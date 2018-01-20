Olivia Lua Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter/Olivia Lua

Olivia Lua has become the fifth porn actress to die young in three months after her agency confirmed that she has died at the tragically young age of 23, UK Mirror reported.

The rash of deaths has concerned the adult film industry, although the women died of various causes. Other recent deaths of adult film actresses in the United States include Shyla Stylez, 35, Yuri Luv, 31, August Ames, 23, and Olivia Nova, 20. Olivia Lua – who also went by the name Olivia Voltaire – was a rising star in the porn industry.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lua’s Agency Confirmed Her Death With ‘Great Sadness’ & Reported That She Was in Rehab

I feel it everywhere, nothing scares me anymore 🌙 pic.twitter.com/oi4QMoBVgj — Olivia Lua † (@OliviaxLua) January 17, 2018

Olivia Lua’s untimely death was confirmed by LA Direct Models, according to the Mirror. The agency released a statement which reported: “Much comment has recently been made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness, we must inform that the list has grown longer. We learned today that Olivia Lua passed away this morning – may she rest in peace.”

Although Lua’s cause of death has not yet been released, Mirror reports that she struggled with prescription drugs and alcohol addiction, as she had been in rehab since October. She had relapsed and was back in rehab when she died, Mirror reported.

According to Mirror, the statement continued, “We learned today that she had returned to a different facility in West Hollywood after a relapse, approximately a week ago, at which she was found deceased this morning. Family and close friends relate they had deep concern at the volume of prescription drugs prescribed to Olivia and the danger this posed her, if this was mixed with recreational drugs or alcohol. It is believed this to be the cause of her passing.”

2. Other Porn Actresses Have Died Tragically in Recent Months

I love this lil guy🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/wV8hGAVfxP — Olivia Lua † (@OliviaxLua) November 11, 2017

The five porn actresses who have died young recently perished for different reasons.

Olivia Nova, a 20-year-old porn star, was found dead inside of her Las Vegas home. According to a statement from XBiz, Nova died on January 7. She had spoken recently about a boyfriend’s suicide. The Sun reports that Nova died “after a UTI infection turned into deadly sepsis.”

Shyla Stylez, called a “Canadian porn queen,” and a member of the Adult Film Hall of Fame, was discovered dead at age 35 after dying “suddenly in her sleep at her mother’s Armstrong, B.C., home on Nov. 9” 2017, reported The Calgary Herald. Her cause of death was not clear.

Yuri Luv, also known as Yurizan Beltran, “died at the age of 31, with early reports suggesting she may have overdosed on pills,” reported The Sun.

The death of August Ames may have stemmed from her experiences with cyber bullying.

Ames had spoken about her battles with depression. “Weeks later August Ames, 23, was found hanged in a park close to the California home she shared with her husband Kevin Moore,” reported The Sun. The Sun noted that Ames had recently undergone a social media backlash. “In the run-up to her death, Ames was branded a ‘homophobe’ after writing on Twitter about not shooting a scene with an actor who had performed in gay porn,” reported The Sun, adding that she denied the claims. According to the Sun, Ames committed suicide.

3. People on Social Media Lamented That a Crisis Has Hit the Adult Film Industry

On social media, people wrote that the deaths of the young women indicates a crisis that the adult film industry needs to address. One adult film actress spoke out after previous deaths to complain that women in the industry are stigmatized and not treated as human beings even as people enjoy their content.

It is another sad day with the passing of Olivia Lua. This has become a crisis. — Kevin Moore (@KevinM00re) January 18, 2018

According to Daily Star, “The porn industry is facing a crisis after the death of a number of girls in the last two months.”

4. Olivia Lua Was a Rising Star in the Adult Film Industry

According to The Sun, Olivia Lua also was known by the name Olivia Voltaire.

She was nominated for the award of Hottest Newcomer at the AVNAwards 2018. According to Daily Star, “Olivia, 23, began in the industry in 2016, sometimes using the name Olivia Voltaire, and appeared in sex films for Reality Kings, Vixen.com and Mofos, as well as others.”

5. Lua’s Photos on Social Media Mostly Focus on Her Dog & Provocative Poses

Olivia Lua used social media to gain a following in the adult film industry. However, she also showed a softer side on Twitter, frequently posting photos of herself with her small dog.

You gotta be kitten me!😹👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/O9ze4NfC7S — Olivia Lua † (@OliviaxLua) October 29, 2017

She often posted whimsical phrases on Twitter. Recent posts include such comments as “I feel it everywhere, nothing scares me anymore 🌙” and “No one alive can always be an angel.” She also noted, “When I’m empty and free you’ll find me.” However, many of her photos and videos are too graphic to include as they show her having sexual intercourse.