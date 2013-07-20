[WATCH] Jay Z & Justin Timberlake Dedicate Song to Trayvon Martin at Yankee Stadium

Following in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen, superstars Jay Z and Justin Timberlake, dedicated the song “Forever Young” to slain teenager Trayvon Martin. Jay Z told the audience:

Everybody put a cell phone and light it up … let’s light the sky for Trayvon Martin tonight in here.

Furthering his support to the Trayvon cause, Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce, made an appearance at a rally in support of Trayvon Martin in New York City:

Beyonce and Jay Z with Sybrina Fulton & me at the #100CityTrayvon vigil pic.twitter.com/7ZMLR7L1zj — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 20, 2013

Jay Z and Beyonce both here. Rev Sharpton says they will not be making a statement, but wanted to show support pic.twitter.com/dEXQHI9XLW — Ryan Devereaux (@rdevro) July 20, 2013

The New York Post reviewed last night’s show at Yankee Stadium saying: