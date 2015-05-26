WATCH: Josh Duggar Makes An Incest Joke

19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, now 27, was accused of molesting 5 underage girls when he was 17, most likely including his sisters Jill, Jessa, Jana, Jinger and Joy-Anna. The revelation came to light from police documents.

Duggar has since commented on the media storm now surrounding him, writing on his Facebook:

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

But a new clip from 19 Kids and Counting has surfaced with Duggar making a joke about incest, which many find irksome in lieu of recent events. Watch it above.

19 Kids and Counting is a TLC show about a family of devout Christians who don’t believe in birth control. TLC has pulled the show from the air.