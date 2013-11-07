Star Wars: Episode VII Release Date Revealed

Earlier in 2013, Star Wars fans got the best news they could ever get – a new collection of episodic films are being produced for the franchise. Now here’s another set of awesome news that Star Wars fans can get even more overjoyed for – the release date for Star Wars: Episode VII has been announced!

Star Wars: Episode VII is hitting theaters during the holidays in 2015 – December 18, 2015, to be exact. The film will officially begin its shooting schedule sometime in 2014. And where exactly will it start filming?

Pinewood Studios.

Alan Horn, the current chairman of Walt Disney Studios, expressed his excitement for this major movie news announcement:

We’re very excited to share the official 2015 release date for Star Wars: Episode VII, where it will not only anchor the popular holiday filmgoing season but also ensure our extraordinary filmmaking team has the time needed to deliver a sensational picture.

Some of the major names associated with this project is director/screenwriter/producer J.J. Abrams, scriptwriter Lawrence Kasdan, Lucasfilm president/producer Kathleen Kennedy, and producer Bryan Burk. Along with those Hollywood bigwigs, Tommy Harper and Jason McGatlin will executive produce this epic space sequel.

Longtime musical producer for the series John Williams will be the main man behind the musical score for this episode.