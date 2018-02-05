Will Krystal Nielson Finally Be Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? Fans Are Hoping

Instagram

Krystal Nielson and her soft raspy voice have been getting on the nerves of Bachelor fans and her fellow contestants. Early on in the season, Nielson told the cameras that she is not on the show to make friends. And last week, she practically had a meltdown, calling star Arie Luyendyk a liar and packing her bags. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on Nielson and her fate on the show, this is your warning. STOP READING NOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS TO NIELSON ON THE BACHELOR THIS SEASON.

With that out of the way, let’s get into tonight’s episode. Nielson ends up on the dreaded two-on-one date, which usually features the villain of the season. According to ABC’s plot description, “Arie takes Krystal and Kendall to a beautiful chateau for their feared two-on-one date. The women argue and then at dinner, Arie makes a dramatic choice and takes the lucky bachelorette to the top of the Eiffel Tower where the two kiss while the other woman is left to wonder what went wrong.”

So, who do you think was eliminated on this date? According to Reality Steve, Luyendyk finally saw the light and sent Nielson home. So, all you Bachelor fans who were worried that Nielson would be a front-runner, you can let out a sigh of relief.

No filter, no problem 🌈 A post shared by Krystal Nielson (@coachkrystal_) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:53pm PST

In recent weeks, fans have been vocal about their distaste for Nielson on social media and she clapped back in an Instagram post on January 18, 2018, writing that, “Reading the comments on my posts over the past few weeks has been eye opening to say the least. The negativity and cruel words about my character and my appearance is something that I’ve never dealt with, especially not on a public platform. I let it get to me and I let it affect my sleep, my relationships with others and my passion for doing the work that I love. A close friend of mine gave me some good advice: to not delete the negative comments because it’s a part of my journey.”

Nielson continued, “As tough as it was at times filming the show, I’m so thankful for the experience because it’s allowed me to grow. I’m learning to take the good with the bad and becoming stronger as a result … I choose to stand up and say that negative words do not have power over me. I will not be a victim and I will not bully back. #notme.” Nielson has been compared to a former designated Bachelor villain, Olivia Caridi and she revealed in the same Instagram post that Caridi has given her some emotional support this season.

Recently, star Luyendyk defended Nielson as well. On The Almost Famous podcast, Luyendyk said, “I know it’s so cliche to say, but she wasn’t there to make friends. She put our relationship first and that caused some conflict and I think that there is something to be said about somebody that fights for the time that you get together, because you do have such a limited time.” Regardless of Luyendyk defending Nielson, he ends up sending her home. She is not the winner this season.