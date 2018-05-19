What Did Meghan Markle’s First Wedding Dress Look Like?

Meghan Markle wore her first wedding dress when she married her former husband, Trevor Engelson. The gown was very simple and effortless, which matched Markle’s laid back wedding style — she and Engelson had a no-frill,s destination wedding in Jamaica.

Markle’s white strapless gown featured a high embellished waist. The top of the bohemian-style dress featured a “v” cut-out with the material pleating toward the center. The embellished high waist featured a two-inch band of gems that hugged Markle’s mid-section, gathering the material that then fell loosely to the floor.

Intimate new photos emerge of Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle during her first wedding https://t.co/oONN4VCeNi pic.twitter.com/aa04OPx4b2 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 10, 2017

At her first wedding, Markle wore her brunette locks down, letting her hair fall where it may. She later threw her locks up in a bun when taking to the dance floor with her wedding guests, partying the night away. She kept her accessories on the light side, pairing a simple necklace and bracelet combo with her new wedding band.

“The ceremony was over very quickly, in about 15 minutes. Then everyone hit the dance floor. It seemed they all just wanted to party,” a source previously told the Metro UK.

Interestingly, Markle’s wedding dress, which she wore in September 2011, may have been inspired by Kate Middleton’s second wedding gown, worn in April that same year. According to PopSugar, there are some similarities between the dress that Markle wore to her first wedding and the gown that Middleton changed into ahead of her reception, following the ceremony in which she married Prince William.

If you think back to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, you might remember that Middleton changed into a different gown after she and Prince William exchanged vows. She took off her stunning, lace-covered Alexander McQueen gown (designed by Sarah Burton) for an ivory-hued dress that she wore to Buckingham Palace for the evening celebration. You can see a photo of that second dress below.

Although Megan Markle’s first wedding dress wasn’t identical to Kate’s second gown, there are some clear similarities. As you can see, Middleton’s second wedding gown, which was also designed by Sarah Burton, was more simple. It featured a V-neckline and an embellished waist band. The dress fell to the floor in slight ballgown fashion, with large pleats grouped along the way.

“The floor-length ivory satin gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waistline. [Middleton] completed the look with a white angora bolero cardigan, and wore her hair down around her face,” Honey Nine previously reported.

As for Markle’s second wedding dress, she previously hinted about her style, giving some clues about the look she might go for.

“I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” Markle told Glamour Magazine back in 2016. In that same interview, Markle revealed that her favorite wedding dress of all time was Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s, which was designed by Narciso Rodriguez. The simple silk dress was timeless and elegant.

Markle’s comments, of course, were made long before she got engaged to a real-life prince. Many expect her wedding gown to have that “wow” factor.