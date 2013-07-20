[WATCH] Jay Z & Justin Timberlake Dedicate Song to Trayvon Martin at Yankee Stadium

Following in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen, superstars Jay Z and Justin Timberlake, dedicated the song “Forever Young” to slain teenager Trayvon Martin. Jay Z told the audience:
Everybody put a cell phone and light it up … let’s light the sky for Trayvon Martin tonight in here.
Furthering his support to the Trayvon cause, Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce, made an appearance at a rally in support of Trayvon Martin in New York City:
Beyonce and Jay Z with Sybrina Fulton & me at the #100CityTrayvon vigil pic.twitter.com/7ZMLR7L1zj
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 20, 2013
Jay Z and Beyonce both here. Rev Sharpton says they will not be making a statement, but wanted to show support pic.twitter.com/dEXQHI9XLW
— Ryan Devereaux (@rdevro) July 20, 2013
The New York Post reviewed last night’s show at Yankee Stadium saying:
As the duo arrived at Yankee Stadium last night, the true scale of their combined slugging power revealed itself to be more exciting and exhausting than anyone could have imagined.
For nearly 2 1/2 solid hours, they delivered hits on the scale of Derek Jeter, and the 60,000-strong crowd soaked it all in on the hot, sultry night.