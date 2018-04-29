‘American Idol’ Top 10 Show Times & TV Schedule 2018

The top 10 perform on American Idol as the series changes its show times from coast to coast. It’s Disney night and the west coast will get to watch the show at the same time as the east coast. Read on for some Disney performance spoilers, the show’s schedule for the rest of the season, how to watch the live episodes online and more information below.

“AMERICAN IDOL” TIME & CHANNEL: The show airs on the ABC network and generally broadcasts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. According to ABC, “For the first time in the history of American television, a reality-competition series will allow viewers to watch and vote from coast to coast simultaneously, as American Idol is simulcast in all time zones across the country over a three-week span, starting Sunday, April 29 (8:00–10:01 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT), on The ABC Television Network.”

“AMERICAN IDOL” TV SCHEDULE: American Idol has been airing on Sunday and Monday nights, but April 30, 2018 is the premiere date of Dancing With the Stars: Athletes, which means that Idol will only be airing on Sunday nights. DWTS is a shortened season and it’s finale will air on the same night as the American Idol finale, on May 21, 2018. So, this means that, for the finale, Idol will air on a Monday, in addition to the other Sunday night episodes.

“AMERICAN IDOL” TOP 10 PERFORMANCES: For Disney night with the top 10, the contestants are singing Disney-themed tunes. The lineup of performances includes Ada Vox singing “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”, Cade Foehner singing “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”, Caleb Lee Hutchinson singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”, Catie Turner singing “Once Upon a Dream” from “Sleeping Beauty”, Dennis Lorenzo singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”, Gabby Barrett singing “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas”, Jurnee singing “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”, Maddie Poppe singing “The Bare Necessities” from “The Jungle Book”, Michael J. Woodard singing “Beauty and the Beast” from “Beauty and the Beast”, and Michelle Sussett singing “Remember Me” from“Coco”.

HOW TO WATCH “AMERICAN IDOL” ONLINE: For those who would like to watch American Idol this season, but you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the ABC network live via your computer, phone or streaming device by just signing up for one of the cable-free, live-TV streaming services below:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages for DirecTV Now. You can just sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the ABC network live on your computer through the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: The ABC network (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

“AMERICAN IDOL” VOTING: Viewers will now be able to vote in real time, across all time zones and the results will be revealed at the end of each show. So, voting is very important in order to keep your favorite contestants in the mix. For instructions and info on the voting methods for the show, you can find each of them here.