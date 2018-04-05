Bethenny Frankel’s Beloved Dog Cookie Died After Multiple Seizures

In October 2017, Bethenny Frankel was at her Hamptons home with her dogs and her daughter Bryn, when her beloved dog Cookie broke out into a seizure. When Frankel announced the news that Cookie had died, she did so on Twitter, writing that, “My @cookiedabooboo is gone. Bless her furry heart … My furry first baby, May ur next life be as beautiful as this one was. Thank u for the love u gave to me &my peanut. See u on the other side.” Frankel appeared on Watch What Happens Live after her dog’s passing and host Andy Cohen gave his condolences to Frankel, who also paid a brief tribute to her pup.

While Frankel’s 7-year-old daughter Bryn was with her, Frankel frantically took to social media to ask fans for assistance when Cookie started suffering a seizure. She posted a video of the dog having a seizure as she cried with pleaded with followers for any kind of help. Frankel explained that she was 40 minutes away from a vet and wanted to jump into action any way that she could. In the video, Frankel said that, “I know my dog’s convulsing … do I take her to a vet? What do I do? My daughter’s watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away.” Frankel said within minutes of posting the video, she and her daughter got in the car and started driving to the vet, in hopes of saving Cookie’s life.

Thanks for the love. @cookiedabooboo is alive but had a very high temp & 45 min seizure so she’s resting at hospital. Not time yet…. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 29, 2017

During the ordeal, according to E!, Frankel wrote online to fans, “My dog had too long a seizure & I’m pissed the closest vet is 40 mins away. I’m in a bad place. She will be put down. We all know what’s going to happen, obviously … I’m freaking out! Why is this happening?! I do not think I can take this!” Unfortunately, Cookie could not be saved.

But, Cookie did not pass away on the night of the seizures. She did hold on for slightly longer, as Us Weekly reported Frankel updating fans after getting Cookie to the vet. Frankel had said at the time that, “She is 17 & did have 108 fever & 45 mins of seizures, but she licked Bryn & reacted to my belly rubs. Better today … I’m grateful. People are loving & caring. Part of me thinks the crap in the world is to bring us closer & make us better. Thank you.” Unfortunately, Cookie was later hit with more seizures and she was passed away. It is unclear if she died from the seizures or if she had to be put down, but based on Frankel’s tweets, Cookie most likely had to be put to sleep.

Some fans lashed out for Frankel taking to social media with her dog’s health issue, fearing she wasted crucial time to save her dog’s life, as reported by E!, before Frankel was able to clarify to fans that she left for the vet three minutes after posting the video. Other fans extended their wishes and shared their sadness over the popular pooch’s passing. One Instagram follower wrote, “Aw #RIPSweeMissCookie. You had the best life and the best mum in @bethennyfrankel my condolences. Have watched you with her since you were on TV over 10 yrs ago now and she was always your first baby.” Another follower wrote, “Cookie had the best mommy and life ever!! 17 years is amazing. So sad she’s gone but she left happy memories. And what a cutie.”

Cookie even had her own Instagram account, with an impressive following of over 37,000 people. She also had a Twitter account. Following her passing, a cute video of Cookie was posted on her Instagram account with a little “goodbye” caption that read, “Thanks mommy and peanut for the best love and life a 17 year old furry baby could ever dream of. Thanks tweeps for always supporting me even when I was wrong. Xoxo. Woof” Peanut is the nickname that Frankel has for her daughter.

Real Housewives of New York City viewers and fans of Frankel’s Bravo spin-off shows, have seen Cookie at Frankel’s side through all of her ups and downs. Cookie was not keen on strangers and Frankel often called her “a bitch”.

But you got white dress? @packleaderdogs A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 22, 2018 at 2:19pm PST

On season 9 of RHONY, Frankel brought home two new dogs, much younger than Cookie, but it appeared Frankel held Cookie in a higher regard when she first took in the hyper pups. One of the dogs is named Biggie and the other is Smalls. The two dogs are both Lhasa Apsos, just like Frankel’s beloved Cookie, according to the Daily Mail. And, Frankel actually picked up the two dogs thanks to Howard Stern’s wife Beth, who had been fostering the puppies at the time. Beth Stern had rescued the puppies’ mother from being euthanized at North Shore Animal League. In posting snaps of her two new additions, Frankel also gushed to her dog Cookie, at the time, that, “You are always going to be the number one big dog, you’re the baby, you’re the queen, Queen Latifah [and] Biggie and Smalls are in the other room.”