Amanda Peterson Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the stars of 1980s classic Can’t Buy Me Love has died at the age of 43. Amanda Peterson was no longer active in the entertainment industry at the time of her passing.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Had Been Suffering From Sleep Apnea

Peterson died at her home in Greeley, Colorado, where she was born. Her passing comes just two days before her 44th birthday. TMZ reports that her father told them “She had some illness and a sleep apnea problem that may have contributed.” The site added that since 2013, she’s battled pneumonia, sinusitis and sleep apnea. Her father said that he hadn’t heard from her since July 3 and that her body was found at her home on July 5. In 2014, she was forced to move home due to a mold issue.

2. In Her Most Famous Movie, She Played a Cheerleader Who Was Paid to Date a Nerd

She shot to fame in 1987 with her role in Steve Rash’s Can’t Buy Me Love where she played the character of Cindy Mancini alongside Patrick Dempsey. The film dealt with a nerd (Dempsey) paying a cheerleader (Peterson) $1,000 to be his girlfriend for a week. In 2003, it was remade with Nick Cannon and Christiana Milian and repackaged as Love Don’t Cost a Thing. It was set in Tucson, Arizona. Also featured in the film were Paula Abdul and Seth Green. You can watch the full movie above. Just before that effort, Peterson starred in Explorers with River Phoenix and Ethan Hawke.

3. She’s Been Retired From Show Business Since 1994

Following on from her movie roles, Peterson appeared in TV hits such as Doogie Howser and Boone. In 1994, she retired from acting and moved back to Colorado. Peterson’s last role was in the 1994 movie Windrunner with Jason Wiles. Her hometown of Greeley is located just over 60 miles north of Denver.

4. She Was Last Seen Doing Modeling in Colorado in 2012

Her last public appearance was in 2012 when she did some modeling in Colorado. In a thank you note to Peterson, the photographer, Ryan, wrote that he only spoke to her every few months and that any messages would be passed on to her but it may take time.

5. Peterson Had Been Trying to Make it as a Writer

R.I.P The Beautiful actress Amanda Peterson 43 #cantbuymelove — Prime Meister (@Crassiux) July 6, 2015

TMZ reports that she had enrolled in college after leaving the entertainment industry but had dropped out in 2010. The site says she was trying to make it as a writer.