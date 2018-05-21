Miss USA 2018 Time and Channel

The Miss USA 2018 Pageant airs at the same time as several big TV finales, such as American Idol, The Voice and Dancing With the Stars: Athletes. For all the details on what to expect on the show, read on for info on what channel to watch, who the performers are, the hosts, the judges and more.

MISS USA 2018 TIME & DATE: The 2018 Miss USA Pageant takes place on May 21, 2018, at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Show time is 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. There are no encore presentations listed, though footage of the pageant will be available on the Miss USA official YouTube channel.

MISS USA 2018 CHANNEL TO WATCH: The pageant airs on the Fox network. Viewers can also watch the competition air on the official Miss USA Facebook page.

HOW TO WATCH MISS USA ONLINE: The 2018 Miss USA pageant airs online live via the official Miss USA Facebook page for free. For those who do not use Facebook or would like additional live streaming options, you can find alternative instructions and options here.

MISS USA 2018 HOSTS: The hosts of this year’s pageant are Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey. And, this is not the first time the couple has taken on a television gig together. In fact, the two previously were contestants on Dancing With the Stars, battling it out in the ballroom, against each other. But, Miss USA 2018 is the first time the two have hosted an event together. Vanessa revealed to Entertainment Weekly that, “Nick and I have been talking for years about working together and it excites us and then it makes us nervous and then it excites us again. Then we think, ‘Do we want to be working together and living together?’ But this year we’ve been talking a lot about working together and coming up with ways we could do that and this actually came about because someone was talking to me about it being the 20th anniversary of me winning Miss Teen USA in 1998 and I had to swallow and ask, ‘Oh my gosh, am I the old lady now? Twenty years ago?!’ So then it just came together.”

Vanessa then added that, “We love hosting, we wanted to do something together and this pageant is near and dear to my heart. I believe everything professionally and emotionally good in my life has single-handedly come from this event. I even met Nick judging a Miss Teen USA in Palm Springs.” The Miss Teen USA pageant for this year took place this past Saturday, May 18, 2018.

MISS USA 2018 PERFORMERS: With Nick Lachey as the host of the event, it only makes sense that his music group, 98 Degrees, step in as one of the performers for the night. Country artist Lee Brice is also set to take the stage as a performer.

MISS USA 2018 JUDGES: Who are the judges narrowing the contestants from 15 semi-finalists, to 10, then to 5, and finally, to one winner? This year’s selection committee for Miss USA includes Miss Washington USA 2000 Jamie Kern Lima, Miss Oregon USA 1994 Denise White, Today Show contributor Lilliana Vazquez, Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart (who is also judging Miss Teen USA), and Miss Washington USA 1998 Natasha Curry.

MISS USA 2017 WINNER: Last year’s winner was Kara McCullough of the District of Columbia. Miss DC was working as a scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission when she got her crown. She hopes to inspire women, along with children in the science, engineering and mathematics field today. In addition, she says it really “gets her heart going” when kids want to learn about science or what she does.

During an interview with the Miss USA Organization, Miss DC spoke about how she personally defines success and she said, “My definition of success is not allowing fear or failure to define me. I’ve always recognized the process before the outcome. As a female scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission I feel successful walking into my agency, because I know only I can control my destiny. It all became clear that I am in competition with myself, when I overcame my fear of math at a young age, graduated with a degree in Radiochemistry and decided to be the only scholar in my class to major in Radiochemistry. Therefore, If I help one student pass math or chemistry, one young lady improve on the basketball court, one stranger learn about radiochemistry, I know that I have not allowed fear or failure to limit my success or ability to connect others.”