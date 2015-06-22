Who Does Kaitlyn Bristowe Have Sex With On ‘The Bachelorette’?

We have seen promo videos of Kaitlyn Bristowe getting caught having sex with one of the contestants on The Bachelorette way before fantasy suite dates. We see Bristowe upset and a naked guy running away from the “scene of the crime” in show clips. Kaitlyn then cries to the cameras that:

It just happened. I don’t think I’m a bad person and I’m not ashamed of myself. But, I do have other relationships and one of those other relationships went too far too fast.

According to Bachelorette guru Reality Steve, Bristowe sleeps with Nick Viall and then, of course, she has to confess that she had sex to the rest of the guys. But, now there are reports that Bristowe actually had sex with TWO men prior to her fantasy suite dates and one was early on. According to Radar Online, the first guy that Bristowe had sex with was earlier in the show, in one of her hotel rooms. Based on the insider’s statements, our guess is that Bristowe had sex with both Nick Viall and Shawn Booth. Shawn Booth has been the front-runner since day one of the show and, according to Reality Steve, both Booth and Viall end up in the final two. In fact, Booth is reported to be the winner. So, of course, Booth is devastated to hear that Bristowe slept with another guy, especially Viall, who no one trusts on the show.

So, how does the sexual romp all go down? A source told E! Online that:

It happened after they spent the day touring in Dublin. During the date, they had a hard time keeping their hands off each other. When it was over, she invited him back up to her hotel room … When it happened, they were both in the process of falling in love. It wasn’t cheap. It was them taking their relationship to the next level.

After all was said and done, Kaitlyn discussed her decision to have sex with E! and says she doesn’t regret it, explaining:

I don’t think it was a mistake, the decision I made. I think the timing probably wasn’t the best, just because, I mean, there are other relationships developing, but just the timing wasn’t the best … I just feel like what world are we living in. It’s 2015. The Kardashians talk about sex on the show all the time. I think it’s just a big deal because it’s The Bachelorette and they’ve never really gone there. It’s just been this secret world in the fantasy suite.

Hopefully, Bristowe still feels this way after the Men’s Tell All and the After The Final Rose Special. When Viall appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season, he outed Dorfman for having sex with him in the fantasy suite. Hopefully, he doesn’t reveal any unflattering details about Bachelorette Bristowe.

