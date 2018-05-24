Chloe Melas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A CNN entertainment reporter is among eight women who have come forward to publicly accuse Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman of sexually inappropriate behavior. The allegations against Freeman were first published by CNN in a bombshell report on May 24. The alleged behavior stems from on set incidents and incidents during media-related appearances. A production assistant on Freeman’s movie, Going in Style, alleges that Freeman attempted to lift up her skirt to see if she had underwear on. That assistant said Freeman’s co-star, Alan Arkin, told Freeman to stop. Onset at another movie, Now You See Me, a female staffer said Freeman made comments about her body and another woman who was employed on the movie covered up her body when around Freeman.

It was during a media event for Going in Style that CNN reporter Chloe Melas said she was a victim of Freeman’s inappropriate behavior. Melas says she was six months pregnant when she was interviewing Freeman who said that she looked “ripe” and that he wished “he was there.” Melas says that Freeman’s co-stars Michael Caine and Alan Arkin were present during the incident. Melas said that there is a recording of Freeman saying, “Boy, do I wish I was there.” Melas also alleges that Freeman shook her hand and refused to let go. Melas is one of the authors of the CNN investigative report. The report spoke to 16 people in total, eight people who said they were harassed by Freeman and eight witnesses.

In response to allegations, Freeman said in a statement, “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who fell uncomfortable or disrespected – that was never my intent.”

Melas Said in 2018 that She Was 'Proud' to Be an Entertainment Journalist in the Wake of the #MeToo Movement

In a March 2018 interview, Melas spoke of her pride in being an entertainment reporter in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Melas said, “I feel as though my job description has done a 180-degree turn in this current #Metoo climate. Telling the stories of men and women who have been abused, and seeing the changes in the industry happen as a result, is immensely gratifying. I have never been more proud to be an entertainment journalist.”

Melas Helped to Launch Hollywood Life in 2009

Melas is a graduate of Auburn University where she studied Radio/TV/Film and Political Science. Melas graduated in 2008 and went to work as a news assistant for CNN. In 2009, Melas helped to found HollywoodLife.com alongside Bonnie Fuller. According to Ad Week, Melas joined CNN in March 2016, leaving her position as the senior entertainment reporter at Hollywood Life.

