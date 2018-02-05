‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers – Season 22 Episode 6

Photo Credit: ABC - Paul Hebert

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, the remaining bachelorettes headed to Fort Lauderdale, Floriday and Chelsea Roy got the first solo date in the new city. Now, before we get into all the spoilers on what to expect for tonight’s season 22 episode, this is your spoiler warning. If you do NOT want to know any major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

ABC network’s official episode description of tonight’s show reads, “Paris, one of the most exciting and romantic cities of the world, is a spectacular backdrop for Arie’s continuing search for his soul mate. After the “Krystal-ized” drama of last week, the women are looking for a fresh start. Imagine their horror when they discover that the dreaded two-on-one date is this week. But first, Lauren B. and Arie are whisked away on a luxury speed boat down the Seine River and then tour the city’s tourist attractions. Arie surprises a group of the women with a visit to the legendary dance hall, Moulin Rouge, ending with one of them performing with the Bachelor that night onstage. Krystal and Kendall face off during the two-on-one date that ends with a romantic kiss at the top of the Eiffel Tower for one woman. The final date goes to Jacqueline, but a clash in lifestyles might be a deal breaker for Arie.”

Now let’s get into what to expect on the show tonight, from the eliminations to the drama. Read on for some major spoilers.

Krystal Nielson Finally Gets the Axe

According to Reality Steve, Nielson, who has been a thorn in many of the other contestants’ sides, gets sent home on a two-on-one date this season and tonight is the night. ABC has reported that the two-on-one date is between Kendall Long and Krystal Nielson and it takes place at a chateau. As usual, the two-on-one date is filled with arguing and a dramatic decision from the Bachelor. Luyendyk finally eliminated Nielson and reportedly ends up taking Long to the top of the Eiffel Tower, leaving Nielson behind.

Lauren Burnham Reveals a Secret

Lauren Burnham gets a solo date tonight and ABC reports that, “Lauren struggles to open up, but later at dinner, she reveals a secret that she worries might ruin her chances.” So, what do we think the secret is? According to OKHereIsTheSituation, Burnham was previously engaged to a guy named Chris Crane. We are thinking that this may be her big secret. But, whatever her secret is, it doesn’t ruin her date and she gets the date rose from Luyendyk.

Jacqueline Trumbull gets the other one-on-one date tonight and she also gets a rose. According to ABC, Trumbull’s date is on the last day in Paris and it includes a shopping date with dinner at the iconic Maxim’s. Though Trumbull’s future plans may not mesh well with Luyendyk’s, the date appears to be a small success.

And the Eliminations Are …

On tonight’s episode of the show, the group date takes place at the legendary Moulin Rouge for private dance lessons and two of the women on the group date are the ones who get eliminated tonight … other than Nielson of course. Apparently the claws really come out with this group date, so buckle your seat belts.

But, which of the contestants are sent home tonight? Reality Steve has reported that Jenna Cooper and Chelsea Roy are eliminated. Next week, the women are off to Tuscany, Italy for more romance. Who will continue on in the “competition”?