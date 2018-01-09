Olivia Nova Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Twitter/Olivia Nova

A 20-year-old porn star was found dead in Las Vegas in the latest tragedy to rock the adult industry. According to a statement from XBiz, Olivia Nova died on January 7. A statement added that her cause of death is unknown at this point. Nova began in the adult industry in March 2017, a month later, Nova said her boyfriend committed suicide. His death came two days before her birthday. Nova has spoken about the suicide on Twitter saying that her boyfriend had a problem with heroin. Nova’s agency said on Twitter, “While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality. It is understood next of kin have been informed. Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nova Said on Twitter That She Was Spending the Holidays Alone

On Christmas Day, Nova wrote on Twitter that she would was “Alone on the holidays and want to give a fan a holiday call. Would lift my spirits.” In her Twitter bio, Nova said that she was a vegan, a “dog mom,” and “Oh year and I like wine so don’t try and stop me.” One follower, Niles Standish, replied to Nova’s tweet about being alone saysin, “makes me sad to hear you’re alone for the holidays- but we’re all sending you positive thoughts and vibes Olivia! You’re beautiful and amazing- wish you all the best!.” ANother, Wolfe SK, wrote, “Much love and sending you positive vibes beautiful.”

2. Nova Said in an Interview That She Often Thought About Life Outside of Porn

In an interview with photographer Dave Naz, Nova said that although she was “shaking” prior to taking off her clothes for her first shoot. Though Nova says she was “comfortable” within seconds. Nova added that she planned to go back to school within 10 years and that, “I also have this huge project, it’s non profit, that I want to be a part of.” That’s not to even mention Nova’s aspirations in singing, she told Naz that she was working on a debut album “with a pretty big person.” That person’s identity was not revealed.

3. Nova Cried While Watching Amy

RIP Olivia Nova. Sad to hear she passed away. pic.twitter.com/YxIMNl8vOR — Dave Naz (@davenaz) January 9, 2018

During her interview with Dave Naz, Nova said that she cried while watching the Amy Winehouse documentary, Amy. Nova said, “I watched it on my way to Hawaii and everybody was looking at me because I was crying on the plane.” Winehouse tragically died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

4. Nova Was Apparently the Victim of Online Bullying in December

On December 13, Nova took to her Twitter page to address rumors that she was taking heroin. Nova denied the allegations while pointing out that her boyfriend had died of a heroin overdose in April 2017, just before her birthday. One fan replied to that message saying, “Seriously why do peeps so want to infiltrate in a performer’s private life..so idiotic..sorry to hear about ur loss Olivia..take care!” While another fan noted, “I guess we have learned nothing from the tragedy of @AugustAmesxxx so very sad.”

5. Nova Is the Fourth Porn Star to Die in the Last 2 Months

Nova’s death is the latest tragedy to rock the porn industry. In November 2017, Shyla Stylez died at the age of 35 in British Colombia, Canada, her cause of death is unknown. While in December 2017, August Ames, 23, committed suicide after she fell victim to a raft of cyber bullying. The bullying stemmed from her apparent reluctance to do a scene with a male actor who had also appeared in gay pornography. Later in December, Yuri Luv, was found dead after a drug overdose.