‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2018 Time Schedule & Channels to Watch

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition 2018 premieres with 11 celebrities heading into the cutthroat competition and we’ve got all the details on what to expect, what channel to watch, the show schedule, and more. Read on below to find out which stars are participating and how to watch them 24/7 as they stay in the Big Brother house.

PREMIERE DATE, TIMES & TV SCHEDULE: The show premieres on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 and runs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT. After the three-night premiere, Big Brother will air for three weeks, with the two-hour finale broadcasting on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. The schedule for the rest of the season, following tonight’s premiere episode, is:

Thursday, Feb. 8, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 9, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Feb. 11, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Feb. 12, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 16, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Feb. 18, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Feb. 19, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, Feb. 23, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, Feb. 25, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT (the finale)

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find the details here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: Big Brother is known for its live feeds and streaming online. To check out how to watch the live feeds online you can see instruction details here. Through CBS All Access, fans across the country can watch the live broadcast of the show across multiple platforms and catch up on every episode on-demand. CBS All-Access subscribers can watch the show online, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Channels, according to CBS.com.

CAST: Julie Chen returns as the longtime host. This season’s cast includes athletes, actors, singers, models and even a politician. The cast includes reality star Brandi Glanville, former MMA fighter Chuck Liddell, model Ariadna Gutiérrez, actress Shannon Elizabeth, comedian Ross Mathews, former NBA player Metta World Peace, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, singer Mark McGrath, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, and the infamous Omarosa Manigault.

HOUSE DETAILS: Cast members are under 24/7 surveillance and Big Brother is known for its detailed sets. The house this season has 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, documenting each houseguest’s every move.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the details about Big Brother on the official CBS website, in addition to other social media accounts. Fans can follow Big Brother on its Facebook account, its Twitter account and its Instagram.