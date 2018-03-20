Aubrey O’Day Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Monday, multiple sources revealed that Donald Trump Jr. allegedly cheated on his wife, Vanessa, with Aubrey O’Day, according to US Weekly.

A source told the news outlet that the alleged affair started at the end of 2011 and continued through March 2012. Although Donald Jr. and Vanessa eventually reconciled, she filed for divorce from him earlier this week, after twelve years together.

In a statement, the couple said, “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Aubrey O’Day is best known for being a member of the band Danity Kane. She has also modeled for magazines like Blender and Playboy, and has appeared on a handful of reality shows. O’Day is reported to have met Donald Jr. while filming season five of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Is the singer dating anyone currently? Does she have a boyfriend, and who has she dated in the past? Read on for details about O’Day’s dating history.

1. She Appeared on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’ with Travis Garland

In 2015, O’Day appeared on Marriage Bood Camp: Reality Stars with then-boyfriend, Travis Garland. The two were off-and-on for months before officially calling it quits in June 2015.

Garland was 25 and O’Day was 31 when they dated. They tried to smooth out the kinks in their relationship on the reality series, but things did not pan out. O’Day announced her breakup with Garland in an Instagram selfie captioned, “single now. suit by @amiclubwear.”

Garland, also a singer, was the lead singer of the boy band NLT. After the group split in 2009, he became a solo artist.

2. She Dated Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D

O’Day dated Jersey Shore’s Pauly D. for a year and a half.

The two became romantic while filming season 1 of the relationship rehab series, Famously Single. When they broke up last June, a source told E!, “Pauly is the one that broke up with Aubrey. She was pressuring him to get a ring, and he was not there yet. They are done. He hopes to remain friends with her, [but] she is pretty upset.”

Just one month before the split, the two seemed to be doing well. The Jersey Shore star shared with E!, “It’s pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship. I’ve learned so much being in it — I’ve learned don’t assume anything. If you have a problem with your partner, don’t assume. Just ask them and tell them how you feel, because most of the time it’s not really what you think. You’ll find out that it’s not, and you can always work through anything.”

3. She Was Rumored to Be Dating Donnie Wahlberg in 2008

In 2008, rumors surfaced that O’Day was dating Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids On the Block. At the time, O’Day was just 24; Wahlberg was 39.

According to an MTV post, the two first linked up at the premiere of Righteous Kill. Neither ever confirmed their relationship.

They did, however, record a song together. Donnie Wahlberg’s 2009 song I Got It featured O’Day.

4. She Has Been Slammed on Social Media for Her Alleged Relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

O’Day has been slammed on social media for her alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr., with many making references to Donald Jr’s father. One person wrote, “Like father, like son. Disgusting family.”

Donald Trump had sex with porn star Stormy Daniels just after Melania gave birth to Barron Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with singer Aubrey O’Day just after his wife gave birth to his third child. O'Day wrote a song about it called DJT. Like father, like son. Disgusting family — #MarchForOurLives (@KaniJJackson) March 20, 2018

A number of Twitter users have also suspected that O’Day’s 2013 song, DJT, is in reference to Donald Trump Jr.

The song was released about a year after O’Day appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice. A section of the song reads, “You want to go back and live in the life that you had have forever? … I’ll always want you and always wonder about it but it doesn’t matter because I have to stay here. What made you stop believing in our world?”

5. She Told E! Last Year That She ‘Wants a Ring ASAP’

In June, just days before the couple announced their break up, Aubrey told E!, “Well, I want a ring like ASAP! I think I put enough pressure for that to be going down sooner not later. I’m looking for something serious and I’m ready to move to the next chapter in my life where I’m a wife and a mom and to experience other things than what I’ve been doing my entire career. He knows that and we made sure that’s the page we were both on in the beginning.”

At the time, Pauly agreed with O’Day, saying, “We’re looking forward to the next steps,” Pauly agrees. “She’s the one for me, so I’m looking forward to the next steps and waiting for the right moment to make all that happen.”

Pauly D has one daughter, Amabella Sophia. He is not believed to be dating anyone right now.