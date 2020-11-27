5 Best Star Wars Black Friday Deals

Shop The Best Star Wars Deals Here
We know you wanted that Star Wars toy. It’s fine. We won’t tell anyone. Better yet, while you’re here, why not check out the best Star Wars Black Friday deals and save yourself some money while you’re at it?
Whether you’re a Lego fan or not, this Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet is too good to pass up.
It’s one of those Star Wars Black Friday deals that makes something cool even more affordable. For under $50 you can’t go wrong.
So, what is it? It’s a unique build you won’t have built before. Normally Lego deals in flat shapes, not full-on 3D.
It’s a challenge working out how to build in the third dimension, but when it’s finished, you’ll feel like you’ve accomplished something.
It’s also worth pointing out the Lego Stormtrooper helmet is on offer, too, but that’s not Boba Fett so you know…
I really, really love the Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Obi-Wan’s Hut Set.
Sometimes it’s the simple sets that work best. This set won’t take you long to build, but as a display piece or something for kids to play with, it just works.
Something else I love, the hut can be opened or snapped shut depending on which you prefer. Cool, right?
On the mini-figure front, there’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, a Tusken Raider, and a buildable R2-D2.
This is another cool set. My eldest owns this one and they absolutely love it.
The Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Set is another small but brilliant build. The landspeeder looks great and the mini-figure selection of Luke Skywalker, C3-PO, and a Jawa are all great. The Luke even comes with a poncho which is a nice little touch.
The extra building section, in this case a random bit of land, is utter garbage, but that’s fine because it’s the mini-figures and the speeder that we’re here for.
Funko Pops are great. Fight me. But if you’re like me, you prefer picking them up when they’re on offer.
If you’re a Star Wars fan and love saving money, this Funko Pop A Lesson in the Force Scene is well worth adding to your collection.
In terms of size, this one clocks in at five by five by 6.5 inches, so it will scale with any other Funkos you’ve got.
Oh, and there’s $10 off, which is enough for an entire extra Funko Pop. Neat!
If you’re looking to get your child active, gifts like the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 are a good route to take.
This is a swim-friendly band and features a customizable screen, detailed parental controls via the app, can set reminders, and estimate steps, sleep, and keeps track of their daily 60 minutes of exercise.
Kids love tech and they love Star Wars, so if you’re going to get your child active, as I say, this is the way to get them interested.
Expert Reviews awarded this tracker a whopping four out of five stars, so it’s definitely worth considering.
