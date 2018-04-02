‘Rick and Morty Bushworld Adventures’: When Did Rick Say ‘They’re Bureaucrats; I Don’t Respect Them’ to Morty?

If you’re watching the latest very strange episode of Rick and Morty, called Bushworld Adventures, then you may be wondering about the origin of a certain line that was said during the episode. When did Rick say “They’re bureaucrats; I don’t respect them” in a previous episode? This post has spoilers for Bushworld Adventures.

During the strange Bushworld Adventures special, Rick shoots a cashier and tells Morty that it’s OK, he was just a bureaucrat. Rick is actually quoting himself from a canon episode when he says: “They’re bureaucrats; I don’t respect them.” Morty points out in Bushworld that this quote seems to be out of context, and he’s right. The full quote was: “It’s a figure of speech, Morty. They’re bureaucrats, I don’t respect them. Just keep shooting Morty. You have no idea what prison is like here.”

Here’s the scene that this quote is originally from. Rick said the quote during The Rickshank Redemption, which was the first episode of Season 3 (and, interestingly enough, the last April Fool’s episode.)

Rick was talking about the Galactic Federation and who he had to shoot to escape from prison. So yes, shooting a regular ol’ cashier was definitely out of context. The Rick in Bushworld seems to have even fewer morals and scruples than C-137 Rick.

