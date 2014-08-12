RIP Robin Williams: Top 10 Best Mrs. Doubtfire Quotes

Robin Williams died unexpectedly today in an apparent suicide. He was reportedly gearing up for a sequel to the classic hit movie Mrs. Doubtfire. Let’s remember our favorite funny man in the Top 10 best quotes from Mrs. Doubtfire.

1. Ever wish you could freeze frame a moment in your day, and look at it and say “this is not my life”?

2. Oh, sir. I saw it! Some angry member of the kitchen staff, Did you not tip them? Oh, the terrorists! They ran that way. It was a run-by fruiting. I’ll get them, sir. Don’t worry.

3. Aaaaaargh! Laila, get back into your cell! Don’t make me get the hose! Hello?

4. Sink the sub? Hide the weasel? Park the porpoise? A bit of the old Humpty-Dumpty? The Bone Dance, eh? Little Jack Horny, Baloney Bop? Bit of the old Cunning Linguistics, huh?

5. Ohh thank you, dear. Yes, touch me again and I’ll drown you ya bastard!

6. I just want to know one thing. Are your kids well-behaved? Or do they need like, a few light slams every now and then?

7. I was going kind of a refugee motif. You know, “fleeing my homeland” kind of thing. But look at you. This lovely Dances With Wolves motif. What’s your Indian name, Shops With A Fist?

8. Off your Mercedes, dear, you own that big expensive car out there? Oh, dear. Well, they say a man who has to buy a big car like that is trying to compensate for smaller genitals.

9. My first day as a woman and I’m getting hot flashes.

10. “Dear Mrs. Doubtfire, two months ago, my mom and dad decided to separate. Now they live in different houses. My brother Andrew says that we aren’t to be a family anymore. Is this true? Did I lose my family? Is there anything I can do to get my parents back together? Sincerely, Katie McCormick.” Oh, my dear Katie. You know, some parents, when they’re angry, they get along much better when they don’t live together. They don’t fight all the time, and they can become better people, and much better mummies and daddies for you. And sometimes they get back together. And sometimes they don’t, dear. And if they don’t, don’t blame yourself. Just because they don’t love each other anymore, doesn’t mean that they don’t love you. There are all sorts of different families, Katie. Some families have one mommy, some families have one daddy, or two families. And some children live with their uncle or aunt. Some live with their grandparents, and some children live with foster parents. And some live in separate homes, in separate neighborhoods, in different areas of the country – and they may not see each other for days, or weeks, months… even years at a time. But if there’s love, dear… those are the ties that bind, and you’ll have a family in your heart, forever. All my love to you, poppet, you’re going to be all right… bye-bye.