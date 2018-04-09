‘The Voice’ 2018 Schedule for Season 14 Live Playoffs

The Knockouts for The Voice 2018 end tonight, with past winners, Jordan Smith, Cassadee Pope, Chris Blue and Chloe Kohanski appearing for the last time as advisers. Tomorrow night will then air a recap, titled “The Road to the Live Shows.” Next week is the beginning of the Live Playoffs, which means that the show will finally air live and America can begin to participate in voting. Get all the details on the Live Playoffs schedule, how to watch the show online and more details.

LIVE PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The Live Playoffs begin on Monday night, April 16, 2018, from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT. Night 2 of the Live Playoffs runs from 8 – 9:01 p.m. ET/Pt on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, with night 3 airing the next night, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

LIVE PLAYOFFS SYNOPSIS: The Live Playoffs will take place over the course of three nights in a row and the top 24 contestants will perform live, in order to secure a spot in the top 12 artists. Those with the most votes from each team will be revealed on night 3, each coach will they pick one artist from their own remaining contestants, in order to take the final spot on their teams.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the NBC network live online with your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including NBC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

For night 3 of The Knockouts, Kelly Clarkson is the only coach remaining, who still has a steal, according to Gold Derby. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays (depending on the show schedule above), to catch The Voice.