Kendrick Lamar & U2 to Deliver the Opening Performance for Tonight’s Grammy Awards

The 2018 Grammy Awards air tonight live from coast to coast, on the CBS network, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and the lineup of performers includes Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Cyndi Lauper, Patti LuPone, Sting, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, and many others. Several tributes are in place and the opening performance for the night will feature several artists, according to E! Online. Reports are that Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at Madison Square Garden and a pre-taped performance by U2 will be incorporated. This is the first time in 15 years that the show will not broadcast from Los Angeles, according to SPIN.

A source, who spoke with Variety, stated that, “The pre-taped performance will play, and then the show will cut to the band onstage with Kendrick Lamar at Madison Square Garden, presumably performing ‘Get Out of Your Own Way,’ the song from U2’s latest album ‘Songs of Experience’ that featured Lamar.” Gossip Cop reports that Lamar and U2 may also perform their song “American Soul”.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, who is said to be involved in the opening somehow, is also reported to be one of tonight’s presenters. Recently, Chapelle was in the media for defending Louis C.K., who was previously accused of sexual misconduct, according to Thrillist. In his special, The Bird Revelation, Chappelle stated that, “Louis’s was the only — I shouldn’t say this but fuck it — his allegation was the only one that made me, like, laugh. Jesus Christ they took everything from Louis … I hate to say, y’all, they sounded weak. I know it sounds fucked up. I’m not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, ‘Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.’ Bitch, you don’t know how to hang up a phone?”

Lamar is sure to snag a Grammy Award tonight, since he’s nominated in seven categories. Lamar is up for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, and Record of the Year. But, Cleveland.com says this won’t be Lamar’s year for awards.

Some of tonight’s tributes include Patti LuPone performing “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita”. Maren Morris, Erich Church and Brothers Osborne are also participating in a tribute, which is to the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting at the Harvest 91 Festival.

While Lamar is the show opener and a major nominee, Billboard reports that he is set to “cap off the night” with the release of his Nike Cortez sneaker collaboration. According to Footwear News, the sneaker is already sold out.

Back to Lamar’s Grammys gig tonight, U2 guitarist the Edge told Stereogum that Lamar was on U2’s list of artists to work with and Bono described Lamar as a “smart dude” possessing “a righteous anger.” Perhaps U2 and Lamar will continue to work together on future projects as well.