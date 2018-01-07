What Time Does ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Air Tonight?

CBS Interactive

Yes, the newest Star Trek: Discovery is finally back tonight, and we can’t wait to watch it. It doesn’t air on TV, but it will be airing on CBS All Access, which you can watch online or with a variety of apps. Considering the big cliffhanger that fans were left with during the midseason finale, it seems likely that many people will want to watch the show live right as it’s airing, so they don’t get spoiled. But exactly what time can you start watching the episode live?

Star Trek: Discovery is scheduled to premiere on CBS All Access at 8:30 p.m Eastern (7:30 p.m. Central) tonight. But sometimes CBS releases the episodes a little early. Yes, the official start time is 8:30 p.m. Eastern. But CBS has been known to quietly release a new episode on All Access as much as 30 minutes ahead of time, at 8 p.m. Eastern. So you might want to pull the app up a little early to see if you can start before the “official” time. In fact, CBS is so notorious about doing this that the pre-episode discussion on Reddit about tonight’s episode states: “LIVE thread to be posted between 8:00PM and 8:30PM ET Sunday depending on release on All Access.” Even the show’s biggest fans think they might get to see the episode a little early.

If you’re watching outside the United States, you might have to wait a little longer. Many international viewers can watch Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix (lucky them!) For them, the episodes typically are released Mondays at 8 a.m. BST/ 9 a.m. CET. The talk show After Trek is posted on Netflix in English-speaking countries simultaneously with Discovery.

If you’re in Canada, you have a different time to watch the show. Star Trek: Discovery is shown on the Space Channel in Canada at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday nights, and also available on the Space GO app and Space.ca, along with participating On Demand channels. The show streams exclusively in Canada on CraveTV, Mondays at 10 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Z channel (owned by Bell Media) in Canada will show Discovery in French on Sundays at 9 p.m.

We can’t wait to see what’s next on Star Trek: Discovery. During the midseason finale, viewers saw Ash Tyler’s terrifying flashbacks, possibly shedding more light on the character’s mysterious past. His flashbacks were triggered when he saw L’Rell. We also saw Lt. Paul Stamets, chief engineer, undergoing some crazy changes since he’s been hooked up to the Spore drive. In the midseason finale, he decided to do one last jump after their big battle with the Klingons and be done with this line of work, because everything was affecting him so intensely. But the jump was halted too early and Discovery ended up somewhere in space that no one can identify. Stamets, meanwhile, was suffering greatly the last time we saw him. His eyes were white from the abrupt change to the Spore drive jump, and no one was sure if he was going to survive.

