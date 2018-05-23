‘Survivor’ 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Finale Online

The 2018 finale of Survivor airs tonight on CBS, in a three-hour-long episode special, which all begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Survivor: Ghost Island has been full of betrayals, surprises and grudges, just like any other season, and now, the final contestants will compete to make it to the very end of the season. If you do or do not have cable, these are your options for watching CBS online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Recently, Probst was chatting with Entertainment Weekly and dished on what makes the competition most worth it to the winner each season (besides the money, of course.” Probst explained that, “We have our own idea of how Survivor should play and what we think is fair and appropriate. And we kind of have a saying, which is: What is the invoice? That’s a question I’m always asking. If you’re gonna find an idol, what’s the invoice? There has to be some peril or some tension or you have to risk something or risk your vote. Whatever it is, you have to pay some price to get in that door. And if you’re really successful, you get away with it. And if you’re not as good, you might get caught. That’s what makes it fun to watch and worthy when you finally achieve it.”

The finale episode has 6 contestants left in the mix and the official CBS synopsis of what to expect tonight reads, “Castaways try to navigate their way to immunity when facing the biggest maze in the history for the game. Also, a fire-making challenge could change one person’s fate in the game, and, after 39 days, one castaway will take home the $1 million dollar prize and title of sole Survivor, on the two-hour season finale, followed by the one-hour live reunion show hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.” The remaining contestants for the finale tonight are Domenick Abbate, Wendell Holland Jr., Donathan Hurley, Laurel Johnson, Sebastian Noel and Angela Perkins. According to Gold Derby, Laurel Johnson has the best odds of winning, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens.