FX Launches New Channel FXX: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

FX, known for critically acclaimed shows like Sons of Anarchy and Justified, will launch a new channel this fall called FXX. The sister channel will be available to at least 70 million homes, according to The Wrap. Here’s what you should know about the News Corporation’s newest addition.

To ensure a strong debut from FXX, FX will move three three of its original comedy programs to the sister channel. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League and Legit will make the first move after the channel launches September 2.

Joining the three sitcoms is Totally Biased With W. Kamau Bell, which extends to five nights a week.

It is believed that FXX will replace the Fox Soccer channel, according to News Corp. executives. Last year, the channel lost the rights to air English Premier League matches to NBC.

Fox Soccer’s programming will be moved to Fox Sports 1 starting August 17. Most of the soccer matches around the world, except in the UK, will broadcast on this channel along with other sports like college football and basketball, UFC and motorcycle racing. The channel will replace the current occupant, Speed.

FX executives say the new channel will not solely air comedy, as more original programming comes available in the next few years.

FXX will launch two original comedies during the first year — and six more will join the channel in the second year.

Besides original programming, FXX will also air reruns of past shows in its lineup. Syndicated shows joining FXX include Parks & Recreation, How I Met Your Mother, Rescue Me, Arrested Development, Sports Night and Freaks & Geeks.

FXX comes out as the FX network’s third channel to launch, with the first being FX and the second FXM, a channel airing movies and limited series.

FX Networks announced a new service that will provide customers a chance to watch their favorite shows on their mobile devices. The service, called FX Now, will carry commercials and will release as an app for people to watch on video-on-demand platforms.

FX will also provide new TV shows in its line-up, slated for the coming months, including the summer series The Bridge, American Horror Story: Coven, and a TV adaptation of Fargo. FX has also ordered some new pilots that are in development including Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain, based on his trilogy of books about a vampiric epidemic.