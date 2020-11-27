5 Best Star Wars Black Friday Deals

Whether you’re a Lego fan or not, this Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet is too good to pass up.

It’s one of those Star Wars Black Friday deals that makes something cool even more affordable. For under $50 you can’t go wrong.

So, what is it? It’s a unique build you won’t have built before. Normally Lego deals in flat shapes, not full-on 3D.

It’s a challenge working out how to build in the third dimension, but when it’s finished, you’ll feel like you’ve accomplished something.

It’s also worth pointing out the Lego Stormtrooper helmet is on offer, too, but that’s not Boba Fett so you know…

Recommended Ages: 18 Years and Up