroll that won’t get tangled with hair.

The Shark AI robot vacuum is also great for busy people who could use some help cleaning around the house. It’s equipped with LIDAR technology for precise guidance. You can confidently leave the vacuum home alone without worrying about it getting lost or stuck in awkward places.

Which Shark Empties Itself?





Several Shark robot vacuum cleaners empty themselves. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re trying to figure out which vacuum cleaner is right for you. We’ll start with the AI robot vacuum, so you can clearly see how it compares to previous models.

Save $270 Off Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base (Now $379)

60-day capacity

LIDAR navigation

Great for pet hair

Self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap

HEPA filtration captures up to 99.97% of allergens

Powerful UltraClean Mode is 2x more effective on carpets than previous models

Voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

WiFi connectivity

No-Go Zones, home mapping and specific room cleaning

Runs up to 120 minutes per charge



Save $261 Off Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base (Now $288)

45-day capacity

Multi-surface brushroll for carpets and floors

Schedule whole-home cleaning or target specific rooms

Total home mapping

Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Methodical row-by-row cleaning

Pet owners love the tangle-free brush



Save $117 Off Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base (Now $382)

30-day capacity

Row-by-row cleaning

App & voice control

Hands-free cleaning with Google Assistant or Alexa

Multi-surface brushrolls for carpets and floors

Bagless base

Dual spinning side brushes for corners

Powerful suction for pet hair

What’s the Difference Between Shark AI and IQ Robot Vacuums?



The AI robot vacuum is Shark’s latest release. It’s definitely an improvement of the previous IQ robot vacuums, with a noticeably larger bin capacity and better navigation technology.

One of the key differences is that AI holds up to 60 days’ worth of debris. In contrast, the most an IQ model could hold was 45 days’ worth. Whether you’re allergic to the dust and dander inside the bin or you just want to avoid emptying it as much as possible, AI is your best bet.

Also, the AI has more suction power to better pick up dirt and debris, especially on carpets. In fact, Shark estimates its newest robot vacuum has nearly 2x more suction capacity on carpeted floors.

Shark Robot Vacuum Vs. Roomba: Which Is Best?



Wondering whether a Shark robot vacuum or an iRobot Roomba is best for your home? The truth is, you really can’t go wrong with either brand. They’re both well-established and are highly popular for their convenience and cleaning capabilities. We’d say the Roombas have a slight advantage among pet owners, while Shark vacuums are a great value and come loaded with features.

If we had to pick one Roomba to pit against the Shark AI robot vacuum for the sake of a quick comparison, it’s the iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550). It’s similarly priced and shares many of the same great features.

Both robot vacuums are within the same price range and even share plenty of key features. For example, they can both hold up to 60 days’ worth of debris. They’re also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy hands-free cleaning.

However, the Shark AI bin doesn’t require bags. This could save you more money over time, especially since the Roomba’s bags aren’t reusable. The Roomba bags seal to contain 99% of pollen and mold. In comparison, the bagless Shark base has HEPA filtration that captures 99.97% of tiny allergens.

When it comes to deep cleaning, especially on carpets, you can’t go wrong with either brand. Both vacuum cleaners are highly capable of cleaning hard floors, rugs and carpets. The Roomba i3+ has the standard 10x suction power found on many of its siblings. However, Shark AI offers a more powerful pickup than previous models.

Looking for a robot vacuum that’s engineered to identify and avoid pet waste and power cords? Check out the iRobot Roomba j7+. It’s one of the newest members of the Roomba family and is one of iRobot’s most advanced robot vacuum cleaners. Finally, a robot vacuum that avoids everything from socks to solid pet waste, so you don’t have to worry about it when you’re not home.



Are There Any Other Shark Vacuum 2022 Prime Day Deals?

Each year, Shark slashes the price on many of its robotic, self-emptying and stick vacuums. As a savvy online shopper, you can score these big discounts now while supplies last. Don’t wait to add these vacuums to your online cart, as there’s no telling when the deals will expire.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often, as we’ll continue to add and remove deals throughout the day.

Save $100 Off Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum (Now $119)

Save $120 Off Shark IZ363HT Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum (Now $229)

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.