WATCH: Josh Duggar Makes An Incest Joke

19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, now 27, was accused of molesting 5 underage girls when he was 17, most likely including his sisters Jill, Jessa, Jana, Jinger and Joy-Anna. The revelation came to light from police documents.

Duggar has since commented on the media storm now surrounding him, writing on his Facebook:

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

But a new clip from 19 Kids and Counting has surfaced with Duggar making a joke about incest, which many find irksome in lieu of recent events. Watch it above.

 

19 Kids and Counting is a TLC show about a family of devout Christians who don’t believe in birth control. TLC has pulled the show from the air.

1 Comment

Patricia

Molestation is horrible act of violence no doubt! My issue with all this is that people are judging him as an adult but are failing to realize he was a CHILD! There are assumptions the Duggar family “concealing these allagations” Jim Bob did talk to his church for guidance. I want you all to really think about if this was your child? A 14 year old boy, would you as a parent throw him to the wolves or would you handle this as privately as possible. It’s not like they didn’t address it or got their son help!
To punish an individual for the rest of his life for a really bad decision he made at the age of 14! I was in a simular situation as a young girl and the boy was also 14, it was wrong, very wrong! But this does not define the person you grow up to be.
Quite frankly, if this would have come out when he was 14 I believe with much certanty that his life would have taken a differnt path.
Obviously, if this was a matter of him doing this as an adult I’d be preeching a much different message!
I don’t agree with TLC removing the show, I feel they have a good message to send and should incorporate these events on the show. Bad things can happen in every family, But to say they didn’t do anything about this is wrong.
As I mentioned, I was a victim of molestatation by a boy who was 14 at the time, no charges were filed and the boy received counseling and is now a very succsessful, caring, loving husband and father.
My point…. if he was an adult and did this, then I’m all for locking up these individuals and let them get what they get! But we’re not! We’re talking about a curious 14 year old child!
It amazes me these reality shows that show and glorifies adults cheating, lieing, bullying, sex, etc and that is perfectly fine, but cancel a show years later because of a really bad decision by a child! Five me a break!
What message are you really sending? Might be good for our younger generation to see that even though you may make a bad decision as a child does not and will not define you as the person you can be and or have become.

