Top 10 Movies to Watch on Valentine’s Day

1. ‘The Notebook’

For those of you staying in with your Valentine, here’s a list of movies to put you in a romantic mood. You probably have some of these in your collection already. Pop some popcorn and watch these love stories unfold in the comfort of your living rooms.

Based on the Nicholas Sparks’ tearjerker, the movie follows Allie and Noah’s long romance, starting as a teenage-summer fling. Although Noah is from the wrong side of the tracks, Allie falls helplessly in love, but the summer comes to an end. Allie is engaged to another man when the two reunite, but all the same feelings are still there. Played by former real-life couple Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, their chemistry brings the romance to life on screen.

2. ‘The Lucky One’

Also based on a Nicholas Sparks novel, this story begins with Logan, played by Zac Efron, finding a picture of a girl while he is serving in Iraq. He vows to find the girl behind the photo, who he has come to believe saved his life. After traveling a long distance, he gets a job at the woman’s ranch. Taylor Schilling plays Beth, who is unaware of the handsome stranger’s history and is swept off her feet.

3. ‘Love Actually’

The movie, which chronicles multiple relationships, is set at Christmastime in London. Love is in the air as some couples are beginning and others are ending. The charmingly British cast of characters includes Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson.

4. ‘Inventing the Abbotts’

Former real-life couple Joaquin Phoenix and Liv Tyler play innocent teenagers who fall in love in the 1950s. The couple cannot help their feelings, amidst a family history that prevents them from being together.

5. ‘Notting Hill’

The British romantic comedy stars Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts as quite the unlikely couple. Grant’s character owns a bookshop in London, and Julia’s Roberts’ character, who is an A-list American movie star (she is basically playing herself) comes into the store one fateful day. The international movie star falls in love with the small town British simpleton.

6. ’13 Going on 30′

This nostalgic movies begins in the ’80s with 13-year-old Jenna, played by Jennifer Garner, who wishes to be 30, so she can escape her awkward teenage phase. She gets her wish, and is transported to present day, where she has a high-powered job in New York City, rich friends, and a professional hockey player for a boyfriend. The problem is that Jenna is still living in the mind of her 13-year-old self and does not understand her adult life. She seeks refuge in her childhood next-door neighbor and best friend, Mark Ruffalo, who has to break it to Jenna gently that they stopped talking on her 13th birthday.

7. ‘The Vow’

Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams star in this emotionally charged true story of a woman who loses her memory in a car accident. She remembers her early life, but does not remember falling in love with her husband. The husband, who is still completely in love with the woman he married, vows to help her remember their love story.

8. ’10 Things I Hate About You’

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles steal the screen in the comedy that chronicles the relationship between two outcasts in high school. The movie is based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest. Julia Stiles’ character is not looking for love when the self-assured boy with an Australian accent changes everything.

9. ‘A Walk in the Clouds’

A chocolate salesman, played by Keanu Reeves, meets a distraught woman, played by Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, who is dreading going home to tell her father she is pregnant and single. The man poses as the woman’s husband and goes to stay with her close-knit family at their vineyard in Sacramento.

10. ‘Just Like Heaven’

A career-driven doctor, played by Reese Witherspoon, falls into a coma, and her apartment is rented to a widower, played by Mark Ruffalo. Even though she’s still alive, the woman comes back to live in the apartment as a spirit. The widower starts falling for the woman (who only he can see) even though she wants him out of her house.